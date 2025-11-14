Behind Calvin Abueva's resurgence with Titan Ultra Giant Risers

Open Extended Reactions

For a character like Calvin Abueva, there's always plenty to talk about -- on and off the court. But among all narratives surrounding him, his resurgence with Titan Ultra Giant Risers has been the biggest storyline.

After five years with Magnolia Hotshots, the team moved on from the former NCAA MVP, sending him and Jerrick Balanza to NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for William Navarro in last season's PBA Philippine Cup. He went on to play for a few games for the old franchise in the past conference.

Still, that move turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

His role significantly diminished, with averages of 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his last season with Magnolia -- numbers that hinted a change of scenery is exactly what he needed.

As Titan Ultra entered Season 50 in the midst of a rebuild as the newest squad in the league, the team continues to search for an identity and a leader who can set the tone on both ends of the floor.

For now, that mantle naturally falls to Abueva.

The 13-year PBA veteran has become the emotional and tactical anchor for a squad filled with young talent and new faces trying to find their rhythm. Beyond his experience, Abueva has taken on a central role in shaping how Titan Ultra plays -- not just as a spark plug, but as the focal point of their offensive system.

Head coach Johnedel Cardel has made a conscious effort to maximize Abueva's versatility by putting the ball in his hands more often.

Instead of being confined to a traditional forward spot, Abueva has been used as a play initiator from the top of the key, allowing the offense to flow through his decision-making. It has made him see an uptick from his numbers in the conference of 21.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in six games played.

This setup plays to Abueva's strengths as a high-motor player who thrives in chaos within a free flowing offense. The spacing gives him clearer reads and wider lanes to attack, allowing him to fully utilize his downhill aggression.

When he gets a step on his defender, Abueva becomes a force in transition and half-court drives alike -- using his combination of speed, strength, and body control to finish through contact or draw fouls. These straight-line attacks keep defenses honest, forcing big men to rotate early and opening gaps that Titan Ultra's wings can exploit.

But beyond his slashing, Abueva has tapped into the role as a playmaker -- which has been vital to Titan Ultra's offense.

When opponents start collapsing the paint to cut off his drives, he now has the patience to kick the ball out to open shooters or hit cutters diving to the rim. From the top of the key, he reads the defense and often initiates motion, swinging the ball or triggering dribble handoffs to maintain flow.

Even though the box score only shows an average of 2.7 assists per game, that number doesn't tell the full story of his impact as a connector. Many of Titan Ultra's scoring opportunities start with Abueva breaking down his initial defender and forcing defensive rotations, leading to "hockey assists" -- the extra pass that sets up a teammate's open shot.

This ability to draw multiple defenders and make quick reads has become the spark that activates the team's offense, turning broken plays into high-percentage looks. It's not flashy, but it's the kind of subtle, secondary playmaking that keeps Titan Ultra's offense fluid and unpredictable.

For a team still defining its offensive identity, Abueva's dual role as both downhill attacker and facilitator has been invaluable. He's not just producing points; he's dictating tempo, setting the tone, and connecting possessions.

As the younger players learn to play off his pace and instincts, his presence has turned into both a stabilizing and energizing force -- the kind of influence a rebuilding team needs to build a foundation for the future.

At 37 years old, what makes Abueva's resurgence even more impressive is how Titan Ultra has put him in a position to thrive. The system built around spacing, pace, and freedom has allowed him to showcase both his veteran instincts and his trademark intensity without being forced into a rigid role.

Basketball-wise, there's much to appreciate about Abueva -- his relentless energy, adaptability, and veteran presence that lifts his teammates.

Titan Ultra's trust has allowed him to rediscover his rhythm, proving that even at his age, Abueva continues to be a difference-maker on the floor.