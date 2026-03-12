Why Bol Bol could be a perfect fit for TNT Tropang 5G

Open Extended Reactions

TNT Tropang 5G has never been shy about swinging big on the import market.

From Terrence Jones to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the franchise has made a habit of bringing in marquee NBA names who can tilt the balance of the league.

And with Hollis-Jefferson sidelined by an Achilles injury, TNT once again went hunting for star power -- this time landing one of the most-intriguing names available in Bol Bol.

The difference this time, however, is that Bol isn't just a former NBA player looking for another stage. The second-generation pro still has the tools to return to the big league, making his arrival in the PBA feel less like a fallback option and a game-changer for this conference.

So, just how can Bol further boost the chances of the defending champions to repeat in the Commissioner's Cup?

Bol Bol in TNT's dribble-drive offense

It has been a given that the Tropang 5G thrives as one of the most perimeter-oriented teams in the PBA.

In the previous Philippine Cup, TNT ranked second in the league in three-point attempts with 32.0 per game, yet still finished as the most efficient long-range shooting team -- knocking down a league-best 11.1 triples per contest at a 34.7% clip.

Those numbers reflect the offensive identity shaped by head coach Chot Reyes and his well-known dribble drive offense, a system built on relentless penetration and quick inside-out ball movement to generate open perimeter looks.

Within that framework, Bol fits naturally into the role of a trail big in the half-court offense.

With TNT's guards constantly attacking gaps off the dribble, the trailing big becomes a pressure point -- either spacing the floor at the top of the key or attacking rotating defenses once the ball swings back out.

At 7-foot-3 with guard-like skill, he gives TNT a unique dimension in that spot, capable of stretching defenses beyond the arc while also punishing slower defenders off the dribble or with his length around the rim.

The current big-man rotation already offers different pieces that make the system work.

Veteran Kelly Williams and Poy Erram provide floor spacing as frontcourt shooters, while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser often operates as a dribble-handoff hub and a reliable roller in two-man actions. Meanwhile, Henry Galinato adds a different dynamic by bringing energy as an offensive rebounder and serving as the interior presence in TNT's frequent four-out, one-in alignments.

Bol's versatility could allow him to blend elements of all those roles.

Whether trailing for a three, slipping into space after a drive, or attacking rotations created by the dribble-drive, his skill set gives TNT another elite scoring option.

Can Bol hang on the defensive end?

There's no denying the intimidation factor that Bol Bol brings in the paint.

Armed with a massive 7-7 wingspan, the lanky big man has the physical tools to deter drivers and alter shots at the rim. That length translated well during his stint with the Orlando Magic in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 1.2 blocks per game.

For TNT, Bol could fill a crucial defensive role as both a rim protector and a roaming weakside helper.

In a system that often relies on aggressive perimeter pressure, having a long and mobile shot blocker lurking behind the defense can help clean up dribble penetrations that slip past the point of attack.

In pick-and-roll coverage, Bol has the versatility to operate in multiple schemes whether sitting in drop coverage, stepping up to the level of the screen, or even switching briefly onto guards thanks to his surprising mobility for his size.

The bigger question, however, lies in the physicality of the league.

The Commissioner's Cup allows unlimited height for imports, meaning Bol could frequently battle fellow seven-foot reinforcements in the post.

That becomes even more challenging against teams built around dominant interior scorers -- most notably against their best possible tormentor San Miguel Beermen, anchored by modern-era PBA great June Mar Fajardo. The nine-time MVP's power and polished low-post game have long been a nightmare matchup for opposing big men, and containing him requires both size and strength inside.

Still, if Bol can anchor the paint, contest shots, and use his length to disrupt offensive flow, his defensive presence could complement TNT's guard-driven attack.

Even with the physical challenges of the league, his overall impact on both ends projects to remain at the level expected from a high-caliber import.