Meralco's perfect game plan blows out Rain or Shine, TNT's offensive masterclass eliminates Magnolia

TNT Tropang 5G barged into the semifinals of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup via a 118-109 win against the Magnolia Hotshots, while a well prepared Meralco Bolts forced a do-or-die game with a 96-79 victory over number two seed Rain or Shine.

Here's a deeper look on how Meralco got into a hot start and how TNT managed to qualify for its fourth consecutive semifinals appearance through their patented outside shooting.

Drive and kick works for TNT

It was a dream start for TNT in the first half, as they consistently got into the paint off dribble penetration, collapsing Magnolia's defense and opening up the floor.

RR Pogoy punished smaller defenders on switches, while the kick-out game came alive with Calvin Oftana, Jordan Heading, Kelly Williams, and even Kim Aurin knocking down clean looks created by the dribble-drive action. Operating at the core of head coach Chot Reyes' system, TNT dictated the tempo early and played downhill basketball from the opening tip.

That approach translated to a commanding 49-22 lead, capped by an Oftana triple at the 4:42 mark of the second quarter. However, Magnolia managed to stabilize late in the half.

Mark Barroca's playmaking sparked a strong closing run, trimming the deficit and swinging momentum heading into the break. Jerom Lastimosa anchored the scoring with assertive drives and poise in keeping his dribble alive, while Zav Lucero drew multiple defenders in the paint and on the block, creating secondary opportunities for the Hotshots and gave them a puncher's chance going into the payoff period.

Still, TNT's perimeter weapons never lost their confidence.

With Oftana and Heading consistently creating separation off the bounce and reading Magnolia's closeouts, the Tropang Giga continued to generate quality looks in the half court. Their shot-making came at crucial junctures, halting any potential Hotshots run and forcing Magnolia to stay attached on the perimeter.

hat gravity, in turn, reopened driving lanes and allowed TNT to control the tempo late, executing just enough on both ends to reassert control and close out the victory. The 6-foot-5 Oftana finished the game with 25 points on a blistering 97.7 TS% through his 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and Heading added 21 markers of his own on an efficient clip of 75.2 TS% as well.

Looking ahead, playing-head coach LA Tenorio and Magnolia's future remain bright with the likes of Lastimosa and Lucero leading the squad.

As they added Javi Gómez de Liaño Filipino basketball player and rookie Chris Koon to the fold, another young stud might be in the making with the entry of this year's sixth overall pick of the draft in Yukien Andrada -- who scored 13 points in just his second game with the team. They should be a squad to be reckoned with in the coming conferences.

Paint domination by Meralco

Rain or Shine's defensive identity this conference has been anchored on switching across positions one through four, with their bigs playing a conservative drop to protect the paint while leaning on solid point-of-attack defense.

It has largely been an effective formula, reflected in the Elasto Painters owning the league's second-best defensive rating at 100.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

That structure, however, was repeatedly tested in the first half as Meralco imposed its physicality inside.

Cliff Hodge consistently sealed deep for post touches, while Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino attacked the gaps created by the Painters' drop coverage, forcing Beau Belga and Kris Porter into difficult decisions on the ball. Combined with Meralco's activity on the defensive end, the Bolts built separation early and carried a commanding 58-31 lead into halftime.

The numbers reflected Meralco's control of the game: a 56-34 edge in points in the paint and 21 points off Rain or Shine's 18 turnovers, which consistently translated into high-efficiency possessions on the other end.

By winning the interior battle and taking care of the ball, the Bolts eliminated one of Rain or Shine's biggest strengths of turning defense into transition offense. With the Elasto Painters forced to operate almost exclusively in the half court, Meralco dictated both the tempo and the shot profile, limiting Rain or Shine to contested perimeter looks and late-clock situations -- evidenced by their 12.1% (4-of-33) clip from beyond the arc.

On the flip side, Rain or Shine found reasons for optimism in the second half, holding Meralco to just 38 points with sharper rotations and improved resistance at the point of attack.

While the Elasto Painters still struggled to generate consistent transition opportunities, they were able to apply pressure through paint touches from Gian Mamuyac and Adrian Nocum in the half court. Those downhill attacks briefly bent Meralco's defense, forcing earlier help and opening kick-out options.

If Rain or Shine can pair that improved defensive activity with cleaner rebounds and live-ball stops, it could reopen the transition lanes where they thrive, especially heading into their rubber match.