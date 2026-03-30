PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters making early noise

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Three weeks into the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup, independent teams continue to perform well above expectations, shaking up the early hierarchy and forcing a rethink of the usual contenders -- with only one team remaining unbeaten.

As we nitpick one aspect from each team, here's how they stack up so far in our latest power rankings.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (3-0): Felix Lemetti's downhill attack

It's clear that Rain or Shine has come in prepared, and one of the biggest developments early has been the play of Felix Lemetti.

The second-year guard has made visible adjustments, not just with his shooting form but with a more assertive mindset -- consistently putting the defense on its heels with his drives.

That shift has translated directly to production, as Lemetti is averaging 15 points and 3.7 assists on an efficient 67 TS%.

His ability to collapse the defense has been a key characteristic of Rain or Shine's offense, highlighted by a 23-point outing where he lived at the line, drawing eight fouls and converting 13 free throw attempts in an import-less win over Meralco Bolts.

2. NLEX Road Warriors (3-1): Schonny Winston is flashing his potential

There are stretches where NLEX look like a team ready to take that next step, and their statement win over Barangay Ginebra offered a clear snapshot of that ceiling.

With Robert Bolick leading the offense, Cady Lalanne anchoring the interior and Schonny Winston fitting seamlessly into the flow, NLEX showed what it can look like when everything clicks.

For a group aiming to break through in this conference, Winston's emergence as a secondary shot creator is a key development.

Slotted alongside Bolick, he provides another layer to their offense -- capable of attacking closeouts and creating his own looks. This was on full display in his 21-point outing on an efficient 76.3 TS%, giving NLEX the kind of backcourt balance it has been searching for.

3. Phoenix Fuel Masters (3-1): Striking the right two-way balance

For Phoenix and new head coach Charles Tiu, this conference has been about establishing identity and early signs point to strong buy-in on both ends of the floor. There's already a sense of structure in how they play, blending pace and spacing offensively with discipline on defense.

The balance was evident in their win over Terrafirma Dyip, where Phoenix leaned on the scoring punch of Ricci Rivero and a perimeter attack that knocked down 19 triples, one of the most efficient marks in the conference so far.

Just as important, they held Terrafirma import Ali Mubashar to 13 points on 30.8% shooting while forcing six turnovers, showcasing a defensive effort that complements their offensive firepower.

4. Terrafirma Dyip (3-1): Geo Chiu and his finishing problems

Even with their first loss, Terrafirma has been one of the early surprises of the conference, fueled largely by the scoring of Jerrick Ahanmisi, who is putting up 23.8 points per game -- second among locals. The strong start has given them a solid foundation, but there are still clear areas for growth within the rotation.

One of those is the development of Geo Chiu, whose struggles finishing around the rim have been evident. The 6-foot-10 center is shooting just 27.8% from two-point range, yet there are still positives.

His activity around the dunker spot and effort on the glass have translated to 9.5 rebounds per game, showing that while the touch isn't there yet, the presence and positioning already are.

5. TNT Tropang 5G (2-1): Ball movement is getting there!

One of the early concerns for TNT was how to maximize a loaded roster without falling into stagnant, isolation-heavy possessions. In their win over San Miguel Beermen, the breakthrough came through improved ball movement and a more deliberate effort to involve multiple playmakers.

After posting a league-low 41.6% assist rate in their first two games, the Tropang 5G tallied 23 assists, with Jayson Castro orchestrating the offense and setting the tone.

That unselfishness translated to rhythm offense early, as TNT knocked down six triples in the opening quarter alone. The next step is sustaining that level of connectivity while finding ways to better integrate Bol Bol as a consistent scoring threat within the flow.

6. Meralco Bolts (3-1): Bench scoring is important

Meralco's past week has been a clear case of how second-unit impact can dictate results. With a structured system and a steady starting group, the Bolts rely heavily on their bench to sustain runs and tilt games in their favor.

In their loss to an import-less Rain or Shine, Meralco had four starters in double figures but managed just 26 points from the bench, leaving them without enough support to maintain control.

That flipped in their win over Titan Ultra Giant Risers, where the second unit led by Bong Quinto and Javee Mocon delivered 45 points. For the Bolts, consistent bench scoring isn't just a bonus, it's a key driver of their overall success.

