Historic Thompson triple-double powers Ginebra past San Miguel; Erram dominates as TNT overwhelms Meralco

Open Extended Reactions

The all-round brilliance of Scottie Thompson helped Barangay Ginebra tie up their PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinal at 2-2 with a 105-91 win over San Miguel Beermen at Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

On the other hand, TNT Tropang 5G moved a win away from a return trip to the finals with a dominant 91-70 victory against Meralco Bolts.

Here, we take a look at how Thompson's heroics and Ginebra's bench crew took the spotlight, as well as how TNT's depth was in full display through JP Erram's best game of the conference in Game 4.

Thompson's contribution across the board and Ginebra's transition offense

San Miguel came out firing from deep, capitalizing on shots that Ginebra was more than willing to concede.

After a combined brutal shooting series of 0-of-16 and 2-of-17 from three in the three previous outings, Chris Ross and CJ Perez flipped the script early, combining for eight of the Beermen's nine triples in the opening quarter.

That perimeter barrage fueled a 36-26 first-quarter lead and put immediate pressure on Ginebra's defensive coverage of sending double teams on June Mar Fajardo.

But as San Miguel rained threes, Scottie Thompson quietly began to assert his presence and it would loom large over the rest of the night.

Unfazed by the Beermen's hot start, the former PBA MVP made them pay for sagging off him, confidently knocking down open perimeter looks and piling up 13 points in the first 12 minutes.

More importantly, Thompson's relentless pace ignited Ginebra's transition game.

With him pushing the ball off makes and misses alike, the bench unit fed off that tempo. Nards Pinto, Jayson David, Ralph Cu, and even Norbert Torres consistently attacked before San Miguel's defense could get set, turning early offense into easy points.

That collective energy allowed Ginebra to stay afloat -- and even sneak into halftime with a slim 56-55 lead despite San Miguel's first-quarter shooting display.

San Miguel responded in the third by leaning on their size and depth.

They controlled the offensive glass to tilt the possession battle and received a timely scoring punch from Jericho Cruz off the bench, briefly restoring order. Yet, as the game tightened in the fourth, it was Ginebra's bench anew alongside Thompson that delivered the decisive blows.

A major turning point came from Ginebra's second-half defensive adjustments.

They picked up San Miguel's ball handlers higher, disrupting early actions and forcing the Beermen deeper into the shot clock. At the same time, they deliberately funneled Fajardo into post touches, prioritizing crowding his space and forcing kick-outs rather than allowing him to dominate inside.

From there, Thompson did everything else -- making the extra pass, crashing the glass, and scoring when it mattered most. He capped off a historic night with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on an absurd 84.8 TS% -- becoming the first player in 36 years to record a 30-point triple-double in the league.

David also deserves strong recognition.

Trusted to close the game in place of the struggling Stephen Holt, the 29-year old guard rewarded that confidence by consistently making the right reads on both ends. He finished with 12 points, seven assists and five stocks, providing stability and poise in crunch time.

On the other side, San Miguel ultimately fell victim to shooting variance.

Ross and Perez's early heroics regressed as the law of averages caught up to two non-shooters.

More concerning, however, remains the condition of Fajardo. Clearly limited by his injured shoulder, the nine-time MVP managed just nine points on a rough 31.4% shooting night, even as he hauled in 20 rebounds.

Moving forward, the Beermen will need more reliable shot creation from Don Trollano and sustained bench production from Cruz, especially against Ginebra's drop coverage, to better manufacture offense and ease the burden on a compromised Fajardo.

Erram's impact on both ends and TNT's versatility

The most notable adjustment by TNT head coach Chot Reyes came before the opening tip, when he inserted JP Erram into the starting lineup.

It was a surprising move given how sparingly Erram had been used earlier in the series amid TNT's deep big-man rotation. Compounding that was the fact that the 6-foot-8 center began the conference on the injury list and spent time away from the team due to his Gilas Pilipinas duties in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

As it turned out, the gamble paid off decisively.

Erram reminded everyone why, when healthy, he remains one of the league's more impactful two-way bigs.

Offensively, TNT consistently featured Erram as the primary screener in their ball-screen actions, forcing Meralco into uncomfortable switches. When smaller defenders were left on him, Erram did an excellent job sealing deep and converting efficiently in the low post.

If Meralco opted to stay home and drop coverage instead, he punished that approach as well -- rolling hard to the rim for easy finishes or popping out to the perimeter to knock down the occasional three. That versatility forced Meralco to defend multiple options within the same action, opening up the floor for TNT's guards.

Erram's impact was arguably even more pronounced on the defensive end.

Meralco's offense is heavily built around downhill drives and paint touches, but Erram's mobility allowed TNT to counter that strength. His ability to slide his feet, hedge, or hard show on ball screens bought time for perimeter defenders to recover and cut off driving lanes.

With Erram anchoring those coverages, TNT was able to steer Meralco away from the rim and into contested pull-up jumpers -- an area where the Bolts once again struggled, finishing the night with just a single made three-pointer.

Those defensive stops directly fueled TNT's preferred style of play.

Off turnovers and misses, the Tropang 5G pushed the pace, attacked off the dribble, and sprayed the ball out to shooters, drilling 12 triples on a solid 38.7% clip. Erram capped his night with an eye-catching stat line of 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on an elite 87.7 TS%, all in just 25 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Meralco became far more manageable to defend without Chris Newsome, who is likely done for the series after sustaining an MCL sprain in their Game 3 win.

His absence was glaring despite Chris Banchero, Cliff Hodge and CJ Cansino combining for 53 points, as the rest of the roster managed just 30 -- a clear indication of how limited their offensive options became without their primary creator.

Still, the injury concerns aren't exclusive to the Bolts.

TNT will be closely monitoring RR Pogoy's Grade 1 hamstring strain, with his availability for Game 5 in doubt. Rey Nambatac is also dealing with a minor back issue and a sprained ankle, limiting him to less than three minutes in this contest.