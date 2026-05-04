PBA Commissioner's Cup Power Rankings: NLEX Road Warriors solidifies top position

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Going into the final week of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup elimination round, the jockeying of playoff spots continues, with little to no separation from one another without clarity

However, there's some clarity starting to form at both ends.

NLEX Road Warriors has already secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, while Converge FiberXers, Titan Ultra Giant Risers, Blackwater Bossing, and guest team Macau Black Knights have been eliminated from the race.

With those teams out of the picture, here's how the remaining nine squads stack up as the playoff push reaches its final stretch.

1. NLEX Road Warriors (9-2): Bolick's offensive balance

NLEX's offense has taken another step with Robert Bolick finding the right balance between scoring and playmaking, knowing when to take over and when to get others involved.

That control was on full display in their win over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, where he orchestrated the halfcourt with 30 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists, including a clutch feed to JB Bahio for the midrange game-winner.

He followed it up with a 21-point outing while allowing teammates to find rhythm, a shift that has helped power the Road Warriors to a top-four offense in the conference at 113.9 points per 100 possessions.

2. Barangay Ginebra (8-3): Leaning into 5-out spacing

One of Ginebra's biggest shifts this conference has been its shot profile, with a clear emphasis on creating efficient looks from beyond the arc through improved spacing.

This approach paid off over the past week, as the Gin Kings went 33-for-69 from three, highlighted by 21 triples in a win over Rain or Shine.

Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, and Ralph Cu all knocked down at least five threes in that game, benefiting from cleaner driving lanes and kick-out opportunities. Even in a loss to Meralco, they still hit 11 triples, reinforcing a growing 5-out identity that continues to shape their offense.

3. Meralco Bolts (7-3): Efficient week for their starters

What looked like a demanding three-game stretch turned into a chance for Meralco to manage minutes, as two blowout wins boosted their push for a top-four seed.

In their win over Ginebra, no player logged more than 28 minutes, with import Marvin Jones playing just 25.4.

They followed it up against Blackwater with strong bench production, led by Chris Banchero, as the reserves combined for 48 points -- allowing Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino to play only 21 and 17 minutes, respectively, while keeping the rotation fresh and efficient.

4. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (8-3): No playmaker to unleash Johnson

Rain or Shine's offense has slowed without Felix Lemetti, as the lack of consistent rim pressure has disrupted their drive-and-kick game and limited Jaylen Johnson's effectiveness.

In their last two losses, Johnson has been held under 20 points, averaging 16.5 points with five turnovers on an inefficient 46.3 TS%.

A big factor has been the shift in his role from being set up within the offense through pick-and-pops to creating more in isolation - making it easier for defenses to load up and take him out of rhythm.

5. Phoenix Fuel Masters (6-4): Elite inside the arc scoring performance by Rivero

Phoenix found a spark by shifting Ricci Rivero to a bench role, a move that paid off by giving their offense a different look and added punch to the second unit.

Rivero took full advantage against TNT, repeatedly attacking Bol Bol's struggle in the drop coverage and even at the rim, finishing with 31 points on 68.4% shooting.

He showed no hesitation going inside, not allowing Bol's length to deter him, as he consistently got downhill, absorbed contact, and finished through traffic - a mindset that helped Phoenix generate high-percentage looks and keep the offense flowing and get a crucial win.

6. San Miguel Beermen (5-5): Depth as the difference-maker

San Miguel's new championship formula has been built on depth, and their ability to get consistent production from the bench remains a key factor in their push for another title.

After a tough loss to Blackwater, the second unit responded with 49 points in a bounce-back win over Meralco, helping offset an off night from import Bennie Boatwright.

With Don Trollano providing three-level scoring, Jericho Cruz bringing energy on both ends, and Mo Tautuaa anchoring the paint, the Beermen's depth continues to give them multiple ways to win.

7. TNT Tropang 5G (6-4): Banking on Castro's playmaking

With Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac struggling to find consistency in this conference, TNT is looking to Jayson Castro to stabilize the offense heading into the playoffs.

Though he's being managed for the stretch run, Castro has shown flashes of control, including an 11-point, three-assist outing against Phoenix.

His quick first step and ability to break down defenses remain effective, giving TNT a steady playmaker who can organize the offense and create advantages when needed,

8. Magnolia Hotshots (5-5): Young players gaining confidence

Magnolia took advantage of the opportunity to give its younger players meaningful minutes against Titan Ultra, and the returns became encouraging as they built confidence within the rotation.

Javi Gómez de Liaño delivered his most efficient outing of the conference with 18 points on 78.7 TS%, knocking down perimeter shots both off movement and spot-ups, including 3-for-5 from four-point range.

Yukien Andrada also impressed with 11 points, showing a good feel for the game by making the right reads, moving the ball, and putting himself in open spaces -- signs of growth that could benefit the Hotshots moving forward.

9. Terrafirma Dyip (4-6): Jerrick Ahanmisi's improved on-ball creation

Since arriving in Terrafirma, Ahanmisi has taken on the role of primary offensive option, and with that has come increased defensive attention as teams key in on him.

He continues to prove he can score beyond catch-and-shoot looks, putting up 28 points on a 76.3 TS% in their win over Macau, but the bigger development has been his playmaking.

With defenses collapsing, Ahanmisi responded with eight assists to keep the offense flowing -- a needed boost for a Dyip team that had been struggling through a six-game skid.

*The four eliminated teams no longer factor in the Power Rankings.