7. Barangay Ginebra (2-1): RJ Abarrientos' takeover

With Scottie Thompson hindered by injury, RJ Abarrientos has stepped up to play a key role for Barangay Ginebra so far in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup. PBA Media Bureau

Scottie Thompson's limited usage due to injury has forced Ginebra to reshape its guard rotation early, opening the door for RJ Abarrientos to step into a much larger on-ball role. The shift has pushed the offense toward a more guard-driven approach, with Abarrientos taking on primary creation duties.

After averaging 19.5 points in his first two games, he erupted for 32 points, three rebounds and four assists on an efficient 73.5 true shooting in a win over Converge. What stands out is his ability to control tempo, generate offense out of pick-and-rolls, and score at all three levels.

As Ginebra continues to ease away from its traditional triangle sets, it's becoming clearer that the offense is increasingly being placed in the hands of the third-generation Abarrientos.

8. San Miguel Beermen (1-2): Transition defense is getting concerning

San Miguel's overall defensive rating doesn't immediately raise red flags, sitting at a middling 109.2 points allowed per 100 possessions, good for sixth in the league. But a deeper look shows a clear weak point that's starting to hurt them in games.

Their transition defense, particularly off live-ball turnovers, has been a major issue, giving up 24.7 points in those situations.

The Beermen have struggled to get organized on the break, often failing to match up early or stop the ball, leading to easy scoring opportunities for opponents. It's less about their halfcourt defense and more about effort, communication, and urgency in getting back .

9. Blackwater Bossing (1-2): Is Panopio in the dog house?

Despite the Robert Upshaw-Sedrick Barefield two-man game that powered Blackwater to an impressive win over Magnolia Hotshots, beneath that success sits a rotation question worth monitoring.

Dalph Panopio was a surprise DNP, after putting up 5.5 points and three assists across the team's first two games as a regular part of the rotation. For a guard who brings pace, shot creation, and secondary playmaking, his absence stands out in a backcourt that could use more dynamism.

Whether this was a matchup-based decision or a sign of a tighter rotation moving forward, Panopio's status is something to track as Blackwater looks to build continuity in the games ahead.

10. Magnolia Hotshots (1-3): Lucero rolling to the basket always a good sign

The strong debut of import Clint Chapman stands out as an obvious positive for Magnolia, but just as encouraging is how Zav Lucero is being utilized within the offense.

He finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and an excellent nine stocks (four steals and five blocks) on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting.

What really pops on film is his activity in ball screen actions as a dive man, consistently putting pressure on the rim, while also positioning himself in the dunker spot whenever guards collapse the defense. It's a shot profile that maximizes his strengths by playing off movement, finishing in space, and thriving around the basket.

11. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (1-3): Bryan Sajonia getting the reps

For a team still searching for foundational pieces, Titan Ultra may have found a gem in Bryan Sajonia. The former NCAA Season 101 Finals MVP slipping to 39th in the draft already raised eyebrows, and he's beginning to show why his pedigree translates at this level.

In their recent game against Meralco, Sajonia erupted for 29 points on an efficient 78.3 true shooting, with most of his production coming during their fourth-quarter comeback push.

More than just the scoring, it's the reps that matter -- he's getting on-ball opportunities, creating offense, and building confidence against pro defenses.

12. Converge FiberXers (1-4): Mikey Williams point guard era

It hasn't been the ideal start to the conference for Converge, but amid the struggles, there are signs of structure beginning to form in their guard play. While Justine Baltazar's scoring growth has been a bright spot, Mikey Williams has quietly taken over as the team's primary initiator.

Over the past two games, Williams has started to find his rhythm both as a scorer and facilitator, averaging 15 points and eight assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

More importantly, he's functioning as a true table-setter by organizing the offense, creating advantages off the dribble, and putting teammates in better positions especially import Kylor Kelley.

13. Macau Black Knights (0-4): Lack of physicality

Macau finally found its shooting stroke from deep, bouncing back from a league-worst 24.1% clip to a much improved 43.6% on 17 made threes in their loss to Magnolia. But even with that perimeter correction, the game was ultimately decided inside the paint.

The Black Knights simply could not match up physically, as Magnolia, bolstered by the presence of Clint Chapman, imposed its size and interior dominance.

It was a domination by the Hotshots, as they controlled the glass with a commanding 57-37 rebounding edge, turning those extra possessions into a staggering 68 points in the paint.