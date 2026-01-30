San Miguel Beermen move one win away from PBA Philippine Cup title against TNT Tropang 5G

Open Extended Reactions

After bucking a slow 19-29 first quarter, San Miguel Beermen got timely contribution from Rodney Brondial to take a 3-2 lead in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals with a 77-61 Game 5 victory over TNT Tropang 5G on Friday at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

Here's a deeper look at how a starting lineup and rotation change helped San Miguel, how the team found ways to score even when June Mar Fajardo wasn't getting touches and sitting down, and what TNT could do to extend the series.

Brondial and Rosales providing much-needed impact

Coming off a humbling Game 4 loss, head coach Leo Austria went back to the drawing board and made key rotation tweaks to counter TNT's momentum -- adjustments that paid immediate dividends as San Miguel responded with a similarly dominant showing.

One of the most notable changes was reinstating Rodney Brondial as the starting power forward in place of Mo Tautuaa, a role he held during the eliminations. Beyond his trademark hustle and offensive rebounding, Brondial's value showed in how he complemented Fajardo.

With TNT aggressively blitzing the ballhandler, Brondial often served as a release valve by calmly catching in space, making timely entry passes, and keeping the Beermen's interior offense flowing.

Brondial went a step further by capitalizing whenever the defense helped off him. Whether rolling out of pick-and-rolls, finishing dump-offs from paint touches, or cleaning up possessions with putbacks, the former Adamson Soaring Falcon made himself a constant presence.

He stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks -- highlighted by a surprise three-pointer before cramps cut his night short.

Austria also dug deeper into his bench by handing Kris Rosales the backup point guard duties over Juami Tiongson. In addition to being a steadier defender, Rosales provided much-needed shot creation, particularly in the first half when TNT was scorching from deep.

His ability to score off the bounce helped stabilize San Miguel's offense early, finishing with 12 points, most of which came in the opening two quarters of Game 5.

Finding success through a non-Fajardo stretch

San Miguel faced an early scare in the third quarter when Fajardo appeared to tweak his knee following a collision with Brondial.

While the nine-time MVP still managed to post his fifth double-double of the Finals with 14 points and 11 rebounds, his overall imprint was understandably limited. But what stood out more was San Miguel's ability to widen and sustain control even during the minutes he was on the bench.

A key offensive wrinkle during that stretch was the Beermen's use of layered off-ball actions by turning movement into both decoys and secondary options whenever TNT overloaded on Fajardo's post touches.

Marcio Lassiter was a primary beneficiary. Leveraging his shooting gravity off constant motion, Lassiter provided a timely spark without settling for stationary looks.

He attacked closeouts decisively, either making the extra pass or finishing near the rim, and chipped in 11 points in 21 minutes -- enough to keep TNT's defense honest on the perimeter after their blitzes on ball screens.

Inside, the Beermen ensured TNT's bigs never got a breather.

With Fajardo resting, Tautuaa stepped up alongside Brondial, operating effectively in roll-and-replace sequences and pick-and-pop actions. The Fil-Tongan center consistently put pressure on the defense by making sound reads and timely decisions, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Together, that collective execution allowed San Miguel to survive and even thrive to get the Game 5 win.

TNT's ability to keep composure

It looked like TNT carried over the hot shooting they had in Game 4 in the first quarter by draining 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, they would go 4-of-19 in the next three periods with San Miguel being more active on guarding higher and contesting their shots in the perimeter.

The Tropang 5G also didn't help itself when big men Poy Erram and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had a hard time focusing on the game, having one technical foul each game.

Even a solid performance from Henry Galinato of 11 points wasn't enough, which entails how essential both Erram and Ganuelas-Rosser needs to step it up for TNT.

Going up against a strong frontcourt of San Miguel, TNT will need to control their emotions to force a winner-takes-all Game 7.