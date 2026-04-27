PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: Converge FiberXers is making a playoff push

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The past week in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup has started to draw a clearer line between contenders and pretenders, with a presumed nine teams beginning to separate from the pack.

While Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, NLEX Road Warriors and Barangay Ginebra have clinched quarterfinal spots, several teams are quietly gaining ground, building momentum as the race for positioning begins to take shape.

Here's how the teams stack up in our latest power rankings.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (8-1): Mamuyac's paint touches as a lifeline

With Felix Lemetti out due to a hand injury, Rain or Shine lost a key trigger in their drive-and-kick offense -- a void that surfaced in their loss to Phoenix Fuel Masters and a tight battle with Magnolia Hotshots.

That's where Gian Mamuyac shifted the tone, turning aggressive downhill attacks into a steady source of offense in the second half.

He constantly broke the defense, created looks that got import Jaylen Johnson going, alongside impeccable defense to finish with 25 points, five assists and four stocks (steals + blocks) to keep the Elasto Painters in rhythm in the half court.

2. Barangay Ginebra (7-2): Rosario looking to score more

As defenses naturally load up on Justin Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos' scoring while also tracking Scottie Thompson's all-around impact, Ginebra's offense has been forcing its other starters to make plays off the catch -- which Troy Rosario has embraced.

Due to an injury sustained by Japeth Aguilar in their game against Blackwater, Rosario slid into extended minutes at the five and provided a steady interior presence, thriving on dump-offs, cuts, and second-chance opportunities.

And across two wins over Blackwater Bossing and Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Rosario has produced 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, including six offensive boards, giving Ginebra a reliable release valve whenever the defense collapsed on its stars.

3. NLEX Road Warriors (7-2): Bahio's as a roll man off the bench

After earning All-Star recognition, JB Bahio had a slow start adjusting to a different role, especially with Jong Uichico opting to pair Cady Lalanne with floor spacer Anthony Semerad in the starting unit -- that limited his touches early on.

But in their win over Terrafirma Dyip, he injected energy through hard rolls and paint presence in two-man actions, giving NLEX a reliable interior target whenever the guards were pressured.

The former San Beda Red Lion finished with 16 points on 53.8% shooting from two, providing a needed wrinkle to an offense that can stall when perimeter creation is taken away.

4. TNT Tropang 5G (6-3): Still searching for stability in the backcourt

As TNT continues to integrate Bol Bol into its offense, the bigger question has been their guard rotation -- specifically who takes control as the primary initiator.

Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac have been the leading options, but their trajectories have split. Heading is starting to find a groove through his shot-making at 16.5 points and seven boards per game, while Nambatac has struggled to find his footing, averaging just 2.5 points.

Until TNT locks in a consistent backcourt engine, their offense will continue to fluctuate, especially with the added complexity of maximizing Bol's unique skill set -- so their hope is that Heading will maintain this level of play.

5. Meralco Bolts (5-2): A measuring-stick week ahead

Meralco heads into a tough three-game stretch with matchups against San Miguel Beermen and Ginebra -- two games that will test just how real their early positioning is as they push to secure a top-four spot.

So far, the Bolts have backed up their record with balance, ranking among the top teams on both ends of the floor.

Their structure, discipline, and ability to execute in the halfcourt have been key, but this upcoming slate will demand a higher level of scoring and defensive consistency.

6. Phoenix Fuel Masters (5-4): Tale of two differing defensive efforts

Phoenix showed both ends of the spectrum in a rollercoaster stretch -- opening the week by handing Rain or Shine its first loss, then crashing back down in their next outing against Converge FiberXers.

Against the Elasto Painters, the Fuel Masters locked in and held a high-powered offense to just 83 points on 30.9% shooting, dictating tempo and contesting everything.

But that same edge disappeared days later without import James Dickey III, as they unraveled defensively, surrendering 130 points on 52.5% shooting to the FiberXers while getting dominated on the boards, 35-71.

7. Converge FiberXers (4-6): Impressive debut of Smith

Converge may have found a spark at the right time, as Donovan Smith wasted no time making his presence felt in his debut -- delivering the kind of production needed from a reinforcement to stay in the playoff race.

The former Phoenix import immediately gave the FiberXers a different look offensively, finishing with 32 points and 12 rebounds on an efficient 72.1 TS%.

Compared to Kylor Kelley, Smith offers a more versatile scoring profile -- capable of operating in the post while also stepping out in pick-and-pop situations alongside scoring playmakers Juan Gómez de Liaño and Mikey Williams.

8. San Miguel Beermen (4-5): Defense has to be decent enough

On paper, a frontcourt pairing of Bennie Boatwright and June Mar Fajardo should be a nightmare to guard, with one stretching the floor and the other dominating inside. And offensively, that's exactly what they've delivered.

Boatwright erupted for 38 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists on 58.4 TS%, while Fajardo imposed his will in the paint with 28 points and 13 boards on an ultra-efficient 86.7% shooting from two.

But all that production went to waste because of their inability to get stops by giving up 126 points to Blackwater, exposing their second worst defensive rating in this conference at 113.7 points per 100 possessions.

9. Magnolia Hotshots (4-5): Live ball turnovers have been an issue

According to RealGM, Magnolia has the worst turnover percentage in the conference at 15.6% per game. And it was once again on full display against Rain or Shine, a squad you don't want to see in transition.

It showed late in the game, where a string of live-ball turnovers including a few from steady veteran Mark Barroca opened the floodgates.

Those mistakes didn't just end possessions; they turned into easy offense the other way with the Hotshots' 14 turnovers led to 12 points off giveaways and, more damaging, 28 fastbreak points for Rain or Shine, compared to just three of their own.

10. Blackwater Bossing (2-7): Utilizing Upshaw inside the paint

Even though the philosophy of new head coach Pat Aquino has been to quicken up the pace, they have realized a big advantage they have is the unstoppable post presence of import Robert Upshaw III.

In Blackwater's upset victory over San Miguel and an impressive losing stand versus Ginebra, he put up numbers of 39 points and 15 rebounds.

Another quality that he also displayed has been the ability to hit stand still catch-and-shoot four pointers, where he shot an excellent rate of 7-for-12.

11. Terrafirma Dyip (3-6): Nurturing Geo Chiu

Terrafirma has slid back into a familiar stretch, dropping six straight after a strong 3-0 start, with the losses exposing their lack of stability on both ends.

Amid the skid, one bright spot has been the gradual development of top pick Geo Chiu.

In their recent loss to NLEX, the top overall pick of the 2025 draft put up nine points and 15 rebounds, a step forward in terms of activity and presence in the paint.

12. Macau Black Knights (1-8): Competing hard, but depth still a hurdle

Macau finally broke through with its first PBA win, riding a hot shooting night against Titan Ultra behind a 19-for-39 clip from deep, highlighted by Jenning Leung's seven triples. It was a glimpse of what their offense can look like when the shots fall.

They carried that same fight into their matchup against defending champion TNT, staying competitive for stretches, but the reality of a short rotation caught up to them late.

With essentially just eight players available, sustaining that level of play remains a challenge even with the likes of Phoenix Shackleford and Damian Chong Qui.

13. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (2-7): Just nothing on half court

Zooming into their last defeat versus Ginebra is a perfect representation of where the problem lies for Titan Ultra.

They were able to manufacture 22 fastbreak points and had a hard time getting anything efficient in the half court with import Michael Gilmore only having 15 points.

It's exactly why they have the worst offensive rating in the league so far at 99 points per 100 possessions.