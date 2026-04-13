PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters continue to be spotless

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After a month of action in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup, the standings are beginning to take shape.

Some teams have come out firing, with Rain or Shine Elasto Painters setting the pace behind an unbeaten start through six games.

Others, like Terrafirma Dyip and Phoenix Fuel Masters, have cooled off after strong openings, while regular playoff teams San Miguel Beermen, Magnolia Hotshots and Converge FiberXers continue searching for rhythm near the bottom of the table.

Here's how the squads stack up so far in our latest power rankings.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (6-0): Johnson is the best shooter of the conference so far

Through six games, Jaylen Johnson has been lights out from deep, combining elite volume with efficiency by knocking down 51.3% from three on 7.8 attempts per game -- good for seventh-highest in attempts across the conference.

In a system built on pace and space, his ability to operate as a stretch big has been a seamless fit, consistently pulling defenders out of the paint and opening driving lanes for the Elasto Painters' guards

Beyond the energy and flair he brings, Johnson has anchored Rain or Shine's unbeaten run with 28.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest, all while posting a highly efficient 65.4 TS%.

2. Meralco Bolts (5-1): Brickman as the team's main facilitator

After a rough debut, Jason Brickman has quickly found his rhythm, validating Meralco's gamble with steady all-around production of 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists on an efficient 57.5 TS% -- while posting a +14.1 impact in his minutes.

Even alongside primary ball handlers like Chris Banchero and Aaron Black, the veteran point guard's composure and decision-making have elevated the Bolts' offensive flow -- generating the third best offensive rating in the league at 115.7 points per 100 possessions.

3. NLEX Road Warriors (4-1): Semerad spot-up shooting

Within a system anchored on Robert Bolick's ability to collapse defenses off dribble penetration, Anthony Semerad has carved out a key role as a reliable kick-out option.

Stationed consistently on the wing or in the corners, he has maximized his spacing, especially with Cady Lalanne commanding attention inside

Hence, allowing Semerad to stay in a catch-and-shoot position to punish defenses -- converting 46.7% from downtown this conference and also highlights why 30 of his total 38 attempts so far in the Commissioner's Cup are from downtown.

4. Barangay Ginebra (4-2): Scottie Thompson is back (!!)

If there were lingering doubts about his early struggles coming off injury, former PBA MVP Scottie Thompson has quickly put them to rest, shaking off the rust with averages of 20.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists on an excellent 67.9 TS% across two Ginebra wins this past week.

With RJ Abarrientos continuing to emerge as the team's top local scoring threat, Thompson's return to form adds another dynamic layer to the backcourt.

The blend of Abarrientos' offensive firepower and Thompson's all-around impact gives Ginebra a balanced and versatile guard pairing moving forward.

After some injury struggles, Scottie Thompson is slowly but surely getting back to his best -- which could see him form a formidable double act with RJ Abarrientos for Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau

5. TNT Tropang 5G (3-2): Oftana searching scoring consistency

As TNT continues to navigate its adjustment phase with the integration of Bol Bol, one noticeable ripple effect has been on Calvin Oftana's shot profile.

With the team uncharacteristically ranking near the bottom of the conference in three-point attempts at just 25.5 per game, his usual perimeter rhythm has taken a hit.

Despite still putting up 16.2 points per contest, Oftana's outside touch hasn't been as reliable, shooting just 33.3% from deep -- highlighting the need for more consistency as TNT looks to find its offensive balance, which he found against Terrafirma where he put up 20 points.

6. Magnolia Hotshots (3-4): Chapman is the perfect import

Outside of the Ginebra matchup where he played through illness, Clint Chapman has checked all the boxes for Magnolia -- a blue-collar big who embraces the dirty work, thrives as a two-man game partner for the guards, and brings much-needed veteran stability.

The 37-year-old center arguably turned in his best outing in a Magnolia uniform in their recent win over an import-less San Miguel side, bouncing back from a rough stretch with a dominant 34-point, three-block performance on a remarkable 90.2 TS%.

7. Phoenix Fuel Masters (3-3): Perkins remains important to the team

Even with Ricci Rivero stepping into a larger scoring role, a locked-in Jason Perkins continues to be a crucial piece in Phoenix's offensive structure.

That impact was evident in their recent loss to Ginebra, where Perkins came out firing, scoring all 17 of his points in the first half on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting to help the Fuel Masters take a 56-48 lead at the break.

However, as the team lost momentum late, Perkins was also held scoreless in the second half, highlighting how vital his sustained production is to Phoenix's overall success.

8. Terrafirma Dyip (3-3): Who will help Ahanmisi and Ali out?

So far, Jerrick Ahanmisi has carried a heavy scoring load, ranking as the second-leading local scorer in the conference with 22.5 points per game, while Mubashar Ali has complemented him with 25.7 markers -- good for eighth overall.

But after a strong and efficient start through their first three games, Terrafirma's offense has slowed down significantly, posting just 89.5 points per 100 possessions since, which underscores the need for more contributors to step up,

9. San Miguel Beermen (3-4): Rough offensive conference so far

Leo Austria has had a headache with imports so far in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup -- and San Miguel Beermen even took to the court without one in their recent loss to Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Media Bureau

Beyond the disruption caused by the sudden absence of import Justin Patton, San Miguel's overall offensive rhythm has taken a noticeable hit.

The issue was started with the decision to get a non-scoring reinforcement in Marcus Lee, and even more so in their recent loss to Magnolia without an import. The result has been a dip in production to 106.8 points per 100 possessions, a figure well below the standard expected from a championship-caliber squad.

10. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (2-3): Unleashing Dionisio

For a team like Titan Ultra that thrives on pace and downhill pressure, proper spacing is key to opening up driving lanes -- especially for a creator like Joshua Munzon.

This is where Aris Dionisio fits in as a natural spot-up option, capable of stretching the floor from the corners and wings. He showed flashes of that in their win over Blackwater, knocking down 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

11. Converge FiberXers (1-5): Juan-Mikey-Alec unit is intriguing

In their comeback attempt against Rain or Shine, Converge leaned into a faster tempo by rolling out a three-guard lineup featuring Juan Gómez de Liaño, Mikey Williams and Alec Stockton -- matching their opponent's pace and injecting more dynamism into their offense.

The trio presents an intriguing blend of scoring, playmaking, and shot creation, but the challenge lies in how their similar skill sets can mesh into a cohesive unit.

If they can find the right balance between sharing the ball and picking their spots, it might be the FiberXers' hope to make a turnaround this conference.

12. Blackwater Bossing (1-4): Will there be buy-in under interim head coach Aquino

On paper, talent isn't the main concern for Blackwater, especially with Sedrick Barefield delivering as one of the top local scorers in the conference at 21.2 points per game on an efficient 58.1 TS%.

With the added interior presence of Robert Upshaw III, the focus now shifts to how interim head coach Pat Aquino can get the rest of the roster in sync. Unlocking the rhythm of players like Christian David and Dalph Panopio will be crucial in building cohesion and turning individual production into team success.

13. Macau Black Knights (0-6): Better approach on offense

It was a tough break for Macau after letting their grip slip against Meralco, but the positives came from a more refined offensive approach by blending perimeter shooting with consistent aggression attacking the paint.

They held a 28-16 edge in free throw attempts while still knocking down 14 triples, showing how effective they can be when both facets are clicking. The next step now is tightening things up defensively, as the Black Knights still allow 114.1 points per 100 possessions.