PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Barangay Ginebra is gaining steam

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With the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup now past its halfway point, it's still Rain or Shine Elasto Painters leading the race -- while usual contenders are now getting their groove in hopes to get an advantage heading into the quarterfinals

Here's how the teams stack up in our latest Power Rankings.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (7-0): What about their rookies?

As the big chunk of Rain or Shine's recent win over Terrafirma Dyip was lopsided, it became the perfect chance for head coach Yeng Guiao to give his rookies some floor time.

Two names stood out: former Letran Knights Jun Roque and Deo Cuajao.

The 12th pick in the 2025 PBA Draft, Roque showcased his athletic downhill game and spot-up shooting, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, 22nd pick Cuajao made his presence felt from deep, knocking down three of five attempts as part of the team's franchise-best 22 triples.

Jun Roque was one of two Rain or Shine Elasto Painters rookies -- alongside fellow ex-Letran Knight Deo Cuajao -- to show a glimpse of his quality when given the opportunity against Terrafirma Dyip last week. PBA Media Bureau

2. NLEX Road Warriors (6-2): Production beyond Robert Bolick

Despite a split in their last two games, NLEX Road Warriors continues to show more layers offensively instead of leaning solely on Robert Bolick That was evident in their win over Meralco Bolts and narrow loss to San Miguel Beermen, where Bolick was held to ten points on 36.7 TS%.

Cady Lalanne carried the load and scored inside the arc efficiently with 34.5 points and 18.5 rebounds, while Schonny Winston's secondary scoring added 20.5 points across both games.

Ljay Gonzales is also finding his rhythm as he averaged 11.5 points in the same span, highlighted by a game-winning triple in overtime against the Bolts.

3. Barangay Ginebra (5-2): Pace and space in the triangle

Through seven games, Tim Cone's triangle offense has evolved, unlocking more spacing and turning Barangay Ginebra into a more active three-point shooting team at a quicker pace.

The Gin Kings rank among the league's top perimeter teams, attempting 34.4 threes per game (3rd), making 12.6 (2nd), and shooting 36.5% (3rd).

This balance is reflected in RJ Abarrientos, Stephen Holt and Justin Brownlee, all ranking inside the top 10 in total triples made.

4. Meralco Bolts (5-2): Ramping up Chris Newsome's usage

While CJ Cansino has taken on more on-ball scoring duties, Chris Newsome remains a key piece for Meralco Bolts' offense heading into the stretch run.

Against a tough NLEX side, the Gilas Pilipinas guard was efficient and selective in his attempts from midrange, drives, and catch-and-shoots, scoring 19 points on just eight shots for an 89.3 TS%.

The outing pushed Newsome to third in usage rate among locals, a timely boost as the Bolts look to build on their strong start.

5. TNT Tropang 5G (5-2): Too Bol dominant

Wins are piling up for TNT Tropang 5G behind Bol Bol's scoring surge, but it hasn't looked like the same fluid, championship-level offense.

The former NBA big man has averaged 49 points over the last two games, yet the ball movement has stalled, with TNT posting just 14.5 assists -- third lowest in the conference.

In their win over Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Bol took 34 shots to score 50 markers, while Roger Pogoy had just eight, highlighting the heavy scoring imbalance and shot diet of the team so far.

6. San Miguel Beermen (4-4): Bennie Boatwright's impressive debut return

After battling injuries over the past year, Bennie Boatwright showed he hasn't lost his touch, bringing back his perimeter scoring with added versatility.

The former Commissioner's Cup champion put up 41 points and 11 rebounds on 63 TS%, including three four-pointers to lead the Beermen back in the winning column.

He was a clear mismatch against NLEX -- too tall for the fours and too quick laterally for the fives, allowing him to attack off the dribble.

7. Phoenix Fuel Masters (4-3): Jason Perkins off-the-bench punch

With Phoenix Fuel Masters leaning into its youth movement, bringing Jason Perkins off the bench has become both a safety net and a luxury.

Perkins is averaging 15.3 points on an efficient 69.6 TS%, thriving in a role where he can simply fill gaps.

In their win over Blackwater Bossing, he delivered 25 points on 71.4% shooting, scoring with ease and providing steady offensive punch to the second unit to stay their scoring afloat when starters sit down.

8. Magnolia Hotshots (4-4): Which wing(s) get to play?

Backed by Clint Chapman's stabilizing presence, Magnolia has found its offensive rhythm -- ranking fourth in offensive rating at 115.1 points per 100 possessions.

The bigger question, however, is the rotation on the wings.

Coach LA Tenorio has been cycling through Chris Koon, Javi Gómez de Liaño, Yukien Andrada and Raffy Verano, but the minutes have been inconsistent on some nights, a few of them even end up out of the rotation entirely, making it difficult for the young wings to settle into a defined role.

9. Converge FiberXers (2-6): Kylor Kelley's inability to contribute in scoring

It's been known from the start that Kylor Kelley isn't an import built to generate offense on demand, but Converge FiberXers' overall disjointed play has made that limitation stand out more.

In their recent outing, Kelley finished with just seven points and six rebounds in 26 minutes, taking only three shots in what felt like a quiet, low-impact performance.

It now raises questions on their fit -- especially with how much the FiberXers are struggling to organize their offense as a whole.

10. Terrafirma Dyip (3-5): Did Mubashar Ali fall off the cliff?

Mubashar Ali looked like a breakout import early, even dropping 50 against Converge, but as defenses have adjusted, his scoring has taken a noticeable dip.

After averaging 33 points in their first three wins, Ali has slipped to 20.2 per game on 37/17/77 shooting splits during the current five-game skid.

With defenses loading up on him, Terrafirma needs more from its supporting cast to ease the pressure and generate cleaner looks instead of forcing shots over set defenses.

11. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (2-5): Maybe don't take more four-pointers

A near-upset bid against TNT ultimately unraveled due to shot selection issues, as Titan Ultra fell into a second straight loss.

Against the Tropang 5G, they missed 11 four-point attempts, several of which came at critical stretches of the game where possessions needed to be more controlled.

Instead of tightening the execution late, the rushed perimeter attempts allowed TNT to regain momentum and close the door.

12. Blackwater Bossing (1-6): What's up with Christian David?

It's been another rough conference for Blackwater, with little to none connectivity on the floor -- and Christian David has been among the struggles.

Through seven games, the former Butler standout is averaging just 7.1 points, shooting 15% from beyond the arc and 41.8% overall.

His slump mirrors the team's issues from deep, as Blackwater owns a league-worst 23.7% from downtown.

13. Macau Black Knights (0-7): Tony Mitchell is finally getting touches

Another pair of losses saw Macau Black Knights fail to close out fourth-quarter leads, including a recent collapse against NLEX to pin them down to a seventh consecutive loss.

Still, there's a positive in how they're starting to involve Tony Mitchell more consistently -- especially in pick-and-roll actions and dump-offs in the dunker spot.

That adjustment paid off with a conference-high 32 points on 78.6% shooting from two in the loss, showing a clearer path for their offense moving forward.