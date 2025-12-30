Open Extended Reactions

For a second consecutive game, Meralco Bolts clamped down Rain or Shine Elasto Painters with a 98-89 victory on Monday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to secure the last PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinal ticket.

Another masterful defensive outing of Meralco negated the twice-to-beat advantage of Rain or Shine, with Chris Newsome once again rising to the occasion to book a date with the TNT Tropang 5G in the semifinals.

For Rain or Shine, one of the primary engines of their offense has always been pace. When they are able to force stops and get out in transition, their ball movement flows and the scoring comes easier.

That intent was clear early, as the Elasto Painters generated eight fastbreak points in the opening quarter, sparked by Andrei Caracut's early aggression with seven points and three assists.

But Meralco steadily dragged the game into a halfcourt grind -- an environment where they had clearly figured Rain or Shine out. In the Elasto Painters' usual ball-screen actions, the roller often popped to the perimeter instead of applying rim pressure.

That played right into Meralco's hands, as an elite drop defender in Brandon Bates consistently walled off drives, while Cliff Hodge timed his weakside help to take away second options. With no consistent paint collapse, Rain or Shine struggled to generate advantages, culminating in a decisive 23-11 second quarter that ultimately swung the game in favor of the Bolts.

That same halfcourt control also allowed Meralco to repeatedly expose Rain or Shine's switching defense -- something that was already evident in their previous meeting. In the fourth quarter, when the Elasto Painters went small with no true center and leaned on Caelan Tiongson or Leonard Santillan at the five, Meralco relentlessly hunted matchups through ball screens.

The switches pulled Rain or Shine's forwards out to the perimeter, opening clean driving lanes. Even without a screen, the seal jobs from Bates, Hodge, and Raymond Almazan were enough to remove any last line of resistance at the point of attack.

Newsome fully capitalized on those cracks. Scoring 18 of his 31 points in the final period, he repeatedly attacked those switches by attacking downhill, getting into his spots, and punishing the defense with pull-up midrange jumpers when the second defender dropped back.

Whether off a ball screen or in isolation, Newsome dictated terms, turning the same action into reliable offense possession after possession. Chris Banchero complemented that closing surge by pushing the tempo in early offense, finishing with 21 points and keeping Rain or Shine from ever setting its defense.

On the other end, the loss also marked the final PBA game of Gabe Norwood after 17 seasons with Rain or Shine, an announcement made prior to the Philippine Cup.

While the defeat snapped the Elasto Painters' four-conference streak of semifinal appearances, there remains optimism in the emergence of Adrian Nocum and Gian Mamuyac, who combined for 49 points and carried much of the offensive load.

Moving forward, the challenge for Rain or Shine is clear: evolve beyond a transition-dependent attack and find ways to consistently create quality looks in the halfcourt.

With limited size in the roster, the potential return of Luis Villegas looms large -- not just as a body inside, but as a modern big who can screen, roll, and stretch the floor. His development could be key in giving the Elasto Painters more structure and versatility on both ends moving forward.