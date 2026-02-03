How San Miguel Beermen's depth has rebuilt their PBA Philippine Cup supremacy

Open Extended Reactions

Once feared for their devastating 'Death Five' lineup, the San Miguel Beermen are proving that dynasties don't fade -- they just evolve.

With familiar pieces still setting the tone and new wrinkles redefining their identity, the Beermen rediscovered their championship standard, blending old dominance with a refreshed edge to stay on top of the PBA.

For a loaded squad like San Miguel, every conference feels like a championship-or-bust situation. That's why a Governors' Cup semifinal exit, along with a rare and almost-unthinkable early elimination in the Commissioner's Cup, last season was viewed internally as a disappointment rather than a near miss.

The result was a swift decision from management, cutting short Jorge Gallent's tenure despite delivering a championship, and turning back to a familiar hand in Leo Austria to steady the ship.

However, bringing back a proven coach did not mean simply rewinding the clock. Austria's return demanded adaptability, a challenge that could fully cement his status among the conversation surrounding the league's greatest coaches.

While his comeback conference -- the Commissioner's Cup -- came with its own growing pains, including missing the playoffs, Austria treated it as a transition period -- reworking rotations, redefining roles, and laying the groundwork to restore San Miguel to the level it expects of itself.

This patience soon paid dividends, as the Beermen secured their 11th Philippine Cup title last season.

Still, for a franchise that once ruled the All-Filipino conference with five straight championships from 2014 to 2019 under Austria, a single title was never going to feel like a full return to dominance.

Entering Season 50's Philippine Cup, San Miguel carried targets on its back after largely rolling out the same core. With chemistry and continuity already in place, the Beermen opened the conference as prospective favorites -- and they backed it up during the elimination round.

After stumbling out of the gate with back-to-back losses, San Miguel flipped the switch and closed the eliminations with nine straight wins to finish as the top seed heading into the quarterfinals.

June Mar Fajardo added another individual trophy to his glittering honor roll -- receiving the newly-named Ramon Fernandez Finals MVP award after averaging 19.7 points and 18.3 rebounds in six games. PBA Media Bureau

They did it with balance and efficiency, posting the league's second-best offensive rating at 115.3 points per 100 possessions and the third-highest assist rate at 21.5 per game.

And while the usual pillars in June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez delivered as expected, the eliminations also revealed a breakout name among the league's most efficient scorers -- which has been the main reason why the team has seen a resurgence with the second stint of Austria

Long tagged as an underrated piece wherever he's played, Don Trollano finally made his case as a genuine ace undeniable -- with more reps making him comfortable in a familiar system he had in the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the collegiate ranks.

A glance at his numbers alone placed him among the PBA's most reliable scoring options even coming off the bench with numbers of 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds on 44.9/34.4/80 shooting splits

Much like last season's Philippine Cup Finals MVP and fellow ex-Soaring Falcon Jericho Cruz, Trollano showed that trust and timing can turn an "underrated" label into a postseason weapon.

He consistently answered the call, punctuating his run with a 33-point explosion in Game 3 of the semifinals against Ginebra and a smooth and efficient 22-point night in Game 2 of the Finals against TNT Tropang 5G.

Whether creating his own shot or feasting off the gravity of San Miguel's stars, Trollano became another pressure point defenses had to respect.

And that, more than anything, is where San Miguel separates itself.

The Beermen don't just stockpile talent. They have also learned to activate it when it matters the most.

The previously-underrated Don Trollano emerged as a legitimate A-lister in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals, playing a pivotal role in helping San Miguel Beermen to the championship. PBA Media Bureau

Buried deep in the rotation, Jeron Teng flipped a semifinal game by relentlessly hunting mismatches, finishing Game 2 with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 15 high-energy minutes.

Mo Tautuaa, quiet for much of the conference, was elevated into the starting lineup to absorb physicality and free up space for Fajardo, responding with 18 points in a pivotal Game 5 semifinal win over Ginebra.

Then there was Rodney Brondial, who turned late-series trust into production, averaging 16 points and 14 rebounds over the final two games of the Finals to help slam the door shut.

Still, when the margins tightened, San Miguel leaned on its foundation.

Chris Ross turned the semifinals into a grind, shadowing RJ Abarrientos and holding him to a 44.4% true shooting percentage after a scorching quarterfinal series against Converge -- while also neutralizing both Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac in the latter part of the finals.

CJ Perez delivered knockout blows -- opening Game 6 of the semifinals with a historic 30-point first quarter against Ginebra, then stealing Game 3 of the Finals against TNT with a cold-blooded four-pointer followed by a late triple.

And when it came time to seal everything, Fajardo provided the exclamation point.

In Game 6 of the Finals, the nine-time MVP authored another entry into his growing legend with 29 points and 23 rebounds, dragging San Miguel across the finish line and into its 31st championship.

What makes San Miguel special isn't just star power -- it's how Austria has mastered the art of using depth as a weapon.

Roles are clear, minutes are earned, and everyone stays ready, knowing their moment will come. The Beermen don't overwhelm opponents with five players; they wear them down with twelve.

Now, the next challenge awaits.

If San Miguel wants to turn All-Filipino dominance into full-season supremacy and finally achieve a Grand Slam for this core, it shifts to the import-laden conferences.

Find the right import in the Commissioner's Cup and Governors' Cup, and San Miguel won't just sustain its place as the league's standard -- it could turn this depth-driven formula into a blueprint for another era of dominance.