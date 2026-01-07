Open Extended Reactions

San Miguel Beermen went to their bread and butter and evened up their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Barangay Ginebra at 1-1 apiece with a 93-84 victory in Game 2.

Meanwhile, TNT Tropang 5G's excellent offensive showing gave it a 2-0 series advantage through a 109-92 triumph.

From head coach Leo Austria's tactical decisions for San Miguel to TNT showcasing its offensive firepower, let's take a deeper look.

Jeron Teng insertion and San Miguel opening up the floor

To open Game 2, San Miguel made a deliberate push to live in the paint and reassert its physical edge.

The intent was clear early, but the same issue from Game 1 lingered -- without outside shots falling in the first half, Ginebra was comfortable loading up the lane. Help defenders shrunk the floor, taking away clean post entries and crowding the driving lanes for June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa.

Through the first six quarters of the series, the Beermen's perimeter struggles were glaring, shooting just 5-of-37 from three. That lack of spacing allowed Ginebra to dictate the terms defensively, and with San Miguel trailing 42-34 heading into the third, Austria was forced to search for a different pressure point to bend the defense.

That adjustment came through by finding more pressure points on Ginebra.

With Chris Ross left unchecked on the perimeter, San Miguel flipped the script by repeatedly posting him up against RJ Abarrientos, forcing Ginebra to defend on the interior and send help. Those doubles finally loosened the defense, and Austria leaned into a more perimeter-oriented lineup with Fajardo as the lone big.

The improved spacing paid immediate dividends, as Marcio Lassiter knocked down open threes while Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz found rhythm attacking closeouts.

When Ross took a breather, Austria unleashed Jeron Teng off San Miguel's bench to keep targeting the same mismatch.

A known bully-ball scorer dating back to his DLSU days, Teng leaned into that physical style against Ginebra's smaller guards.

In just 15 minutes, he delivered 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, sustaining the Beermen's momentum. The consistent pressure also freed up Fajardo, who once again imposed his will with 21 points and 23 rebounds on an ultra-efficient 72.7% shooting.

Despite being outplayed by San Miguel's bench in the second half, Ginebra can still walk away feeling they have a workable blueprint.

They found success repeatedly attacking Fajardo in pick-and-roll situations -- Japeth Aguilar's midrange pick-and-pop, Abarrientos' pull-up game, and Troy Rosario lurking in the dunker spot after rotations all generated quality looks.

TNT's elite mismatch hunting and return of outside sniping

A dynamic display from Jordan Heading helped TNT Tropang 5G claim a 2-0 series lead over Meralco Bolts in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with a 109-92 triumph in Game 2 on Wednesday. PBA Media Bureau

It was highly uncharacteristic for TNT to finish a game with fewer than ten made threes, especially while shooting a paltry 14.1% from beyond the arc.

And while there was noise surrounding the significant free-throw disparity in Game 1, this outing demanded a different response -- one that proved TNT's ability to control the game regardless of pace, shot profile or officiating.

From the opening tip, TNT set the tone by playing downhill.

They consistently pushed the ball in transition to generate early offense, preventing Meralco from getting its defense set. When the game slowed, they were just as deliberate, repeatedly dragging Meralco's weaker defenders into on-ball actions and forcing the Bolts to commit two to the ball.

That pressure created advantage situations all over the floor, which created the usual three-point barrage.

Jordan Heading was at the center of that early surge.

Instead of settling, he relentlessly attacked the paint and hunted switches against bigger defenders, using those drives to later unlock his perimeter game.

Calvin Oftana mirrored that approach, leveraging his size to shoot comfortably over smaller matchups, while RR Pogoy made it a point to put CJ Cansino under constant defensive stress. The resulting rotations stretched Meralco thin and opened pockets of space that TNT repeatedly exploited -- as they made 12 three-pointers on a 42.9% clip.

Those breakdowns paid off for TNT's frontcourt.

Kelly Williams was the biggest beneficiary, calmly stepping into four open triples on his way to 12 points. Meanwhile, Henry Galinato and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser quietly did the dirty work inside -- finishing around the rim, crashing the glass, and cleaning up loose possessions.

In short, TNT managed to cover every offensive base in a wire-to-wire and statement victory.

On the other end, Meralco has plenty to dissect moving forward.

Despite being the league's lowest-volume three-point shooting team, the Bolts' perimeter production was still alarmingly thin, with just one triple and two four-point shots -- all from Kurt Reyson.

Cliff Hodge found some success diving out of ball-screen actions, and Chris Newsome remained a steady offensive presence, but the connective tissue in their attack was lacking. Cansino's struggles loom large, as his 35.3% shooting continues to limit Meralco's spacing and offensive flow.