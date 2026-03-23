PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Terrafirma Dyip the surprise leaders

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An intriguing first two weeks of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup has already set the tone for a wide-open race.

From eye-catching import debuts to a growing sense of parity and an early statement game between TNT Tropang 5G and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters -- the conference is quickly shaping into a tough battle to reach the top.

With teams still finding their rhythm and rotations beginning to take shape, the early standings offer both clarity and deception.

Here's how the squads stack up so far in our latest power rankings.

1. Terrafirma Dyip (3-0): An efficient offense (!!)

Let it be known that even if Terrafirma cools off at some point, what they've done in the opening two weeks won't be forgotten.

Through three wins, the Dyip have built their unbeaten start on a highly efficient attack as they own the third-best offensive rating in the league at 116.2 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking third in assists at 23.0 per game.

That balance extends across the board, as they're also third in three-point percentage at 35.4% and second in free throw attempts at 31.0 per contest, showing both perimeter touch and an ability to pressure defenses inside.

2. Meralco Bolts (2-0): Always been their defense

Meralco may not overwhelm opponents with sheer offensive firepower, even with a capable roster, but that has never been their identity. As has been the case in recent years, their defense continues to set the tone.

The Bolts currently rank third in defensive rating at 99.0 points allowed per 100 possessions, while also holding opponents to the third-lowest field goal percentage at just 37.4%.

That discipline has shown up in key stretches -- most notably when they limited Converge FiberXers to just 20 points in the third quarter of their matchup, and held Phoenix Fuel Masters to only 15 in the fourth to create separation.

3. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (2-0): Luis Villegas sighting

It's been a stop-and-go start to Luis Villegas' PBA career due to injuries but, with a clean bill of health, he's beginning to carve out a real role in Rain or Shine's rotation to show why he was selected third overall in the 2023 PBA Draft.

In their grind-out win over TNT, Villegas put up 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, functioning effectively as a stretch big within the Elasto Painters' system.

More than the numbers, it was his decision-making that stood out - making quick reads in pick-and-pop situations, keeping the ball moving, and spacing the floor without forcing shots in the halfcourt.

4. Barangay Ginebra (1-0): Embracing their personnel

Barangay Ginebra continues to evolve under Tim Cone -- with their opening win over Macau Black Knights in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup illustrating an increasing emphasis on scoring from range. PBA Media Bureau

Under head coach Tim Cone, Ginebra has long been identified with the triangle offense, but the system has evolved alongside the modern game and the team's current roster.

In their opening win over Macau Black Knights, the crowd favorites showed a clear shift in emphasis, launching 33 three-point attempts and knocking down 11 -- good for fourth in the conference so far.

Those looks still stem from familiar triangle actions, but with added pace, spacing, and flexibility tailored to the strengths of RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee. It's a blend of structure and adaptation, allowing Ginebra to stay true to its identity while maximizing its offensive weapons

5. Phoenix Fuel Masters (2-1): Rivero now the clear number one

A scoring leap was already visible for Ricci Rivero in the Philippine Cup but, under new head coach Charles Tiu, that growth has only been amplified through the first two games of the conference.

After averaging just 23.7 minutes per game previously, Rivero is now logging 33.3 minutes per contest while producing 16.7 points per outing.

With Jason Perkins still working his way back to full strength, and young pieces like Tyler Tio and Kai Ballungay dealing with injuries, Rivero has become the primary local scoring option -- taking on more on-ball reps, initiating offense, and carrying a heavier share of the Fuel Masters' shot creation.

6. NLEX Road Warriors (2-1): Reduced role for JB Bahio

The past two Philippine Cups have been a great story of development for JB Bahio with NLEX, which led to his first All-Star appearance this season.

However, the former San Beda Red Lion has seen a dip in his court time with lowly averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in just 13.6 minutes per game.

As the team has prioritized spacing around import Cady Lalanne, it will be interesting to track on how Bahio will find his way to fit and get back to his old usage.

