PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals preview: Contenders at disadvantage going up against upstarts

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After an eventful and unpredictable finish to the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup eliminations, the league now heads into the quarterfinals with several intriguing matchups on deck.

And one thing that has been the theme is that some expected top dogs are at the bottom four, which means they need to win two in a row or face an early exit in this conference.

With pressure mounting and every game carrying major implications, let's take a deep dive into how these four quarterfinal series could unfold alongside possible x-factors and predictions.

[1] NLEX Road Warriors vs. [8] TNT Tropang 5G

It will be a clash between two teams built around different offensive identities.

For NLEX, the steady inside presence of import Cady Lalanne has anchored the team all conference long with 26.0 points per game, while the Road Warriors have also leaned on their local firepower through the emergence of Schonny Winston (16.7 ppg) alongside the continued brilliance of Robert Bolick (20.5 ppg).

Meanwhile, TNT has largely relied on the explosive scoring of import Bol Bol, who has carried much of the offensive load while leading the league with an impressive 38.2 points per game.

X-factor for NLEX: Anthony Semerad's catch-and-shoot accuracy

The biggest priority for TNT defensively will likely be containing NLEX's dribble penetration, especially with how dangerous Robert Bolick has been at collapsing defenses by having two on the ball and getting downhill.

With Bol Bol protecting the rim, expect TNT to force the Road Warriors into more kick-out situations instead of allowing clean looks at the basket.

That is where Anthony Semerad becomes crucial, as someone who is stationed mostly in the corners and wings and fully embracing his role as NLEX's floor-spacing four.

The former San Beda Red Lion averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds this conference while knocking down an efficient 42.9% from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts per game. In their previous loss to TNT, Semerad made his presence felt with 18 points built on four triples, while also taking on the physical challenge of matching up against Bol.

However, his shooting goes beyond simply making open threes. Semerad's ability to consistently punish help defense is what could unlock NLEX's entire offense in this series.

If TNT overloads on Bolick's drives or sends an extra body on Lalanne, Semerad's spacing forces defenders to think twice about leaving the corners unattended. Once he starts knocking shots down early, it stretches TNT's defense wider, opening driving lanes for Bolick and creating more room for Lalanne to operate inside.

And against a team that only made them score 28 markers in the paint, that extra space could be the difference between NLEX generating efficient offense or being forced into difficult halfcourt possessions late in the shot clock.

X-factor for TNT: Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser roll threat

During their elimination round meeting, TNT dominated NLEX in the paint, 56-28, largely because of their size, athleticism, and ability to attack the interior.

One player who quietly played a key role in that was Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, although much of his offense came through pick-and-pop situations and perimeter spacing alongside import Bol Bol -- as he scored 14 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

But heading into the quarterfinals, TNT could benefit even more by maximizing Ganuelas-Rosser as an interior threat instead of just a floor spacer.

Outside of Lalanne, NLEX lacks the size and length to consistently match up with TNT's frontline, and that is something the Tropang 5G can repeatedly exploit through rolls to the basket, cuts, and seals inside. Ganuelas-Rosser's athleticism and activity make him a dangerous target, especially if Bol decides to issue a pass when defenses overload on him.

What still makes the pairing effective, however, is that Ganuelas-Rosser can comfortably slide back into a pick-and-pop role when needed because of his ability to knock down perimeter shots.

That balance gives TNT flexibility offensively, as they can punish NLEX inside with size while still maintaining enough spacing around Bol to avoid clogging the paint.

Yet, the concern remains whether he can suit up in this series after sitting out their final game of the eliminations due to an injury.

Prediction: NLEX in two. Just the confidence of the Road Warriors' local crew might be hard to shake off, even for a TNT squad that has the better firepower.

[2] Barangay Ginebra vs. [7] Phoenix Fuel Masters

Given he is now established as their playmaker-in-chief, Barangay Ginebra will be looking for more from RJ Abarrientos as they look to go deep in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs. PBA Media Bureau

Two explosive scoring guards are expected to headline this series, as the emergence of RJ Abarrientos and Ricci Rivero has turned them into the primary local offensive options for their respective teams.

