TNT's drives leads to comeback win over Meralco, Ginebra's bench helps draw first blood in Philippine Cup semis

After trailing as much 21 points, TNT Tropang 5G orchestrated a second half turnaround en route to a 100-95 victory over Meralco Bolts.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra got a well-needed boost from its bench to take their own Game 1 with a 99-90 win over top seed San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals on Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Here, we delve deeper into how TNT mounted its fightback, as well as Ginebra's formula to snap San Miguel's ten-game winning streak.

TNT capitalizes on spacing to generate offense

Even with both teams entering the conference with clearly defined identities, Game 1 of a long series often serves as a feel-out -- revealing what coverage the opposing defense is willing to concede.

In the opening half, Meralco took full advantage. Not typically a high-volume three-point shooting team, the Bolts punished TNT's lackluster defensive effort by knocking down open looks from deep and cutting decisively into space, allowing them to score with efficiency rather than force isolation possessions.

TNT's decision to blitz ball screens early exposed cracks behind the play. Weakside help was late or altogether absent, opening lanes for Meralco's cutters and freeing shooters on the perimeter. CJ Cansino consistently found seams -- splitting blitzes, attacking closeouts, and keeping the defense in rotation.

Combined with Meralco's disciplined defensive effort that held TNT to just 1-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc while controlling the paint, the Bolts built a commanding 62-46 halftime lead.

However, they showed why they remain one of the league's most resilient teams.

After the break, TNT adjusted their spacing, giving their creators more room to operate. RR Pogoy and Rey Nambatac sparked the rally, combining for 19 of TNT's 28 third-quarter points. Their 4-out, 1-in alignment often placing Kelly Williams or Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in the corner or as the roll man forced Meralco's help defenders to make tougher decisions.

On the defensive end, TNT sharpened their point-of-attack coverage and closed out with more urgency, allowing them to erase the deficit and pull within one entering the fourth.

In the payoff period, the game shifted into a matchup-hunting battle, and Calvin Oftana made the most of it. Even with his perimeter shot not falling, Oftana stayed aggressive, consistently attacking closeouts and forcing contact.

His downhill pressure was a major factor in TNT's massive 47-19 free-throw advantage, as he finished with 28 points and seven rebounds on 62.8 TS%, highlighted by an efficient 11-of-12 performance from the line.

Meralco, meanwhile, struggled to sustain the offensive rhythm that defined their first half.

They leaned on Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero to generate downhill pressure late, but the looks were harder to come by as TNT's defense tightened. Cansino, after a scorching 13-point opening quarter, was largely contained down the stretch.

Moving forward, the Bolts will look to re-establish their off-ball movement and decision-making under pressure, while TNT heads into the next game with a clearer blueprint -- how to counter Meralco's early aggression, control the physicality, and dictate the terms late in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested series.

Thompson sets the tone, second unit finishes the job

Scottie Thompson was a pivotal figure in Barangay Ginebra's 99-90 win over San Miguel Beermen in Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal, although he received plenty of support from their bench. PBA Media Bureau

A glance at the box score immediately points to June Mar Fajardo's massive night of 27 points and 23 rebounds, but the numbers also tell a deeper story.

Even with the nine-time MVP controlling the glass and owning the paint, it wasn't enough to swing the result, as Ginebra leaned on balanced contributions and situational execution to take Game 1.

An engaged Scottie Thompson has long been a reliable barometer for Ginebra, and he set the tone early. With San Miguel opting to go under ball screens, Thompson punished the coverage by drilling three triples in the opening quarter to score 11 early points.

Beyond the scoring, he consistently collapsed the Beermen defense, probing gaps and creating clean looks for teammates, allowing Ginebra to strike first and dictate the tempo.

San Miguel responded in the middle quarters by reasserting their strengths. Fajardo imposed his will inside, CJ Perez ignited the break off defensive stops, and Marcio Lassiter knocked down timely perimeter shots to steady the offense.

That formula briefly swung momentum in the Beermen's favor, but when Fajardo went to the bench at the 2:36 mark of the third with San Miguel holding a 70-64 lead, the game tilted. Ginebra seized the moment, accelerating the pace and capitalizing on a stretch where head coach Tim Cone trusted his bench unit.

With RJ Abarrientos' usage trending upward, he took command of the offense late in the third alongside Thompson's playmaking. Their ability to generate paint touches bent San Miguel's defense and opened the floor for the supporting cast.

Ralph Cu punished help rotations with trail and catch-and-shoot threes, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep. Jayson David attacked long closeouts to score 10 points, while Norbert Torres consistently spaced the floor through pick-and-pop actions, pulling Fajardo away from the rim and knocking down multiple jumpers on his way to eight points in the fourth.

That collective effort allowed Ginebra's second unit to decisively outplay San Miguel's bench, 54-29.

Down the stretch, Abarrientos once again emerged as the closer, using self-creation and poise to finish with 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 58.0 true shooting.

Thompson complemented him with an ultra-efficient all-around outing of 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 74.5 TS%, anchoring Ginebra on both ends in winning time.

For San Miguel, the challenge moving forward is turning Fajardo from a clean-up presence into the offensive focal point he's capable of being.

More deliberate post entries and actions designed to force double teams could further punish Ginebra's interior defenders and stabilize their offense when the bench is on the floor. Perez's 18-point effort was encouraging, but added scoring from Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz will be essential after modest outputs in Game 1.