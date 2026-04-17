Inside Rain or Shine Elasto Painters' rise: Why this 7-0 start feels different

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In a league long dominated by two conglomerates, this version of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters has emerged as a refreshing outlier.

Built through patient, organic development via the draft rather than headline-grabbing trades, Rain or Shine has quietly assembled a formidable core that has reached the semifinals in four of the past five conferences. For a relatively young group, those deep playoff runs have accelerated their growth, sharpening their poise in high-pressure situations.

Still, there is the lingering question of when they can finally break through, especially with three of their semifinal exits coming at the hands of TNT Tropang 5G.

the Elasto Painters' streak of final four appearances was snapped by a quarterfinal exit in the previous Philippine Cup, but they have responded with a statement in the ongoing PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup: They stormed to a franchise-best 7-0 start, giving themselves an early edge in the standings.

But if there's one constant in the PBA, it's that strong starts don't guarantee championships. Can Rain or Shine sustain this level of play? And do the signs point to a team ready to evolve from consistent contender to eventual champion?

Jaylen Johnson has been the perfect import

The arrival of Johnson was exactly what the doctor ordered for Rain or Shine; more importantly, he fits seamlessly into the identity they're trying to build.

In a pace-and-space system that thrives on quick decisions, floor balance, and constant movement, Johnson's ability to operate as a stretch big has unlocked a different dimension for the Elasto Painters. He's not just a traditional interior presence because the 29-year old spaces the floor beyond the arc, forcing opposing bigs to step out and defend in uncomfortable areas with a current impressive rate of 51.1% on 7.5 attempts. That alone creates wider driving lanes for Rain or Shine's guards, and opens their in-and-out game, which has been a staple of their offense.

Johnson is even more valuable because he balances production with adaptability. He isn't a ball-dominant import who stalls the offense; he is comfortable playing within the flow, allowing the locals to find rhythm and stay involved. This willingness to defer has helped to unlock players across the roster, keeping the offense dynamic and unpredictable. When the situation calls, however, he can just as easily take over, with the skill set to create his own shot, stretch the floor, or punish mismatches inside -- as evidenced by his averages of 26.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on an efficient 63.3 TS%.

Rain or Shine's defense is better than it looks

At first glance, Rain or Shine's games can be misleading. They are conceding 107.9 points per game, which can easily create the impression that defense isn't their strong suit; but that ignores the context of how they play.

The Elasto Painters operate at the fastest pace in the league, at 87.3, naturally inflating possession counts on both ends. More possessions mean more points allowed, but that doesn't necessarily equate to poor defense. When you zoom out and evaluate them through a possession-based lens, the picture shifts completely. Rain or Shine owns the best defensive rating in the league at 102.9 points allowed per 100 possessions -- a clear indicator of an elite and efficient defensive unit.

A huge part of that success comes from their ability to finish defensive possessions. They lead the league in defensive rebounding percentage at 76.7%, which has been critical in limiting second-chance opportunities. Every stop doesn't just end with a contest; it ends with control, and that's what separates good defenses from great ones.

That rebounding dominance also fuels their identity on the other end. By consistently securing the board, Rain or Shine is able to ignite their transition game, turning defense into instant offense. It's a seamless cycle: Get the stop, secure the rebound, push the pace.

Rain or Shine may have found their closing lineup

For years, the Elasto Painters have had depth, energy, and versatility, but the lack of a definitive closing unit often made late-game execution a challenge. Now, they appear to have a lineup that offers the right blend of shot creation, defense, floor spacing, and versatility, and this is one of the clearest signs they are ready to take the next step.

Felix Lemetti and Caelan Tiongson give a strong foundation in that closing group. Lemetti's improved shot creation and ability to get downhill provide a steady source of offense when possessions get tighter -- he is posting a career-best average of 11.3 points on excellent 62.7 TS%. Tiongson, meanwhile, is arguably in his best shape since joining the team, and he has become a reliable stretch-four who can knock down shots and still hold his own defensively against bigger matchups.

Jhonard Clarito remains the dependable two-way piece that keeps everything together. He doesn't need the ball to impact the game, but his defensive presence, energy, and ability to make the right reads make him a constant in any closing lineup.

And then there's Adrian Nocum, who is steadily evolving into the player they can turn to when they need a bucket ; he is their leading scorer at 15.7 points in just 24.4 minutes per game. His continued ascent, highlighted by the addition of a midrange package to complement his downhill attacks, gives Rain or Shine a legitimate late-game scorer, someone capable of lifting them when execution breaks down and a tough shot is needed.

Numbers wise, the unit needs to provide a greater sample size because the reality is that Rain or Shine has not needed them in some games -- due to their big margin of wins.

But it features defined roles and complementary skill sets, so gives the Elasto Painters something they've lacked in previous runs: A closing lineup that can execute and deliver under pressure.