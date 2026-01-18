PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals preview: Strengths, X-factors, prediction

Open Extended Reactions

It's a rematch between the flagship teams of the league's two biggest conglomerates as they clash anew in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals.

Defending champion San Miguel Beermen aims to reassert their dominance and complete a repeat, while TNT Tropang 5G will look to bounce back and capture their third title in four conferences.

This marks the 8th time the two teams will meet in the finals, with San Miguel holding a commanding 6-1 edge over TNT.

Adding to that, head coach Leo Austria has steered the Beermen to four championship-series victories against the Tropang 5G, including the most recent All-Filipino conference.

Will San Miguel continue to have TNT's number? Or will the Tropang 5G's perimeter firepower be enough to counter the Beermen's interior dominance?

With the stage set for another compelling matchup, we break down how both teams stack up against one another.

(1) San Miguel Beermen vs. (3) TNT Tropang 5G

The two most potent offenses of the conference collide in the Finals, each built on a contrasting yet equally efficient formula.

TNT enters the series with the league's top offensive rating at 118.2 points per 100 possessions, narrowly ahead of San Miguel's still-elite 112.2.

TNT's attack is fueled by its patented perimeter shooting.

The Tropang 5G lead the Philippine Cup in three-pointers made at 11.3 per game while also owning the best conversion rate at 34.5%. Their spacing and shot-making are reflected in the numbers, with four players ranking in the top 10 in made threes and the league's best true shooting percentage at 57.6%.

On the other hand, San Miguel continues to lean on its tried-and-tested interior dominance.

Everything starts inside with June Mar Fajardo, who is averaging 17.6 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists on an efficient 58.4% shooting from the field. That inside-out approach has translated to the Beermen logging the second-most scoring attempts inside the arc at 29.6 per game.

What makes this matchup even more intriguing are the underlying counters on both sides.

San Miguel boasts the third-best three-point defense in the league, limiting opponents to just 30.4% from deep -- directly challenging TNT's biggest weapon. Meanwhile, TNT's poise shows at the free-throw line, where they lead the conference at 77%, a stark contrast to San Miguel, which sits last in the Philippine Cup at 63.3%.

X-factor for San Miguel: Don Trollano's three-level scoring

Don Trollano has emerged as a real ace up San Miguel Beermen's sleeve, establishing himself as the premier sixth man in the competition with an average of 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. PBA Media Bureau

A long layoff should work in San Miguel's favor, giving June Mar Fajardo ample time to recover and reassert his interior dominance, while allowing CJ Perez's offensive dynamism to remain at full throttle.

Add to that the postseason version of Chris Ross dictating tempo, along with Mo Tautuaa's value as a reliable roll man in the Beermen's ball-screen actions, and San Miguel enters the series with multiple pressure points on offense.

One potential barometer for San Miguel and an ultimate equalizer in this series is the ability of Don Trollano to consistently manufacture offense in a variety of ways.

The former Adamson Soaring Falcon has firmly established himself as the conference's premier sixth man, averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on an efficient 55.8 TS%.

His expanded role is reflected in his usage rate, which ranks second on the team at 28.6%, trailing only Perez -- an indicator of the trust head coach Leo Austria places in him as a secondary creator.

Trollano's versatility is what makes him such a valuable chess piece.

He can space the floor to open driving lanes and post touches for Fajardo and Tautuaa, slash into open seams to keep the offense moving, or seamlessly slide into an isolation scoring role depending on the flow of the game.

The 34-year old wing's ability to create off the dribble, hunt mismatches and score through contact becomes even more vital.

That shot-making, paired with the energy he consistently provides, gives San Miguel a late-clock release valve -- something he already proved during Game 3 and closeout Game 6 of their semifinal series win over Barangay Ginebra.

In a finals matchup where defensive adjustments are expected, Trollano's production could be the swing factor when San Miguel's best offense is taken away.

X-factor for TNT: Rey Nambatac's offensive creation

Rey Nambatac could have even more responsibility placed on his shoulders given TNT Tropang 5G teammate RR Pogoy looks set to miss the start of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau

After missing the previous Philippine Cup playoffs and Finals against the same San Miguel squad, having Rey Nambatac back in the rotation is a major boost for TNT.

The presence of the 31-year-old becomes even more critical with the strong possibility of RR Pogoy missing the early part of the series, as it places a heavier burden on TNT's guards to consistently generate quality offense against San Miguel's halfcourt defense.

Much like Trollano's role for San Miguel, the Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP has become a stabilizing force for TNT's second unit.

Nambatac is averaging 11.6 points, three rebounds and three assists, but those numbers only tell part of the story.

The real value of Nambatac lies in his ability to keep the offense organized while maintaining scoring pressure, ensuring TNT does not lose momentum when the starters take a breather.

From a tactical standpoint, Nambatac thrives as both the initiator and finisher of TNT's dribble-drive attack.

He is comfortable putting the ball on the floor to collapse the defense, then making the correct read -- whether that means spraying the ball out to shooters or attacking the rim himself. When defenses load up on the initial action, he can also slide into open pockets on the perimeter and punish late rotations off kick-outs.

Those downhill drives are especially important against a San Miguel defense that prides itself on walling off the paint.

Nambatac's ability to force paint touches either earns him trips to the free-throw line or bends the defense just enough to trigger secondary rotations, opening up corner threes and drop-off passes for bigs.

In a series where every possession will be contested, that rim pressure can be the difference between a stagnant trip and a productive one.

Complementing that slashing game is Nambatac's reliability as a shot-maker.

He is a legitimate pull-up threat out of ball screens and handoffs, capable of punishing defenders who go under, while also being a dependable catch-and-shoot option when the ball swings his way.

That scoring versatility gives TNT flexibility in late-clock situations and makes Nambatac a crucial counter if San Miguel's defense succeeds in taking away TNT's primary options.

Prediction: San Miguel in seven. The absence of Pogoy could really affect the outcome of the series and with a probability of having a more rested Fajardo to lead the Beermen.