Heading, Nambatac heroics for TNT finish off Meralco, San Miguel on cusp of eliminating Ginebra

Through the game-long brilliance of Jordan Heading and a crucial Rey Nambatac four-pointer, TNT Tropang 5G has booked the first seat in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup finals -- eliminating Meralco Bolts in the process with a thrilling 99-96 win at Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beermen denied a late rally by Barangay Ginebra to take a 3-2 series lead with a 115-109 triumph in their own Game 5.

Here's a deeper look at how TNT was able to close out Meralco in five games and how San Miguel's shooting and timely stops led to a bounce back performance.

TNT finds a way without usual outside shooting through Heading and Nambatac

Game 5 unfolded like a high-level boxing match with every run answered with a counter and every adjustment quickly met with another.

Ironically, what each team does best kept flipping sides as the night went on, with Meralco and TNT borrowing from each other's strengths depending on the moment.

TNT landed the opening blow. They raced to a 19-4 start behind Jordan Heading's hot shooting, as the sharpshooter knocked down early triples and a four-pointer to score ten quick points to stretch Meralco's defense.

But once active consultant Nenad Vucinic went to his bench, the Bolts began to settle in. The second unit injected tempo and ball movement, cracking open TNT's defensive shell and restoring Meralco's offensive rhythm.

CJ Cansino and Aaron Black spearheaded that response.

Black did damage by relentlessly attacking the paint, whether off straight-line drives or post-ups, forcing TNT to send help and opening the floor for others. His all-around line of 11 points, four rebounds and seven assists reflected how much he controlled Meralco's half-court flow.

Cansino, meanwhile, thrived off movement and quick reads, scoring ten of his first-half points without dominating the ball. Their combined impact helped Meralco seize a 50-46 halftime lead.

While Meralco found balance inside and out in the second quarter, TNT's perimeter shooting never followed suit.

The Tropang 5G struggled all night from deep, finishing at just 12% (4-of-25), which forced a change in approach coming out of the break.

Instead of living and dying by the three, TNT leaned into rim pressure in the third quarter -- Heading attacking closeouts and the ball screen coverage of Meralco and Rey Nambatac consistently drawing fouls to get to the free throw line.

The result was a 42-36 edge in points in the paint and at the line, allowing TNT to regain control against a Meralco team still focused on interior scoring.

That momentum carried into the fourth, with TNT building an 86-76 cushion with 5:46 remaining. But Meralco had one last counter left.

Once again, it was the second-year player Cansino who ignited the comeback -- this time with the ball firmly in his hands. The Bolts cleared space and trusted him to create, repeatedly putting Heading in the action to wear him down defensively. The adjustment paid off, as Meralco unleashed a 14-2 run to grab a 90-88 lead.

Cansino's shot-making continued to fuel the Bolts, pushing them ahead 96-91 with 27 seconds left. Then, in a matter of seconds, everything flipped.

An ice-cold TNT squad from beyond the two arcs all night found life at the most improbable moment. Nambatac drilled a four-point play, then Heading jumped a passing lane and finished the steal on Cansino, suddenly swinging the score to 97-96.

What looked like a Meralco victory turned into a stunning TNT escape in just 12 seconds.

The biggest takeaway from Game 5 is TNT's versatility.

Even with their perimeter shots refusing to fall, they found other ways to score, defended with urgency late, and showed the poise of a team that understands how to close high-pressure playoff games.

For Meralco, there was no shame in defeat, especially without Chris Newsome.

Cansino authored a breakout performance, pouring in a career-high 36 points with 17 coming in the fourth quarter.

The late turnover will linger, but the bigger picture is clear: Meralco may have found a cornerstone. What Cansino showed in Game 5 was not just fearlessness, but the makings of a player capable of anchoring the Bolts moving forward.

San Miguel's efficient offense and Chris Ross' presence on defense

A sterling defensive display from Chris Ross played its part in San Miguel Beermen claiming a 115-109 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game 5 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal. PBA Media Bureau

After starting like a house on fire in Game 4, San Miguel came in with a more deliberate plan to lean into its true advantage in the series.

It wasn't just about having the bigger frontcourt; it was about pairing that size with downhill pressure. When the Beermen are able to collapse a defense, they become far more difficult to contain -- and this time, they made that a priority.

That shift put the spotlight on CJ Perez, whose decision-making has long been a swing factor for San Miguel. Too often, Perez drifts into early-clock perimeter jumpers, neutralizing his greatest weapon: his ability to attack the rim.

In the first half, however, he stayed disciplined. Perez consistently turned the corner, pressured Ginebra's help defense, and played with intent. The result was a nine-point halftime lead built largely on his aggression.

Perez scored 16 of his 20 points in the opening two quarters, with most of his attempts coming off decisive drives rather than forced shots. Just as important for San Miguel, he wasn't the lone source of rim pressure. The Beermen's interior presence finally came alive across the board.

After two quiet outings, June Mar Fajardo reasserted himself with 21 points and 11 rebounds, anchoring the paint and commanding attention on every touch.

San Miguel also found success through its guard-big combinations, particularly the Jericho Cruz-Mo Tautuaa pick-and-roll. With Ginebra often forced to switch or help late, Tautuaa repeatedly rolled into advantageous matchups, finishing with 18 points.

By the third quarter, the Beermen's inside attacks began to snowball into perimeter production.

Paint touches and post entries generated clean kick-outs, while second-chance opportunities kept the defense scrambling. The ball found shooters in rhythm, and Marcio Lassiter was the primary beneficiary, knocking down 4-of-6 triples and scoring 16 points to stretch the lead further.

Ginebra refused to fold, ramping up ball pressure and forcing turnovers to fuel a late push. But every time momentum threatened to swing, San Miguel leaned on its stabilizer.

Chris Ross delivered a vintage performance -- making timely stops, organizing the offense, and consistently making the right read. His stat line of nine points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks only told part of the story.

The defining sequence came late, when Ross secured a crucial offensive rebound that led to Fajardo free throws, effectively sealing the win.

Heading into Game 6, Ginebra can draw confidence from the fact that they were able to make it competitive and give themselves a chance late. The challenge now is sustaining that level of intensity from the opening tip, not just in short bursts.

Scottie Thompson once again set the tone with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals -- but to force a do-or-die Game 7, Ginebra will need that production, and then some, across the full 48 minutes.