How TNT Tropang 5G, Meralco Bolts rearranged the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals

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Just like the past Philippine Cup, TNT Tropang 5G and Meralco Bolts will once again meet in the semifinals, this time in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup.

It was from a nerve-wracking victory by the Bolts against Magnolia Hotshots and the Tropang 5G erasing the NLEX Road Warriors' twice-to-beat advantage on Saturday evening at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

Let's take a deep dive as to how both squads were able to book their respective tickets to the semifinals.

TNT played like TNT around Bol's dominance

One of TNT's biggest challenges throughout the eliminations was figuring out how to stay true to its trademark dribble-drive system while maximizing the unique skill set of Bol Bol.

The adjustment period was evident in the Tropang 5G's uneven 6-6 finish, as there were stretches where the offense looked too dependent on individual creation rather than their usual free-flowing attack.

But after narrowly escaping with a win in Game 1, TNT followed it up with another offensive performance that resembled the identity that made them one of the league's most dangerous teams in recent years.

This time, the balance was far more evident.

TNT knocked down 10 triples and consistently involved its local core within the flow of the offense instead of simply orbiting around Bol's scoring.

The familiar three-headed attack of Jayson Castro, Calvin Oftana, and RR Pogoy once again dictated the game. Castro controlled the tempo masterfully with 14 points, four rebounds, and eight assists, continuously collapsing the defense off penetration.

Oftana found his rhythm early and punished defensive lapses with 20 points on a blistering 72.7 TS%, while Pogoy relentlessly hunted mismatches and attacked smaller defenders en route to 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

And while the locals flourished, Bol still remained the centerpiece of TNT's offense.

The import delivered another dominant outing with 35 points and 13 rebounds on 70% shooting from twos, overwhelming NLEX with his size, touch, and ability to score over virtually any coverage. But what stood out most was how naturally he fit within TNT's offensive rhythm.

Even without recording a single assist, Bol appeared more comfortable allowing his teammates to initiate actions and establish their own rhythm instead of forcing himself to carry the entire scoring burden. That subtle shift made TNT's offense far less predictable and much harder to load up against defensively.

For NLEX, the loss wasted another massive offensive night from Cady Lalanne, who erupted for 46 points, while Schonny Winston added 24 of his own.

However, the Road Warriors simply could not generate enough stops to keep pace. Pogoy repeatedly exposed smaller defenders in isolation and transition opportunities, including several possessions against Robert Bolick.

While Bolick finished with 16 points, his limited nine shot attempts reflected how difficult it was for him to fully impose himself offensively, and his defensive struggles became equally costly against TNT's physical perimeter attack.

The defeat also marked the third time in franchise history that NLEX failed to capitalize on a twice-to-beat advantage.

Despite finishing as the top seed and showing major promise throughout the conference, the Road Warriors are still searching for the breakthrough playoff run that can finally validate their rise into contention

Jones' assertiveness opened up Meralco's offense

An improved display from Marvin Jones in Game 2 was key to Meralco Bolts overcoming Magnolia Hotshots and progressing to a PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup semifinal meeting with TNT Tropang 5G. PBA Media Bureau

One of the biggest problems Meralco had in Game 1 was the quiet outing from import Marvin Jones, who struggled to impose his will with just 16 points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field.

For the Bolts to finally break through against Magnolia, they needed a far more aggressive version of their reinforcement.

That adjustment became evident from the opening quarter.

Instead of settling for perimeter looks, Jones consistently attacked Magnolia's interior defense and pressured Clint Chapman in the paint. Knowing Chapman had been dealing with foul trouble throughout the conference, Meralco deliberately targeted him in post-ups, rolls, and straight-line drives.

The strategy paid off as the Magnolia import was forced to the bench for stretches and eventually fouling out, allowing Jones to dominate inside and shoot 61.5% from two-point range. This also bent Magnolia's defense, forcing help rotations that opened lanes for CJ Cansino's cuts and gave Cliff Hodge space to knock down timely jumpers.

The two locals capitalized on those openings and combined for 27 points, giving Meralco the secondary scoring it badly needed.

When the game tightened late, however, Meralco still leaned on its closer in Chris Newsome. The veteran guard controlled the tempo in crunch time and finished with 18 points and five assists, repeatedly creating advantages off switches and downhill attacks.

But much needed contributions came from Bong Quinto, who thrived off the defensive attention drawn by both Newsome and Jones. Quinto scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, providing timely baskets that swung momentum in Meralco's favor during the most crucial possessions of the game.

Despite the loss, Magnolia continued to show signs of growth in what was another competitive outing against Meralco.

Mark Barroca delivered arguably his best performance of the conference with 22 points and five assists on an efficient 70.9 TS%, while Jerom Lastimosa showcased his shot creation brilliance with 28 points on 76.1 TS%.

Even with Chapman fouling out before the finish, the Hotshots remained within striking distance because of their improved offensive flow and guard play.

Although they fell short of beating Meralco for a third straight time within a week, Magnolia's development and competitiveness were once again evident as they continue building momentum heading into the Governors' Cup.