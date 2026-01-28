Calvin Oftana lifts TNT Tropang 5G to 2-2 PBA Philippine Cup Finals tie with San Miguel Beermen

Open Extended Reactions

After a struggle to score in the first few games, Calvin Oftana's scoring rhythm picked up at Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday as he steered TNT Tropang 5G to a dominant 110-87 Game 4 victory over the San Miguel Beermen -- knotting the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals at 2-2 apiece in the process.

Here, we take a look at how Oftana was able to punish San Miguel's defense in transition, how the starting backcourt of Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac ignited an early start, and where San Miguel goes after this Game 4 defeat.

Calvin Oftana's scorching shooting on different facets

Oftana's breakout night was closely tied to TNT's defensive adjustments, which consistently fed their offense with quality looks.

One of the Tropang 5G's staple coverages in this conference has been to blitz the pick-and-roll -- taking the ball out of the guard's hands and forcing the screener to make plays on the move. But in Game 3, CJ Perez punished switches and slower defenders down the stretch to swing the series in San Miguel's favor.

This time, TNT stayed disciplined.

Perez was effectively taken out of rhythm due to those blitzes and hard shows, limited to just 11 points with four turnovers and a 32.8 TS%. With bigs like Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo tasked to read the floor out of those traps, TNT's help defenders were able to load up early, jump passing lanes, and force live-ball turnovers.

The result was a decisive edge in transition -- San Miguel's 21 turnovers turned into 29 TNT points, including 22 on the fast break.

Oftana was at the center of that chaos.

His four steals ignited early offense and allowed him to attack a scrambling, non-set defense, where his scoring instincts shined. Those opportunities translated into a conference-high 29 points on a scorching 76.8 TS%, continuing a two-game surge that has seen him knock down 52.9% from deep.

Even in the half court, Oftana found clean air.

TNT's crisp dribble-drive execution kept the defense tilted, and he stayed ready as the primary release valve on kick-outs. A key wrinkle was San Miguel's coverage on dribble handoffs, where Fajardo's drop was often late to recover -- giving Oftana the space and rhythm he needed to confidently rise and fire from beyond the arc.

It will be something to monitor if he can continue to manufacture in the scoring department for the Tropang 5G, with the uncertainty over RR Pogoy's return in this series.

Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac's paint touches

One of the clearest adjustments by TNT head coach Chot Reyes was opening the game with his best guard combination on the floor.

After sluggish starts in Games 2 and 3, TNT flipped the script early as Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac immediately went after San Miguel's defensive pressure points, setting a far more aggressive tone from the opening tip.

Heading spearheaded that charge with a quick 11-point burst that fueled TNT's explosive 35-18 first quarter. He consistently put Fajardo and Tautuaa in space, leveraging the threat of his pull-up jumper to force the Beermen's bigs into uncomfortable decisions.

When they showed higher on ball screens, Heading countered by splitting the defense or getting downhill straight to the paint. While he added only six points the rest of the way to finish with 17, his gravity never waned -- opening passing lanes that translated to six assists and sustained pressure on San Miguel's shell defense.

Nambatac complemented that approach by attacking in a different gear. His ability to manufacture offense off the bounce, absorb contact, and live in the lane gave TNT a steady interior counter.

With Heading drawing multiple defenders and facilitating kick-outs that led to 14 three-pointers on 45.2% shooting, Nambatac punished gaps by scoring closer to the rim, finishing with 13 points and repeatedly getting to the line for 10 free-throw attempts.

Together, Heading and Nambatac balanced TNT's offense from the inside out -- combining rim pressure, playmaking, and perimeter shooting to keep San Miguel's defense stretched and constantly reacting.

San Miguel guards need to play better to open up space

The lopsided loss put a spotlight on a growing issue for San Miguel: their guards' inability to consistently play through TNT's aggressive on-ball pressure.

Too often, initial coverage forced quick give-ups, allowing the Tropang 5G to dictate the possession and load up defensively. It now becomes a critical challenge for head coach Leo Austria to find counters that can punish the repeated two-on-the-ball situations TNT has been comfortable sending.

While newly crowned 13-time Best Player of the Conference Fajardo still posted 18 points and 16 rebounds, much of that production came after the outcome was already decided. TNT had largely succeeded in taking away San Miguel's primary actions early, especially by neutralizing the guards' downhill pressure that usually creates advantages for the bigs.

Moving forward, the Beermen will need to rethink how they flow into their ball-screen sets involving Fajardo and Tautuaa as rollers.

With TNT's help defense already pre-loaded to tag and recover, cleaner guard reads, stronger dribble penetration, and more decisive playmaking will be essential to open space and bring balance back to San Miguel's offense.