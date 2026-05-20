TNT Tropang 5G, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters draw first blood in PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals

Open Extended Reactions

Two exciting games that went to the wire kicked off the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup -- with TNT Tropang 5G continuing its winning ways to defeat Meralco Bolts in the opener, and a thrilling nightcap triumph by Rain or Elasto Painters over Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday evening at Ynares Center Antipolo.

Here's a breakdown on what TNT did right, and how Rain or Shine managed to come out on top to secure the victory.

Bol Bol's impact beyond his drives, Pogoy continues playoff scoring surge

For much of the conference, TNT's offense has revolved around the downhill pressure and scoring gravity of Bol Bol. But in Game 1 against Meralco, what stood out was how dangerous the Tropang 5G became once the prolific import embraced the role of facilitator after drawing extra defenders.

Bol still imposed his will offensively with 37 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks while shooting an efficient 72.2% inside the arc, yet it was his ability to create for teammates that truly opened the floor. Every time Meralco sent help, TNT punished the rotations.

Calvin Oftana thrived as a release valve with 14 points and 11 rebounds on 68.6 TS%, while Jordan Heading finally broke out of his slump by knocking down 16 points on an elite 77.5 TS%. Instead of forcing difficult looks, TNT consistently generated cleaner possessions through Bol's decision-making and passing reads.

Meanwhile, RR Pogoy once again looked every bit the playoff scorer TNT has leaned on throughout the conference. What has made his production impressive is how effortless he has made it appear regardless of the coverage.

Pogoy repeatedly punished smaller defenders on mismatch hunting at the post and strong drives while also capitalizing on catch-and-shoot opportunities created by TNT's ball movement. The veteran wing finished with 21 points and nine rebounds on 61.8 TS%, continuing his run as one of TNT's most reliable postseason weapons.

For Meralco, the defensive concerns surrounding CJ Cansino became evident in Game 1 as TNT relentlessly targeted him in actions whenever he was on the floor.

Although he managed 12 points offensively, the fact that he logged only 20 minutes reflected the adjustments made by head coach Luigi Trillo and consultant Nenad Vučinić throughout the contest.

Still, there were encouraging signs for the Bolts heading into the next game.

Bong Quinto provided a spark with 17 points, while Jansen Rios posted a team-best +6 in his 16 minutes. Jason Brickman also showed chemistry with import Marvin Jones by consistently snaking through the defense to create interior opportunities, an area Meralco could lean on more heavily as the series progresses.

Rain or Shine's relentless pace overwhelms Ginebra

The aggression displayed by Adrian Nocum and Gian Mamuyac went a long way in Rain or Shine Elasto Painters claiming an opening win over Barangay Ginebra in the Commissioner's Cup semis. PBA Media Bureau

Among all the teams in the league, few embrace chaos and tempo quite like Rain or Shine. And in Game 1 against Ginebra, the Elasto Painters once again proved that their transition-heavy identity can still thrive deep into the playoffs.

Rain or Shine's offense rarely depends on elaborate halfcourt execution, instead thriving off quick decisions and constant paint pressure. That approach became effective behind the aggressiveness of Adrian Nocum and Gian Mamuyac, who repeatedly broke down Ginebra's defense despite not being natural point guards.

Their ability to consistently touch the paint forced the Gin Kings to collapse toward the lane, opening up kick-out opportunities and scrambling rotations throughout the night. The duo combined for 34 points and delivered several momentum-shifting plays in the second half that kept Rain or Shine in control.

The biggest difference, however, came from the shotmaking generated off those dribble penetrations. Import Jaylen Johnson punished Ginebra's interior coverage with timely delay triples and pick-and-pop actions that continuously dragged Japeth Aguilar away from the paint.

Once Aguilar was forced to defend in space, Johnson utilized his strength advantage against Troy Rosario and powered his way to a conference-high 40 points and 19 rebounds on 68.2 TS%, including an impressive 6-of-11 clip from beyond the arc.

Alongside him, Jhonard Clarito capitalized on the defensive attention generated by the guards, knocking down catch-and-shoot looks while also attacking mismatches inside. Clarito overwhelmed crowd favorite Stephen Holt physically and finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and two steals on an efficient 70.4 TS%.

Despite the loss, Ginebra still showed flashes that could carry over into the next game, particularly during their strong second-quarter stretch.

After looking stagnant and slow in the opening period, the Gin Kings found energy from their second unit led by Nards Pinto, who scored 13 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting performance, while Jeremiah Gray added eight points in just seven minutes of action.

What ultimately hurt Ginebra was the lack of support around their core stars.

Although Justin Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos, and Scottie Thompson were not at their usual efficient level, the bigger issue came from the limited production of the other starters. Holt was held to just seven points, while Aguilar contributed only four, leaving Ginebra without enough offensive balance to keep pace with Rain or Shine's attack.