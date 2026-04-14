Can Bennie Boatwright save San Miguel Beermen's conference once again?

Open Extended Reactions

It wouldn't be your typical San Miguel Beermen for them to get the right reinforcement on their first few attempts in an import-laden conference.

And it's exactly what has transpired in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup with San Miguel making another import change, after Justin Patton missed three straight days of practice and sitting out their loss to Magnolia Hotshots.

This has drawn some parallels in the team's last season, as they paraded four imports last season in the same conference and three in the Governors' Cup.

That situation has pushed San Miguel toward a familiar answer with the return of Bennie Boatwright, who steered the team to the 2024 Commissioner's Cup title.

As they sit at 3-4, let's assess whether the returning import could be what the doctor ordered to avoid another early exit in this conference.

Boatwright provides a different type of frontcourt scoring

Since head coach Leo Austria took the helm anew for San Miguel, he has leaned into a two-big system with June Mar Fajardo at the forefront.

Even though this concept would look counterintuitive of the modern spacing of basketball, it has worked wonders to occupy the possible help sent to him with the presence of another big within close proximity.

With Mo Tautuaa playing off Fajardo as a secondary versatile big option and Rodney Brondial operating as a connective piece in the dunker spot, the Beermen have been able to punish teams with size, sealing deep, and forcing defenses to think twice on sending hard doubles on the nine-time MVP.

But with Boatwright, the look of their offense shifts.

Instead of adding another body inside, the candidate for Gilas naturalization can pull the opposing big out to the perimeter. This ability to space himself to the arc changes the floor balance, giving San Miguel better driving gaps and cleaner post entries.

Defenses also can't just sit in the paint or send automatic help on Fajardo, because leaving Boatwright open whether as a spot-up option or a trailing shooter is a gamble.

That alone makes their halfcourt sets less predictable.

The Beermen can still go to their post-heavy identity, but now with proper spacing that punishes overhelp. And when the ball swings, Boatwright is a legitimate scoring threat who can knock down perimeter shots or attack a hard closeout.

Back in the 2024 PBA Commissioner's Cup, Bennie Boatwright averaged 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for San Miguel Beermen, emerging as a real offensive weapon. PBA Media Bureau

Boatwright unlocks a possible pick-and-pop option for San Miguel

With Boatwright in the fold, San Miguel also gets a true pick-and-pop big -- something that hasn't been a staple in their system.

In their guard-big actions, instead of rolling into traffic, Boatwright can pop out beyond the arc, forcing defenders to make split-second decisions through ball screen options or even trigger dribble handoff plays like the Zoom action.

If the defense drops, he gets a clean look from deep. If they switch, it opens up mismatches that San Miguel can exploit either on the perimeter or by re-entering the ball inside.

It also changes how teams defend their guards.

Ball handlers now have more space to operate off screens, with less help coming from the big man's defender. That creates driving lanes, kick-out opportunities, and a more dynamic flow compared to their usual interior-heavy sets.

But will San Miguel have the same Boatwright?

Back in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup, Boatwright was a dominant offensive hub, putting up 30.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as he powered San Miguel to the title.

Not only was he carrying a heavy usage load, Boatwright created shots at all three levels, and served as a go-to option in late-clock situations.

But since then, he suffered a ruptured Achilles last August -- a major injury that naturally affects mobility, lift, and overall rhythm, especially for a player whose game relies on shot creation and perimeter scoring.

The recovery has also slowed down his off-court timeline, including his push for Philippine citizenship.

On the floor, his recent stints in the CBA and KBL show a different picture.

His role has been more limited, averaging just 15.4 and 11.7 points in significantly reduced minutes of 17.8 and 13.5 per game. With that drop in usage, his shooting rhythm also took a hit, particularly from deep where he shot 34.1% and 30.7%.

So now it comes down to this: can Boatwright ramp back up into a high-usage, focal-point scorer?

Because for San Miguel, it's about whether he can return to being the same offensive engine that once carried them to a championship, as they try to improve the current positioning in this tough conference.