PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals: TNT and Meralco tangle anew, Ginebra takes on feisty Rain or Shine

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The field is down to four teams in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup, with the semifinals now featuring a mix of proven champions, rising contenders, and a familiar team peaking at the perfect time.

The semifinal picture was completed after Rain or Shine Elasto Painters stunned San Miguel Beermen to book a showdown against crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra .

On the other side, defending champion TNT Tropang 5G overwhelmed top seed NLEX Road Warriors, setting up another playoff collision with the battle-tested Meralco Bolts, who survived a grueling series against Magnolia Hotshots.

With contrasting styles, star-powered matchups, and potential X-factors on both sides, the two semifinal pairings could shape up into very different but equally compelling battles.

[8] TNT Tropang 5G vs. [4] Meralco Bolts

Two of the top defensive teams in differing ways go head-to-head. For TNT's third rated defense of 107.5 points per 100 possessions, they rely on funnelling the opposing offense to Bol Bol's rim protection.

On the other hand, the fourth-best defense of Meralco that only allows 107.9 points per 100 possessions prides itself on scheme versatility through their personnel.

So the important aspect for this series is which team can find the pressure points on the defensive end to outscore the other team.

X-factor for TNT: RR Pogoy's ability to punish mismatches

Just like in previous conferences, the effective template for RR Pogoy has been to attack smaller guards and force the defense into rotation.

After TNT's local crew initially struggled to find its offensive flow around Bol Bol, they were eventually unlocked behind the triumvirate of Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro and Pogoy.

But it was the Cebuano shooting guard who led the way, averaging 18 points per game on an efficient 60 TS%.

Most of the damage came from Pogoy's ability to hunt mismatches.

He repeatedly attacked smaller defenders like Schonny Winston and Robert Bolick in the post, forcing help defenders to collapse before either overpowering them in single coverage or creating openings for teammates.

Going up against Meralco, the reality is Pogoy will once again have his choice on how to attack -- much like what he did against the same team in their previous semifinal encounter.

If Meralco goes with the traditional matchup, Pogoy will likely have the advantage against CJ Cansino at the post or in isolation.

And once the Bolts are forced to send extra help, that is where TNT's spacing and dribble-drive offense could fully open up for players like Oftana and the Tropang 5G's shooters on the perimeter.

X-factor for Meralco: Can Cansino's defense hold up?

What makes CJ Cansino such an intriguing piece in this series is his ability to be a decider in games on both ends.

He can easily emerge as Meralco's best offensive option, but at the same time become a defensive target -- making him one of the biggest barometers for the Bolts in this matchup.

Outside of his playoff career-high of 36 points in Game 5 against the same TNT squad during the Philippine Cup semifinals, the series largely turned into an uphill battle for Cansino defensively.

TNT consistently attacked him through smaller guards off the dribble to generate straight-line drives, while RR Pogoy repeatedly hunted him in the post to capitalize on the size mismatch.

The concern for Meralco is that the same issue resurfaced in their recent quarterfinal victory over Magnolia. With Magnolia deploying speedy guards like Jerom Lastimosa and Mark Barroca, Cansino's lateral quickness was repeatedly tested, leading to multiple paint touches and forcing the Bolts' defense into rotation.

That is why it becomes important for Cansino to fully embrace where his true value lies to help Meralco be on the winning side this time versus TNT. The former UP Fighting Maroons wing has already shown he can become Meralco's top local scorer in 14 games so far in the conference, averaging 15.4 points per game.

But against TNT's dribble-drive attack, his ability to hold his ground defensively and survive switches may ultimately determine how long he can stay effective on the floor.

Prediction: TNT in six. It looks like a bad matchup for Meralco, as the Tropang 5G have the players to expose them.

[2] Barangay Ginebra vs. [3] Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Barangay Ginebra are now the highest seed remaining in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup but will face a battle on their hands against the third-ranked Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. PBA Media Bureau

It's a clash of styles between a transition-oriented attack and a deliberate half-court offense. According to RealGM, Rain or Shine own the fastest pace in the conference at 84.8, while Ginebra operate at the slowest pace at 72.3.

But make no mistake, both teams can absolutely shoot the leather off the basketball.

Rain or Shine is knocking down 13.2 triples per game, while the crowd favorite is right behind at 13.1 -- setting up a series where tempo may differ, but perimeter firepower remains equally dangerous on both sides.

X-factor for Ginebra: Holt's willingness to take shots

There has never been any question surrounding the talent of Stephen Holt, especially as a former top overall pick in the PBA. But since joining the loaded Ginebra roster, Holt has often settled into more of a weakside role, at times becoming passive within the flow of the offense.

However, the opportunity for him to capitalize on draining catch-and-shoots are definitely available in this series.

With Rain or Shine expected to aggressively load up on Justin Brownlee through traps and extra help defenders or when he decides to hunt on smaller defenders, that naturally creates openings for Ginebra's spot-up shooters -- particularly Holt in the corners.

The encouraging sign for Ginebra is that Holt has embraced those opportunities far more this conference. As the team leaned heavier into generating three-point looks, Holt responded by becoming more decisive and aggressive with his shot selection, knocking down triples at an efficient 48.5% clip.

Now, with the stakes even higher against the Elasto Painters, Ginebra will need Holt not just to space the floor, but to consistently punish defensive rotations whenever Brownlee draws multiple defenders.

X-factor for Rain or Shine: Tiongson's contributions in scoring

It was a splendid two-way performance for Caelan Tiongson in their victory against San Miguel. Not only did he force Bennie Boatwright to an inefficient night, he also had 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the behind the arc.

However, it will be a tougher job to contain Brownlee, who remains the league's second-leading scorer despite already being well into his 30s, averaging an impressive 29.9 points per game while still controlling games through his pacing, shot creation, and decision-making.

That is why Tiongson's offensive production could become just as important as his defense in this matchup.

Rain or Shine already knows Brownlee will get his numbers at some point in the series, but if Tiongson can consistently provide scoring in transition and punish Ginebra's ability to pack the paint, it could ease the burden on the Elasto Painters' guards and keep their offense balanced throughout the series.

Prediction: Ginebra in six. Even with Rain or Shine having momentum, it's still tough to deal with a Tim Cone-led squad that locks in preparation.