For Ginebra, Abarrientos has fully embraced the role of lead creator, averaging 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on an efficient 62.5 TS% while emerging as one of the conference's top performers.

Meanwhile, Rivero has been just as impactful with averages of 20 points, six rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, using his downhill scoring and aggressive drives to establish himself as one of the league's most dangerous slashers.

X-factor for Ginebra: Ralph Cu's outside sniping

As coach Tim Cone himself mentioned, Ginebra has fully embraced a more perimeter-oriented identity this conference, leading the league in made three-pointers per game at 13.1. And one player who has quietly carved out an important role within that system has been Ralph Cu.

Over Ginebra's last two games, Cu has provided a huge spark from deep, averaging 11 points while shooting an efficient 63.6% (7-of-11) from beyond the arc.

His willingness to constantly stay ready on the weak side and space the floor has made him an ideal fit alongside import Justin Brownlee, especially with how much attention the resident import attracts whenever he attacks defenses off drives and post-ups.

With Ginebra's offense now built around generating rotations to create outside shots in the triangle offense, Cu's shooting becomes a valuable pressure point. And even in limited minutes against Phoenix, the former DLSU Green Archer was able to knock down two triples, further proving his value as a floor spacer.

X-factor for Phoenix: Evan Nelle's playmaking

For a Phoenix squad that only ranked eighth in offensive rating during the eliminations with 108.9 points per 100 possessions, generating cleaner and more organized offense will be crucial heading into this series instead of simply relying on import Johnathan Williams to create shots for the team.

This is where Evan Nelle becomes an important factor. While Phoenix has several players capable of scoring in isolation or attacking downhill, Nelle's value lies in his ability to settle the offense, control tempo, and consistently put teammates in the right spots with averages of eight points and 4.8 assists on 65.2 TS%.

His decision-making in pick-and-roll situations and willingness to make the extra pass help create a more fluid offensive structure for the Fuel Masters.

Against a Ginebra team that thrives on defensive pressure and forcing opponents into stagnant possessions, Phoenix will need someone who can organize the halfcourt offense and prevent possessions from becoming overly reliant on individual creation, with the probability of Ricci Rivero missing out the series.

Nelle's ability to initiate actions early, find shooters in rhythm like Ken Tuffin and Bryan Santos, and deliver timely entry passes to Williams could help Phoenix generate easier scoring opportunities.

Prediction: Ginebra in one. With doubts surrounding Phoenix's health, they could just be outmatched.

[3] Rain or Shine Elasto Painters vs. [6] San Miguel Beermen

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters enter their Commissioner's Cup quarterfinal as the higher seed but San Miguel Beermen's experience in challenging for championships could just serve them to perfection. PBA Media Bureau

A contrasting matchup between the transition-heavy attack of Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the post-centered offense of San Miguel Beermen should make for an intriguing series.

Despite their stylistic differences, both teams share a common thread in how their imports stretch the floor and contribute as perimeter threats alongside their interior production.

For the Elasto Painters, Jaylen Johnson has been the driving force with his blend of inside scoring and outside shooting, averaging 23.6 points, 14 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 57 TS%, though his efficiency has dipped slightly in recent games.

On the other side, the returning Bennie Boatwright has caught fire late in the eliminations, putting up impressive numbers of 32.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 55.1% TS%, giving San Miguel a versatile scoring option capable of punishing defenses at all three levels.

X-factor for Rain or Shine: Gian Mamuyac's offensive creation

After the conference-ending injury of Felix Lemetti, Rain or Shine's offense took a noticeable dip, finishing with a 2-3 record in his absence as the Elasto Painters struggled to consistently generate organized halfcourt possessions.

In that stretch, Gian Mamuyac has been the one tasked with shouldered providing paint touches to create advantages, particularly in initiating drives and applying pressure on the rim.

