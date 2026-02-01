San Miguel Beermen triumphs over TNT Tropang 5G to win PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup

Open Extended Reactions

San Miguel Beermen's All-Filipino empire is flexing its muscle once more.

The Beermen got its second consecutive Philippine Cup crown in PBA Season 50 after beating TNT Tropang 5G in a 92-77 Game 6 triumph on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the title, the league's lone remaining pioneer pushed its championship haul to a record 31 -- 11 of which have come in the June Mar Fajardo era, a stretch that continues to define San Miguel's dominance in the Philippine Cup.

It's also the 8th All-Filipino title of the franchise under head coach Leo Austria.

More to follow...