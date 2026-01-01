Open Extended Reactions

In a game that will be remembered as one of the finest and most painful battles of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup, Converge FiberXers saw a golden chance to make the semifinals slip through their fingers against Barangay Ginebra.

After putting themselves in prime position to reach the final four for the first time since joining the league in 2022, Converge failed to close the door on a seasoned Ginebra side.

Armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, the FiberXers were blown out 105-85 in Game 1 before suffering a gut-wrenching 99-98 overtime loss in the knockout game -- one that they controlled for long stretches but could not finish.

With the league's most-popular franchise on the other side, the series naturally drew heavy attention, and the moment seemed to magnify Converge's inexperience.

A costly shooting foul by Alec Stockton on Jeremiah Gray's three-point attempt extended the game, while shaky game management from the bench and a crucial split from the free-throw line by Justine Baltazar late in overtime prevented the FiberXers from creating separation when it mattered most.

Ultimately, it came down to one possession -- and Ginebra made the correct play.

Stephen Holt buried the decisive three-pointer, a reminder of how thin the margin is between advancement and elimination. Still, pushing a battle-tested Ginebra squad to the brink after an impressive elimination-round run is not something a young Converge team should dismiss lightly.

There were decisions that could have been cleaner and moments that demanded more poise. But the team showed they can execute, defend, and compete in high-pressure situations against elite competition -- proof that they belong on this stage and that these moments are building blocks, not dead ends.

The heartbreak will linger, but so should the belief. With Converge already having a foundation, let's highlight the aspects they are thriving, needs more strengthening, and things that need a lot of decision-making.

Gómez de Liaño is Converge's alpha dog

Juan Gómez de Liaño has quickly established himself as Converge's offensive engine -- the player the FiberXers lean on when possessions tighten and the defense locks in.

His rookie campaign already ranks among the most impressive in recent PBA history, posting 19.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on an efficient 54.0 TS% in just 13 games this conference.

The second overall pick of the 2025 PBA Draft announced his arrival with authority, recording three triple-doubles, including one in his league debut, while immediately shouldering a primary scoring and playmaking role.

More importantly, Gómez de Liaño's Philippine Cup addressed the questions surrounding his game. Concerns about his playmaking and shot selection faded as he consistently made the right reads, balanced aggression with control, and dictated tempo for Converge.

The ability to collapse defenses, initiate offense in the half court, and make plays both on and off the ball played a major role in elevating the FiberXers into one of the league's most productive offensive teams, especially against set defenses.

The quarterfinals against Ginebra served as a real test of his readiness for playoff basketball -- and Gómez de Liaño passed it in ways that don't always show up cleanly in the box score.

In Game 1, he struggled to find rhythm, finishing just 3-of-10 from the field for nine points after hitting his first two shots. Game 2 followed a similar script early, with Ginebra loading up on his perimeter looks. Instead of forcing jumpers, he adjusted, relentlessly attacking closeouts and living in the paint to finish with 25 points, most of them coming off strong downhill drives.

With one full conference sample size under his belt, it is a clear sign of a lead guard learning how to impact games even when his shot isn't falling -- an essential trait of a go-to-guy in the playoffs.

Continuous development of Arana and Baltazar

The growth of Justin Arana and Baltazar should become the backbone of Converge's identity, especially in a conference where interior play and physicality dictate playoff success in an All-Filipino setting.

However, more reps are still needed to get to that point.

In the eliminations, the twin towers displayed dominance inside that has made the FiberXers the best in terms of points in the paint output.

Arana's evolution as a low-post scorer has given them a reliable option inside, using patience, footwork, and strength to finish through contact.

His improved touch around the rim and willingness to seal deep in the paint allowed Converge to punish switches and force defenses to collapse, creating cleaner looks for shooters when the offense bogged down is evidenced by averages of 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 55.2% shooting from the field.

On the other hand, Baltazar's development has added a dimension to Converge's frontcourt, emerging as a rebounding machine who consistently wins the possession battle with his motor and activity on the glass.

Paired with a steadily developing face-up game from the high post, he has become more than a traditional big -- capable of keeping the offense flowing and punishing defenses that overcommit inside. He has produced the most double-doubles in the league as of this writing at 11 in the conference with numbers of 14.9 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.

For Converge to take the next step, the refinement of this frontcourt duo is non-negotiable, starting with the mental side of Arana's game.

After getting into foul trouble in Game 1 against Ginebra, Arana struggled to stay composed and effective, showing the need for better poise and discipline in high-stakes situations. On Baltazar's end, cleaning up his finishing inside the paint is the next step toward fully asserting his dominance, as converting more consistently around the rim would better reward his rebounding and activity -- as he shoots at the most inefficient clip among the top 10 most frequent customers inside the shaded area.

If both areas improve, Arana and Baltazar can anchor Converge in pressure moments and elevate the team's postseason ceiling.

Should they keep Stockton or Winston?

The reality for both of Converge's primary shooting guards is that the quarterfinals against Ginebra exposed their growing pains.

Schonny Winston struggled to find rhythm in the do-or-die Game 2, limited to just six points in 18 minutes and barely seeing the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Stockton, meanwhile, carried the most visible mistakes, with a late-game lapse that directly swung momentum and ultimately cost the FiberXers an opportunity to advance further in the Philippine Cup.

Still, zooming out from one series shows why both remain important building blocks for this roster.

After emerging as a Most Improved Player candidate last season, Winston followed it up with a steady conference, averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while filling multiple roles in the backcourt. The value of the former DLSU Green Archer lies in his versatility -- capable of scoring off movement, attacking closeouts, and defending multiple guard spots -- which makes him a natural fit alongside ball-dominant creators like Gómez de Liaño.

Stockton, on the other hand, continued to provide spacing and shot-making that Converge desperately needs. He posted 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while knocking down 40% of his three-point attempts on a respectable 4.6 attempts per game, forcing defenses to stay honest on the perimeter.

His ability to become a secondary ballhandler opens driving lanes and creates kick-out opportunities, an element that is critical to Converge's offensive structure.

Yes, their disappearance and mistakes in the Ginebra series are impossible to ignore, but one playoff setback shouldn't define their trajectory.

With rumors swirling about Stockton potentially being moved, it feels more reactionary than reflective of his actual value to the team.

Both guards clearly need to be more composed in pressure moments, but if they sharpen their decision-making and consistency, Winston and Stockton remain key pieces in Converge's long-term push to turn close playoff losses into breakthrough wins.