Known more for his energy and defense early in his career, Mamuyac has increasingly taken on on-ball responsibilities, trying to replicate Lemetti's ability to on dribble penetrations with averages of 13 points, four rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game

And while Adrian Nocum remains their primary downhill attacker, what Gian Mamuyac brings over him is a more controlled and composed approach in creating offense within the halfcourt.

If ever San Miguel decides to go zone again, his ability to organize offense off penetration and make the right decisions could become crucial in keeping Rain or Shine's attack flowing consistently.

X-factor for San Miguel: Jericho Cruz's two-way pressure

While much of the attention naturally revolves around the Beermen's star-studded frontline and post-oriented offense, Jericho Cruz provides a completely different dimension with his pace, aggression, and ability to create chaos on both ends of the floor for the guards of Rain or Shine.

Defensively, Cruz's value comes from the pressure he applies at the point of attack. Whether it is picking up ball handlers full court, disrupting passing lanes, or forcing opposing guards out of their comfort zones, his activity can break the rhythm of Rain or Shine, which struggles to execute in a slowed down half court battle.

And offensively, Cruz's downhill attacks and microwave scoring ability give the Beermen another source of shot creation outside of their stars.

In moments when Rain or Shine might send nail help on Bennie Boatwright or stunt on June Mar Fajardo, Cruz's ability to attack gaps, push the pace, and create instant offense becomes a valuable counter.

Prediction: San Miguel in two. They just have more answers to the test.

[4] Meralco Bolts vs. [5] Magnolia Hotshots

Despite Magnolia Hotshots holding plenty of momentum, Meralco Bolts' twice-to-beat advantage could just prove crucial in deciding their quarterfinal matchup. PBA Media Bureau

Just a few days removed from playing one another in their final eliminations game, two of the top offensive squads once again take the floor.

Meralco has the second best offensive rating at 115.2 points per 100 possessions, while Magnolia is not far behind at 115 points per 100 possessions at third.

But with the Hotshots having the upper hand in their last encounter, the reality is that it will take two more efforts like that to oust the Bolts.

X-factor for Meralco: Jason Brickman proving offensive organization

Whether Meralco was playing lax or not in the first half, where Magnolia created a 48-30 lead, that dismal showing can't happen again. For that to be prevented, Jason Brickman's imprint has to be felt better.

Brickman's value goes beyond scoring numbers, with averages of 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and five assists serving more as a reflection of how he organizes the floor rather than dominates possessions.

His ability to control tempo, orchestrate pick-and-roll actions, and consistently create advantages through passing is crucial against a disciplined Magnolia defense that thrives on turning games into physical halfcourt battles.

Whenever Meralco begins settling into stagnant isolation sets, Brickman becomes the player responsible for restoring structure and flow offensively.

He also eases the job of both Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino to generate offense for the Bolts - instead put the ball into optimal positions where less decisions are to be made.

X-factor for Magnolia: Zav Lucero can be the local on both ends

What makes Zav Lucero such a pivotal figure in this series is his potential to be the best local player offensively and defensively. The versatility he possesses gives them a valuable connector capable of influencing the game in multiple ways beyond the box score.

On the scoring department, Lucero has emerged as one of Magnolia's most reliable complementary scorers with averages of 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

His ability to attack mismatches, punish rotating defenders off closeouts, and stretch the floor adds another layer to Magnolia's offense outside of their primary creators. Whether operating in transition, cutting into open space, or spacing from the perimeter, he gives the Hotshots a versatile forward who can thrive without needing high-volume touches.

And one thing evident from their past game is he became the best option to guard import Marvin Jones. The Bolts' reinforcement only put up 14 points and was limited to only eight attempts.

The good news also is that prevents Clint Chapman to deal with foul trouble and let him focus on helping Magnolia's interior scoring.

Prediction: Meralco in two. Despite Magnolia's momentum, it's going to be tough to outsmart consultant Nenad Vučinić in three straight games.