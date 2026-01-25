CJ Perez leads San Miguel Beermen to 2-1 PBA Philippine Cup Finals lead over TNT Tropang 5G

Open Extended Reactions

After just scoring three points in the first three quarters, CJ Perez poured in 17 of his 20 points in the payoff period, steering San Miguel Beermen to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals with a 95-89 victory over TNT Tropang 5G on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena -- and handing his team a 2-1 series lead in the process.

Beyond the crucial four-pointer and triple that he made when San Miguel was trailing 86-89 with 50 seconds left in Game 3, we look at other things that Perez and the Beermen were successful to get the triumph.

Perez and Fajardo two-man game became San Miguel's main offense

San Miguel opened the night by leaning heavily on Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo on the block, a deliberate inside-out approach that fueled a dominant 33-19 first-quarter surge.

But as TNT adjusted -- showing more activity in the paint, crowding both bigs, and helping off a non-shooter -- the Beermen were forced to pivot. The solution was simple and effective: put the ball in the hands of their two best offensive weapons and let them read the floor.

That adjustment fully materialized in the final period, where San Miguel repeatedly went to Perez in downhill ball-screen actions with Fajardo as the screener. The pairing immediately put TNT in a bind.

Were they to chase Perez over the screen to take away the pull-up game even as he was still finding his shooting rhythm or prioritize containing Fajardo's rolls, which were warping the weakside help? TNT chose the latter, and it proved costly.

Perez responded by staying aggressive and avoiding early jumpers, attacking gaps and using his speed to pressure the defense. As his drives began to hurt TNT, the defense sent extra bodies into the lane, opening clean looks elsewhere.

In turn, it only amplified the constant threat of Fajardo diving to the rim, where he imposed his presence all night en route to 16 points and a massive 27-rebound performance.

The finishing touch came from Perez himself.

With TNT now overcommitted to stopping the drive, he calmly knocked down two pull-up jumpers to seal the game. He closed with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists on an efficient 65.8 TS%, a reflection not just of shot-making but of improved decision-making.

Don Trollano's emergency scoring

The past two games have underlined just how vital Don Trollano is to San Miguel's offense as its designated release option when sets stall.

In Game 3, what stood out was his discipline. Rather than forcing tough jumpers, Trollano consistently put pressure on the rim and made a point of scoring in the paint and in the midrange or earning trips to the free-throw line.

As San Miguel struggled to find rhythm during the middle quarters amid TNT's defensive adjustments, Trollano took it upon himself to stabilize the offense. Much like in Game 2, the former Adamson Soaring Falcon relentlessly attacked closeouts and mismatches, getting to the charity stripe 12 times and converting at an efficient 83.3% clip.

While his perimeter shooting has yet to come around at just 18.2% from beyond the arc through three games -- Trollano compensated by confidently pulling up from midrange, ensuring the Beermen still had a steady scoring option.

The trust in his offensive gravity was further highlighted in the fourth quarter, when head coach Leo Austria deployed Trollano as a small-ball four with Fajardo as the lone big on the floor.

That lineup stretched TNT's defense thin, as Trollano's shooting threat demanded attention and created wider driving lanes for Perez while giving Fajardo more room to operate inside.

Ganuelas-Rosser and Oftana's emergence for TNT moving forward

TNT appeared to have seized control late after ripping off a 10-0 run to erase a seven-point San Miguel lead, only for CJ Perez to catch fire and swing the game back in the closing stretch of Game 3.

Despite the loss, the Tropang 5G can draw genuine optimism from the performances of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Calvin Oftana.

With Kelly Williams sidelined for long stretches due to foul trouble, Ganuelas-Rosser was thrust into a larger role and he delivered.

Defensively, he made life difficult for June Mar Fajardo by battling early for position and disrupting post entries. Offensively, he consistently punished ball-screen coverage by rolling hard and attacking downhill, forcing Fajardo to step up as a deterrent rather than comfortably protect the rim.

His all-around impact showed in the box score: 15 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Oftana had his best outing of the finals, pouring in 25 points on an efficient 67.8 TS%.

Just as important was his poise with the ball -- after committing ten turnovers across the first two games, he played mistake-free basketball in Game 3, finishing without a single turnover.

While the result went against them, TNT's outlook improves considerably if Oftana and Ganuelas-Rosser sustain this level of two-way production.

The defense was already solid; it's this kind of complementary offensive output that gives the Tropang 5G a clearer path forward in the series.