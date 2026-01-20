How veterans like San Miguel's Chris Ross and TNT's Kelly Williams can decide PBA Philippine Cup Finals

Open Extended Reactions

Across social media, the start of 2026 has been marked by people looking back at who they were ten years ago -- a full-circle throwback to 2016.

It's a moment of reflection, of measuring how much has changed and, more importantly, what has endured.

That same idea carries over to the basketball court in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup, where on opposite sides are figures who can confidently say they've stood the test of time -- still relevant and impactful in the league even in 2026.

For San Miguel Beermen, 40-year old Chris Ross remains to be the team's most dependable point guard on both ends of the floor during playoff time.

Even though his role has dwindled down in the eliminations to just 17.6 minutes per game, the one-time PBA Finals MVP saw an increase in usage in their semifinals series victory over Ginebra with averages of 7.5 points, four rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals in 27 minutes of action.

It almost mirrors his numbers back in the 2015-16 season of 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game

On the other hand, Kelly Williams' presence remains a vital piece for TNT Tropang 5G.

Despite being the oldest active player on a PBA roster, the former MVP has successfully reinvented his game to stay firmly in the rotation, averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The biggest shift from his 2016 version is his evolution into a legitimate stretch big -- going from a 16.7% shooter from beyond the arc back then to one of the league's most reliable at 38.4% in this conference.

As they once again try to lead their respective teams to a championship, we take a look at how both Ross and Williams could be a pivotal factor in this series.

Ross' ability to take out Heading (again) and Nambatac's efficiency

There is a strong case to be made that Chris Ross is the best defensive guard to ever grace the PBA. Even as a 17-year veteran, he proved he is still more than capable of setting the tone at the point of attack.

Against Ginebra, Ross took on the difficult assignment of slowing down RJ Abarrientos and he delivered. After an impressive series against Converge FiberXers, the reigning Rookie of the Year was held to just 16 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists on a modest 44.4 true shooting percentage, a clear dip from his usual efficiency.

Next on Ross' checklist is once again Jordan Heading, this time with Rey Nambatac also in the picture, as San Miguel looks to disrupt TNT's offensive rhythm.

For TNT head coach Chot Reyes, the dribble-drive offense lives and dies with guard initiation. Everything starts with the guards' ability to turn the corner, force help, and create advantages -- either through straight-line drives or quick reads off penetration.

A staple of TNT's attack is the step-up screen from a dribble handoff, usually involving the trailer big.

Once the five-man sets the pick, Heading and Nambatac are tasked to catch the ball on the move, where the defense is often late or preoccupied by weak-side action. From there, it's either a downhill drive, a kick-out, or a pull-up before the defense can recover.

However, for an experienced point-of-attack defender like Ross, these actions are far less deceptive. His ability to fight over screens, anticipate handoffs, and stay attached to shooters takes away the early advantage TNT is trying to generate.

More importantly, Ross doesn't gamble -- he stays solid, forces ball handlers to take extra dribbles, and pushes them into help rather than allowing clean lanes to the rim.

Pulling out Fajardo and other San Miguel bigs in the perimeter through Williams' playstyle

Despite being the oldest active player on a PBA roster, Kelly Williams remains firmly entrenched in the TNT Tropang 5G rotation after reinventing his game. PBA Media Bureau

A key tactical wrinkle for TNT in this matchup is how Kelly Williams functions as a stretch big within their 4-out, 1-in dribble-drive offense. The numbers certainly demand respect, as he currently has the third-most three-pointers made in the conference with 33.

That production alone forces San Miguel to treat him as a legitimate perimeter threat.

By positioning Williams above the arc or along the slot, TNT pulls June Mar Fajardo, and at times Mo Tautuaa or Rodney Brondial away from the rim, thinning out the Beermen's interior presence.

Within the dribble-drive flow, Williams often serves as the trailer who spaces to the perimeter and becomes a release valve for the guards. This alignment places San Miguel's bigs in uncomfortable territory, where they must choose between protecting the paint or closing out on Williams.

What makes Williams especially valuable is that his impact goes both ways. On the other end, he is one of TNT's few big bodies capable of absorbing the physical toll of defending Fajardo.

Williams may not stop June Mar outright, but his strength and discipline allow TNT to play him straight up, limit deep post seals, and reduce the need for early double-teams.

Over the course of a game, Williams' ability to stretch the floor offensively while battling Fajardo defensively becomes a two-way pressure point -- one that can wear down San Miguel's cornerstone and keep TNT competitive in the half-court battle.