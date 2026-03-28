What's gone wrong at Converge FiberXers?

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What's up with the early struggles of the Converge FiberXers?

After one of the most aggressive offseasons heading into the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup, expectations were naturally high for the Converge FiberXers.

The team bolstered its core by acquiring reigning Philippine Cup scoring leader Calvin Abueva, securing Mikey Williams after a prolonged contract saga, and adding depth through a deal that brought in Jonnel Policarpio and Kurt Reyson. On paper, it was the kind of overhaul that signaled a legitimate push toward contention.

But early returns have told a different story. A retooled roster still searching for chemistry has stumbled to a 1-3 start, with Abueva yet to debut and Juan Gomez de Liaño missing time due to injury.

Through the growing pains of integration and availability, Converge now finds itself trying to piece things together, raising questions about what's gone wrong and what adjustments need to follow.

PBA Media Bureau

Is Kylor Kelley's production enough?

Converge didn't just retool its local core, but they made a statement with their import choice. Buying out South Bay Lakers big man Kylor Kelley signaled a clear identity: anchor the defense with an elite rim protector and let everything else fall into place. And the 7-foot center has delivered the numbers in that aspect of 13.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and a league-best 3.8 blocks.

But basketball isn't played on paper, and Converge's issues have been rooted on the offensive end. With the third-worst offensive rating in the conference at 100.6, the limitations in Kelley's scoring profile become more pronounced. His offense is almost entirely dependent on system creation through rim runs in pick-and-roll, dump-offs, and lobs. There's little self-creation, no reliable post package to punish switches, and minimal floor-spacing gravity.

Even defensively, where Kelley is supposed to tilt the game, the impact hasn't fully translated against elite competition. In their recent loss against San Miguel, he still put up counting defensive stats, but couldn't consistently disrupt June Mar Fajardo, who imposed his will with a dominant 27-point and 17-rebound performance.

So within the flow of the game, the question becomes clearer whether Kelley's defensive anchor can offset what Converge is currently lacking on the other end?

Integrating Mikey Williams

Adding a talent like Williams instantly raises any team's ceiling. Even after a long layoff, his shot-making, off-the-dribble creation, and ability to bend defenses remain at an elite level by PBA standards. In a vacuum, he's the type of guard who can dictate tempo, collapse coverages, and generate offense both for himself and his teammates.

However, in real game flow, the rust has been evident. Through his first few outings, Williams struggled to find rhythm, averaging just 3.3 points and often a step slow in reads and timing within Converge's sets. That said, his breakout against San Miguel offered a glimpse of how he changes the geometry of the floor with 14 points and eight assists, while knocking down 4-of-9 from deep, showing improved pace, decision-making, and command in pick-and-roll situations.

Now the challenge becomes more nuanced and more basketball-specific. The aforementioned performance came without Gomez de Liaño, which simplifies ball-handling responsibilities. Once fully healthy, Converge will have to stagger and optimize three ball-dominant guards in Williams, Gomez de Liaño, and Alec Stockton. All three operate best with the ball, initiating sets and creating off penetration.

The question shifts from talent to fit: who handles primary actions, who spaces, and who cuts or relocates off-ball? Only time will tell.

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Making sense of the usage of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar

The arrival of an import like Kelley inevitably reshapes Converge's frontcourt rotation. A natural center anchoring the paint means the Baltazar-Arana pairing from the previous conference has to be adjusted. From a fit standpoint, Baltazar sliding to the four makes the most sense with his ability to space the floor that gives the lineup a different dimension alongside a rim-running five.

Through the first four games, that shift has actually unlocked Baltazar's offensive growth. He's producing 14.5 points and 11.3 rebounds on an efficient 54.1% effective field goal percentage, including a promising 7-of-12 clip from beyond the arc. In terms of pure basketball function, he's providing stretch, secondary rebounding, and a play initiator in half-court sets - traits that complement Kelley's interior presence.

On the other side, Arana has felt the squeeze. His minutes have dipped to 22.3 per game, and with it, his rhythm and production is down to 10.8 points and seven rebounds. More than the numbers, it's a role ambiguity issue. Without Kelley, Arana is a natural five who thrives as a screener, roller, and interior finisher. With Kelley on the floor, he's pushed to the four, where spacing, perimeter mobility, and off-ball reads become more critical.

From a basketball standpoint, this is a rotation and usage puzzle. Staggering their minutes, defining their roles in different lineup combinations, and optimizing their touches become key. Because right now, it's not just about fitting them together, but also about ensuring neither Arana nor Baltazar loses impact in the process.