Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Meralco Bolts level PBA Commissioner's Cup semis at 2-2

The PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup semifinals are heading into an intriguing stretch, with both series now turning into virtual best-of-three affairs after Rain or Shine Elasto Painters scored a 97-85 win over Barangay Ginebra, while Meralco Bolts bounced back with a 101-90 triumph against TNT Tropang 5G on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

Here's how a collective effort from Rain or Shine delivered a win, and how Meralco's offensive approach helped knot up their series as well.

Rain or Shine's ball movement and bench comes alive

After two straight games where Rain or Shine had to claw back from double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter -- only to fall short both times -- the Elasto Painters made sure Game 4 never reached that point.

Backed by their trademark pace, relentless energy and balanced attack, Rain or Shine finally created enough separation early and sustained it all night long.

Coming off a two-day break, the Elasto Painters immediately looked like the aggressors, and it all started on the defensive end.

Yeng Guiao once again shuffled his starting unit, inserting Josh David at point guard -- a move that paid off by limiting RJ Abarrientos' rhythm early while forcing Justin Brownlee into carrying most of the offensive load.

Once Rain or Shine generated stops, the game quickly tilted into their preferred style: running in transition.

Gian Mamuyac and Jhonard Clarito consistently pushed the pace off rebounds and loose balls, allowing shooters and cutters like David to thrive in early offense as he knocked down two triples in the opening frame.

What made Rain or Shine even more dangerous was the impact of its bench.

Adrian Nocum and Andrei Caracut injected even more speed into the game, while Christian Manaytay and Mike Malonzo became the tone-setters through sheer hustle and activity.

Manaytay, a former UST standout, found success on rim runs, duck-ins and secondary breaks to score 11 points, while Malonzo chipped in nine markers and four rebounds while providing energy plays on both ends of the floor.

In total, Rain or Shine produced 48 bench points while finishing with 20 assists as their ball movement continuously generated quality looks inside the arc. Their 29.4% shooting from deep barely mattered because they compensated with far better shot selection, converting 53.1% from two-point range.

Even Jaylen Johnson spending most of the night battling foul trouble and finishing with just 13 points hardly disrupted the flow, largely because the Elasto Painters' system and depth carried the load collectively.

On the other side, Ginebra leaned heavily on Brownlee, who finished with 27 points, ten rebounds and four assists on 55.3 true shooting percentage. Scottie Thompson, who also dealt with foul trouble, only began to find his rhythm in the third quarter before ending with 20 points.

But the missing piece in Ginebra's three-headed attack was Abarrientos, who struggled to establish himself offensively and ended with just eight points on 47.4 TS%.

Better Meralco tempo produced efficient offense

Meralco Bolts' new import Patrick Gardner had an instant impact in their Game 4 win over TNT Tropang 5G, as his offensive presence opened up driving lanes for his teammates all evening long. PBA Media Bureau

In a pivotal Game 4 clash that featured new reinforcements on both sides, the defining battle quickly became which team could better unlock its local core.

For Meralco, the answer came through a major offensive adjustment -- speeding the game up and attacking before TNT's defense could get organized.

Rather than bleeding the shot clock deep into possessions, the Bolts played with far more pace even in the halfcourt, constantly looking to initiate actions early and force the Tropang 5G into rotations.

That shift immediately benefited CJ Cansino, who entered the game averaging just 8.3 points in the series. Instead of being used primarily as a stationary floor spacer, Cansino thrived through cuts, relocations, and aggressive downhill drives once TNT's defense was put in motion.

Off the bench, Aaron Black also became a key pressure point by repeatedly getting paint touches, collapsing the defense and creating easy opportunities for Javee Mocon lurking around the dunker spot.

The arrival of import Patrick Gardner also added an entirely different dimension to Meralco's offense.

Unlike former reinforcement Marvin Jones, whose offensive limitations allowed defenses to stay compact in the paint, the 26-year-old Egyptian forced TNT's bigs to defend further from the basket because of his ability to pop out in pick-and-roll situations.

That spacing opened driving lanes for Meralco's guards and cutters all game long. Gardner finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds while knocking down three of his six attempts from beyond the arc, providing the floor spacing and versatility the Bolts badly needed.

And when TNT once again leaned heavily on its zone defense in the fourth quarter, Meralco consistently found ways to attack its weak spots.

Cansino eventually buried the four-point dagger that sealed the win, finishing as the leading local scorer with 17 points on 60.7 TS%. Black continuously found seams in the defense to score 12 points, while Mocon punished the middle gaps of the zone by operating at the dunker spot and flashing into open spaces inside the paint.

With TNT lacking reliable rim protection without Bol Bol, Mocon feasted around the basket and produced a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, TNT's new import and familiar PBA face Chris McCullough endured an uneven semifinal debut, which was somewhat expected given the circumstances. While he still produced 24 points and nine rebounds, his efficiency remained a concern as he finished with four turnovers and a 42 TS%.

One positive for the Tropang 5G was the resurgence of Jordan Heading and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who appeared far more comfortable offensively with 15 and 14 points respectively.

The bigger issue for TNT, however, was the relatively quiet outings from RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana, who managed just 14 and ten points. Pogoy, in particular, struggled taking care of the basketball, committing a team-worst six turnovers -- many of them live-ball errors that directly fueled Meralco's transition game.

Those miscues proved costly, as the Bolts converted TNT's turnovers into 26 points that ultimately swung the game firmly in their favor.