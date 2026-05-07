What we know about the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs -- and what could still happen

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The unpredictability of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup eliminations continues, with most of the playoff seedings still undecided entering the final three playdates of the conference.

While NLEX Road Warriors has already secured the No. 1 seed and one of the twice-to-beat incentives, the rest of the playoff picture remains fluid.

Here's a closer look at what is already locked in, and what could still happen over the next few days.

NLEX, Ginebra, and Rain or Shine secure twice-to-beat incentives

With 10 wins, NLEX has officially locked up the top seed heading into the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have already clinched twice-to-beat advantages, although their exact placements could still shift depending on the remaining games.

If a three-way tie at 9-3 or 8-4 involving Meralco Bolts occurs, the rankings would be:

No. 2: Meralco (+14)

No. 3: Ginebra (+3)

No. 4: Rain or Shine (-17)

However, Ginebra can still finish as the No. 2 seed if tied only with Rain or Shine through the win-over-win rule. On the other hand, the crowd favorite would drop to No. 4 if tied only with Meralco using the same tiebreak system.

For Rain or Shine, they would rise to No. 2 if tied solely with Meralco, but would slide to No. 4 if tied only with Ginebra.

Meralco and Magnolia battling for the final top-four spot