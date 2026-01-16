CJ Perez leads San Miguel Beermen past Barangay Ginebra into PBA Philippine Cup Finals

Open Extended Reactions

After detonating for a league-record 30 points on a flawless 12-of-12 shooting in an opening period and finishing with a career-high 41 markers, CJ Perez powered San Miguel Beermen into the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals with a commanding 101-88 Game 6 win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Perez's historic first quarter not only set a new league mark but also tied for the second-highest scoring output by a local player in a single quarter in PBA history.

More importantly, it set the tone for a Beermen offense that stayed a step ahead all night.

Here, we break down how Perez's scorching start unlocked a well-oiled San Miguel attack that consistently had the answers throughout the game.

Perez's perfect shot diet in Game 6

Shot selection has long been the swing skill in CJ Perez's game.

Throughout his career, the Gilas Pilipinas guard has been prone to settling for contested jumpers early in the shot clock -- possessions that can bog down San Miguel's offense. That tendency, coupled with his limited playmaking chops, has at times limited his effectiveness as a primary option.

In this closeout Game 6, however, Perez flipped that script by anchoring his offense on his greatest strength.

Rather than forcing tough looks, he hunted advantages downhill and attacked Ginebra's defense before it could get set. As one of the league's premier rim attackers, Perez scored his first three baskets inside the paint, immediately collapsing the defense and establishing rhythm.

Once he saw the ball go through the hoop, everything else followed.

Perez began extending his range with confidence, punishing defenders that went under ball screens and weak help with perimeter looks. Before Ginebra could adjust, he was already in full flow -- knocking down three triples and even a four-pointer as the Beermen seized early control.

While Perez added only 11 points over the final three quarters, his impact had already reshaped the game.

Ginebra was forced to load up on his drives, sending extra bodies whenever he beat the initial defender. That attention cracked the floor open for San Miguel's shooters, who capitalized by draining ten three-pointers on the night.

Just as crucially, it eased the burden on a banged-up June Mar Fajardo, who scored just four points on five attempts but still dominated the glass with 18 rebounds in 38 minutes -- allowing the Beermen to win the possession battle and close the series with authority.

Don Trollano's scoring boost and his fit in San Miguel's ecosystem

Having a scorer of Don Trollano's caliber coming off the bench is a luxury few teams in the league can afford.

Beyond his familiarity with head coach Leo Austria's system, Trollano brings lineup versatility that perfectly complements a post-heavy offense built around June Mar Fajardo. He can slide between guard and wing roles, punish defensive rotations, and provide instant offense without disrupting the Beermen's offensive structure.

With Ginebra trying to swing momentum in the series through its energetic second unit, Trollano made sure those runs never fully materialized.

He poured in 15 of his 23 points in the second half, answering every push with timely baskets. Whether it was spotting up off drive-and-kick actions, attacking closeouts, or pulling up in rhythm, Trollano consistently scored within the flow -- keeping San Miguel in control whenever the game threatened to tighten.

Scottie Thompson's overall play and Ginebra's bench

For the crowd favorites, the biggest takeaways were the growing reliability of their second unit when fully trusted by head coach Tim Cone, along with what was arguably the best scoring series of Scottie Thompson's career.

The energy provided by the bench nearly sparked a comeback, trimming the deficit to as close as five points in the second half. Among the reserves Cone leaned on, Jayson David emerged as a pleasant surprise -- showing flashes of a two-way combo guard who could develop into an important rotation piece for Ginebra moving forward.

Despite the loss, Thompson's series was nothing short of outstanding.

He averaged 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on an ultra-efficient 70.4 TS%, highlighted by a scorching 60.7% from beyond the arc.

Those performances, along with the bench's emergence, give Ginebra plenty of positives to carry into the Commissioner's Cup in March.