TNT Tropang 5G ekes one over Meralco Bolts, Barangay Ginebra beat Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals

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Despite missing an import, TNT Tropang 5G leaned on their local core to grind out a tense 77-75 victory over the Meralco Bolts, while Barangay Ginebra once again weathered a furious Rain or Shine Elasto Painters rally to escape with a 103-98 win as both squads seized a 2-1 series lead in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Here's a closer look at how TNT survived through defense and timely shot-making despite being playing without an import, and how Scottie Thompson's play proved enough to outlast another relentless Rain or Shine comeback attempt.

TNT's zone defense and Rey Nambatac's drives

With emergency replacement import Malick Diouf unable to secure clearance and veteran playmaker Jayson Castro unavailable, TNT entered Game 3 severely undermanned and needing others to fill the void offensively and defensively.

That responsibility fell heavily on Rey Nambatac, who delivered arguably his best outing of the conference with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. More importantly, he consistently put pressure on Meralco's defense by attacking the paint and getting to the free throw line, finishing 8-of-11 from the stripe.

Those aggressive downhill drives became the backbone of TNT's offense, especially during a strong second quarter surge that gave the Tropang 5G a 43-34 halftime lead.

While TNT still struggled to consistently knock down perimeter shots, they compensated on the other end with a disruptive defensive approach.

Once Meralco started forcing TNT into more isolation possessions, the Tropang 5G countered by throwing multiple zone looks alternating between 2-3 and 2-2-1 formations to completely throw the Bolts out of rhythm.