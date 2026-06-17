Barangay Ginebra ends three-year title drought, dethrones TNT Tropang 5G in PBA Commissioner's Cup

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PASAY CITY, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is back on top of the PBA.

Playing before a crowd of 24,517 at SM Mall of Asia Arena, Ginebra leaned on its trademark never-say-die spirit and a strong second-half defensive effort to erase a seven-point halftime deficit and defeat defending champion TNT Tropang 5G 88-76 in the winner-takes-all Game 7 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

The victory delivered Ginebra its first championship since 2023, ending a three-year title drought while denying TNT a successful title defense.

It also added another milestone to the legendary career of Tim Cone, who captured the 26th championship of his PBA coaching career -- extending his record as the winningest coach in league history.

For a half, TNT looked poised to repeat.

The Tropang 5G erupted for 31 points in the second quarter to turn a slim deficit into a 47-40 halftime lead behind the efforts of Chris McCullough and Jordan Heading.

But with the championship hanging in the balance, Ginebra produced its best stretch of basketball in the series.

The Gin Kings locked down defensively after the break, holding TNT to just 29 points in the second half. Ginebra outscored the Tropang 5G 28-16 in the third quarter to seize control before limiting the defending champions to only 13 points in the final period to complete the comeback.

Leading the charge was Best Import Justin Brownlee, who once again delivered on the biggest stage. Brownlee finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block, controlling the game on both ends while further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest imports in PBA history.

Best Player of the Conference RJ Abarrientos added 13 points, while Troy Rosario also scored 13. Japeth Aguilar chipped in seven points and Nards Pinto added six as Ginebra's supporting cast provided timely contributions in the season's biggest game.

Rosario admitted the title carried extra meaning after winning it against the franchise where he spent most of his career, having been part of TNT from 2015 to 2022.

"May something na special kasi I won championship with them before and I won championship against them," Rosario said.

"Pero siyempre, brothers ko pa rin yung mga nandun, especially sina RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana at Poy Erram."

Ginebra's victory was also reflected in the numbers.

The Gin Kings shot 42% from the field compared to TNT's 35.1%, owned a commanding 50-28 advantage in points in the paint, and finished with 21 assists against TNT's 14. They also forced 14 turnovers while holding the Tropang 5G to just 22.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

For TNT, McCullough finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds, while Heading scored 21 points and RR Pogoy added 15. Calvin Oftana, one of TNT's key offensive weapons throughout the conference, was limited to just five points as Ginebra's defense tightened after halftime.

Despite the defeat, McCullough took pride in TNT's run and his memorable finals duel with Brownlee.

"It was a brotherhood from the moment I got here," McCullough said. "We didn't win it today, but it was a good fight.

"Even though I lost, this series is going to forever be talked about. Hopefully, I'll be back sooner or later."

Adding another chapter to his decorated career, Scottie Thompson was named Finals MVP after averaging 10.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals across the seven-game series. Thompson punctuated his award-winning campaign with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Game 7 to help steer Ginebra to the championship.

The honor carried extra significance for Thompson, who celebrated the championship and Finals MVP award with his family in attendance.

"I'm battling through pain, pero ito rin napaka-special kasi daming ups and downs, daming struggle, but at the end of the day, we got the championship so all glory to God lang talaga," Thompson said.

"Winning the championship in front of my kids, plus the Finals MVP, wala ako ibang masabi ngayon. Para sa kanila talaga."

For Ginebra, the championship marked the end of a three-year wait. For Brownlee, Thompson and Cone, it was another crowning moment in careers already filled with them.

And for a franchise built on resilience, Game 7 became yet another reminder of why their never-say-die spirit continues to define the Gin Kings.