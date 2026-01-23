San Miguel Beermen ties things up against TNT Tropang 5G in PBA Philippine Cup Finals

Open Extended Reactions

It was total domination from the get-go for San Miguel Beermen, as it claimed a huge 111-92 victory over TNT Tropang 5G in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday night at Ynares Center Antipolo.

Here's a deeper assessment of San Miguel's adjustment on their defensive schemes, varied attack on the offensive end, and how TNT can bounce back.

Better help for San Miguel's defense with Fajardo's higher pick-up on ball screens

With CJ Perez picking up two early fouls in the first quarter and Marcio Lassiter forced to the bench due to a minor cut, head coach Leo Austria had no choice but to dig into his bench and turn to Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano.

What San Miguel badly needed at that point was energy -- and Cruz, in particular, delivered.

The activity of the last season's Philippine Cup Finals MVP on both ends gave the Beermen a much-needed spark, something the second unit struggled to provide early.

Defensively, San Miguel made a clear adjustment by having June Mar Fajardo play higher at the level of the screen.

That decision came with a trade-off: they accepted the risk of being at a disadvantage on two-on-the-ball situations, trusting their backline rotations to take away the roll and clog driving lanes.

Whether the help came from the weakside or the nail on middle pick-and-rolls, the key was splitting gaps properly. But indeed, San Miguel seemed to have polished this specific adjustment going into Game 2 to create havoc.

The Beermen's stellar defense made TNT miss to control the rebounding count at 50-35 and generated 32 points off turnovers, fueled by active hands and timely deflections that consistently broke TNT's offensive rhythm.

Cruz was a major factor, attacking the basket for 12 points on 66.7% shooting inside the arc while hounding opposing guards on defense.

Chris Ross didn't need to score to make an impact either, coming up with three steals that helped them survive a TNT run in the third quarter. This collective pressure allowed Fajardo to be a passable defender in space, with help consistently behind him to cover his limitations and keep the defense intact.

Trollano capitalizing on TNT's drop coverage

In a finals series, games are often decided by subtle chess moves that swing the margins just enough to win. Even without the benefit of detailed tracking data, it was evident that San Miguel leaned more heavily on pick-and-roll actions involving Fajardo.

That wrinkle alone puts defenses in a bind: sending help on the ball handler becomes risky when the nine-time MVP is rolling downhill, ready to punish any defender who's forced to retreat.

Leo Austria's adjustment paid off, as Fajardo found himself in more favorable scoring spots, finishing with 17 points and 16 rebounds on an efficient 70% shooting from the field.

However, the dilemma for TNT didn't stop with Fajardo. In most of those actions, the ball handler was Don Trollano -- another capable scorer who thrives off space.

With TNT's bigs naturally dropping to protect against Fajardo's roll, Trollano was given just enough room to probe, attack, and dictate tempo. The split-second advantage was all he needed to get downhill and put constant pressure on the defense.

The result was a strong bounce-back performance for Trollano after a quiet four-point outing in Game 1. The former Adamson Soaring Falcon erupted for a team-high 22 points to go with four rebounds on a scorching 82.8 true shooting percentage.

His offense came in a variety of ways through straight-line drives, timely pull-ups, and smart finishes around the basket -- making him the perfect counter to TNT's coverage and a key piece in San Miguel's ability to control and win the series.

TNT pushing the pace in transition could be their next move; Oftana needs to get it together

After getting buried 33-57 in the first half, TNT responded by cranking up its on-ball pressure, trimming the deficit to as low as ten late in the third quarter.

That pressure rushed San Miguel's offensive execution and, more importantly, took away clean post entries for Fajardo.

If TNT brings that same defensive intensity into Game 3, it has a real chance to disrupt San Miguel's half-court rhythm, speed the game up, and create transition opportunities -- an approach that could wear down the Beermen's two bigs in the starting lineup and force them to defend against a tilted floor.

On the other end, Calvin Oftana's production has yet to stabilize, as he struggled again with just 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting while clearly feeling the weight of the finals stage.

More concerning, however, is his ball security, having committed a combined ten turnovers in the first two games.

With RR Pogoy sidelined early in the series, Oftana has to clean that up if he wants to assert himself as TNT's alpha -- making sharper reads, valuing possessions, and setting the tone offensively for a team that badly needs consistency.