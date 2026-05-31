Barangay Ginebra, TNT Tropang 5G set up PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals rematch

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All roads for the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup has led to a familiar rematch, as Barangay Ginebra dispatched Rain or Shine Elasto Painters through a 118-107 win while TNT Tropang 5G eliminated Meralco Bolts 97-94 in their respective Game 6s on Sunday evening at Ynares Center Antipolo.

Here's a look on how Ginebra's offense hummed and how Jordan Heading continued to sizzle for TNT.

Abarrientos' terrific shot creation and Cu's contributions off the bench

It's hardly surprising to see Justin Brownlee deliver another all-around masterpiece.

The resident import finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while anchoring Ginebra's defense with timely rim protection, post defense, and perimeter activity that resulted in two steals and a block.

But what ultimately pushed Ginebra over the finish line was another explosive offensive outing from RJ Abarrientos and the invaluable minutes provided by Ralph Cu off the bench.

With the coaching staff varying Abarrientos' touches through more off-ball movement before initiating offense, the reigning Rookie of the Year was better positioned to attack Rain or Shine's aggressive pick-and-roll coverages.

Rather than seeing the same blitzes repeatedly at the point of attack, Abarrientos was able to catch the ball in advantageous spots, turn the corner downhill, and force the defense into difficult decisions. While he mixed in several strong drives, it was his ability to convert difficult jumpers over contests that stood out.

Whenever the Elasto Painters sent extra attention his way, he also made the proper reads to create opportunities for teammates, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists on an efficient 63.8 TS% -- his second straight 30-piece.

Given Rain or Shine has consistently enjoyed an edge in bench production throughout the series, it made it crucial for Ginebra's second unit to hold its own.

While Isaac Go, Jeremiah Gray and Japeth Aguilar all delivered productive stretches, it was Cu who provided the biggest boost. The young wing knocked down the open threes the defense conceded, kept the ball moving with quick decisions, and contributed on the glass and defensive end.

His activity helped maintain the flow of Ginebra's offense and even got the nod to be in the final five over Stephen Holt, resulting in an all-around stat line of 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block while shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine exits the conference with plenty to build on despite the defeat.

Import Deon Thompson Johnson once again showed how seamlessly he fits into the Elasto Painters' up-tempo system, tallying 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists on an outstanding 83.3 TS%.

More importantly, the conference served as another reminder that the franchise's young core is ready for bigger responsibilities.

Gian Mamuyac led the local contingent with 25 points, repeatedly getting downhill and putting pressure on Ginebra's interior defense while testing their point-of-attack defenders.

Adrian Nocum added 16 points and seven assists, continuing to show growth as a primary creator.

With both guards thriving in high-pressure situations, they appear poised to remain at the forefront of Rain or Shine's offense heading into the Governors' Cup.

Heading-McCollough's two-man game worked wonders

Chris McCullough was an important contributor in TNT Tropang 5G's 97-94 win over Meralco Bolts on Sunday -- which sealed a 4-2 series victory and a place in the Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau

After CJ Cansino repeatedly found himself being targeted defensively throughout the series, Meralco's adjustment entering Game 6 was to insert Bong Quinto into the starting lineup.

The move largely achieved its initial goal, as RR Pogoy never found much offensive rhythm and was limited to just eight points.

However, TNT quickly identified another pressure point and leaned on it throughout the contest.

The Tropang 5G consistently used Jordan Heading and Chris McCollough in high pick-and-roll actions with the intention of dragging Patrick Gardner away from the paint and forcing him to defend in space.

Whenever Gardner was late getting out to the perimeter, Heading punished the coverage with pull-up jumpers. If Meralco sent extra defenders to contain the action, McCollough had a clear runway to attack the rim and finish at a higher percentage.

The repeated action forced the Bolts into difficult defensive decisions and prevented them from keeping their preferred interior presence near the basket.

What made the partnership even more difficult to defend was TNT's ability to invert the action.

Instead of simply serving as the ball-handler, Heading occasionally became the screener before slipping out to open space beyond the arc. Those wrinkles repeatedly caught Meralco's defense in rotation and helped produce Heading's finest performance of the conference.

Building on his strong outings in the previous two games, the veteran guard erupted for a conference-high 30 points while knocking down seven of his 10 attempts from three-point range off the bench.

The action also generated quality looks for TNT's supporting cast.

With Meralco forced to rotate and help, Calvin Oftana found clean catch-and-shoot opportunities on the weak side, converting three triples of his own. Combined with Heading's barrage, TNT finished with 12 three-pointers and consistently stretched the Bolts' defense beyond its comfort zone.

Meanwhile, Meralco's campaign comes to an end at the hands of TNT in the semifinals for the second straight conference.

Gardner's stint with the Bolts lasted only three games, but he signed off with his best offensive performance, finishing with 32 points and 13 rebounds while carrying much of the scoring load.