7. TNT Tropang 5G (1-1): A Bol Bol-centric offense

The early buzz on TNT has centered on Bol Bol -- whether his NBA pedigree would translate and how defenses would scheme against his length and shot-making.

From a raw production standpoint, the numbers pop at 39 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. But the efficiency and overall team integration haven't followed, with a 48.9 TS% and just two assists per contest.

The offense has bogged down as a result, reflected in the team's low assist numbers and a lack of rhythm in their dribble-drive sets. Until they find better balance getting Bol easier looks while keeping teammates involved, there's a clear need for adjustments on both sides to make the system work.

Bol Bol's start to life in the PBA has produced some impressive numbers but there could still be more to come in how he combines better within the TNT Tropang 5G system. PBA Media Bureau

8. Converge FiberXers (1-2): Mikey Williams still getting acclimatized

Adding a talent like Mikey Williams is a clear upside move, so Converge's decision to bring him back after a long absence from the PBA made sense from both a talent and shot-creation standpoint.

That said, the early returns reflect the expected adjustment period. Williams has opened with modest numbers of 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, as he works his way back into game shape and the team's offensive flow.

With a retooled roster still building chemistry, Converge is leaning on patience, knowing that once Williams regains his timing and scoring rhythm, he can eventually stabilize their half-court offense and perimeter creation.

9. San Miguel Beermen (0-1): What is up with Marcus Lee?

San Miguel could once again find itself in a familiar spot -- navigating an import-laden conference without the ideal reinforcement to complement its core.

The Beermen brought in Marcus Lee as a defense-first option, but his early impact has been minimal, finishing with just four points and five rebounds and sitting out during the team's fourth-quarter comeback attempt against Titan Ultra Giant Risers.

While they have proven it can tread water early in conferences, the bigger question remains fit -- with their system still anchored around June Mar Fajardo.

10: Blackwater Bossing (1-2): Robert Upshaw III's instant impact

A mid-conference import switch has already paid dividends for Blackwater, with Robert Upshaw immediately showing his ability to impact the game on both ends.

In their matchup against Magnolia Hotshots, the former South Bay Laker took over as the focal point, putting up 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists on an efficient 72.3 TS%.

Upshaw wasn't just a paint presence -- he stretched the floor with three four-pointers while also anchoring the defense with three blocks. That all-around production addresses multiple gaps for the Bossing, giving them a more balanced interior presence and a legitimate two-way anchor moving forward.

11. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (1-2): Transition basketball is their template

Losing the Philippine Cup's top scorer in Calvin Abueva leaves a significant gap, especially for a team still trying to establish its identity during a rebuilding phase.

For Titan Ultra, that identity is beginning to take shape in the open floor. Despite suffering back-to-back blowout losses, they responded with a statement win over San Miguel by fully committing to their transition game -- shooting 63.3% from two-point range and converting 29 points off turnovers.

That pace and pressure have allowed Joshua Munzon to thrive as their primary engine, pushing the tempo and creating opportunities before defenses can get set.

12. Magnolia Hotshots (0-3): Lost defensive identity

Under head coach LA Tenorio, Magnolia has leaned more into its offensive personnel, a shift from the defense-first identity it had during the Chito Victolero era.

But that tradeoff has come at a cost. After a middling defensive showing last conference, the Hotshots have slipped further, currently owning the worst defensive rating in the league at 119.0 points allowed per 100 possessions.

While the offense continues to produce behind import Nuni Omot and the local tandem of Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero, their inability to string together stops has been the biggest issue.

13. Macau Black Knights (0-3): Just not enough firepower

As noted early, Macau's biggest issue has been its lack of production beyond the starting group and that's continued to show through three games.

The Black Knights are getting scores from their top options, with three players averaging over 20 points, but the drop-off from the bench has been steep. They currently rank second-to-last in bench scoring at just 20.3 points per game, which has hurt their overall offensive flow.

Despite the individual outputs, they still hold the second-worst offensive rating in the league at 98.6 points per 100 possessions.