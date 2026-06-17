How Barangay Ginebra reclaimed PBA Commissioner's Cup throne against TNT Tropang 5G

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After three years, Barangay Ginebra is finally back at the top of the PBA mountain with a 88-76 Game 7 victory over TNT Tropang 5G -- to become champions of the Season 50 Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

From Scottie Thompson delivering a sensational performance to Justin Brownlee continuing to be stellar for the whole finals, here's what unfolded in the Gin Kings' conquest to get the title.

Thompson's urgency set the tone

For much of Games 5 and 6, Ginebra's biggest concern definitely wasn't Justin Brownlee's production -- it was the lack of support around him.

The resident import's career-high 54-point explosion carried the Gin Kings to victory in Game 5, but even his 52-point follow-up wasn't enough in Game 6 as no other Ginebra player managed to score in double figures.

That was exactly what Thompson sought to change in Game 7.

With Ginebra seemingly intent on managing Brownlee's workload early, the former MVP established himself as the secondary creator and scorer from the opening quarter.

Thompson poured in 10 points in the first half before adding nine more over the final two quarters, repeatedly attacking closeouts, cutting into open gaps, and knocking down timely perimeter shots. The 32-year old guard's aggressiveness prevented TNT from sending constant help toward Brownlee and forced the defense to stay attached to multiple threats.

Thompson's impact extended well beyond his scoring.

As TNT mixed in zone looks throughout the contest, the veteran guard became the engine that kept Ginebra's offense flowing, probing the gaps in the middle, creating advantages and finding teammates once the defense collapsed.

He ultimately finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on a stellar 74.5 TS%, delivering the all-around floor game that earned him the third Finals MVP trophy of his decorated career.

Brownlee's impact felt on both sides of the floor

Justin Brownlee was stellar throughout the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals as he once again made his case for being the league's greatest import of all time. PBA Media Bureau

Whatever happened in Game 7, Brownlee had already cemented his place in finals lore after producing back-to-back 50-point performances to keep Ginebra alive.

Yet in the winner-take-all showdown, he found another way to dominate by influencing virtually every aspect of the game.

Scoring in the paint remained Brownlee's primary weapon.

Despite TNT continuing to throw RR Pogoy and Glenn Khobuntin at him, the resident import consistently found angles to attack, finishing through contact and converting at a 61.9% clip from inside the arc on his way to 30 points. But while his offensive production remained elite, it was his work on the defensive end that may have been most impressive.

Outside of the occasional challenge posed by Chris McCollough's length and athleticism, Brownlee played physical, disciplined defense throughout the contest.

He held his ground in post-up situations, switched effectively in ball-screen actions, and repeatedly made life difficult for TNT's attackers around the basket. Although he recorded just one block, his presence at the rim altered several shots and appeared to discourage the Tropang 5G from attacking the paint as aggressively as they had earlier in the series.

That defensive activity also fueled his work on the glass, where he pulled down a series-best 14 rebounds to cap another masterful all-around performance.

How does TNT bounce back from this finals loss?

Despite the disappointment in defeat, TNT Tropang 5G can take heart that it has now reached the finals in the past five PBA conferences -- although the Season 50 Commissioner's Cup was their third consecutive runner-up finish. PBA Media Bureau

Since the return of head coach Chot Reyes, TNT has been a model of consistency in the PBA.

The Tropang 5G has reached five straight finals, but this latest defeat also marked their third consecutive runner-up finish

Still, there is plenty for TNT to be proud of in this conference.

The team came within one win of becoming the first No. 8 seed to capture a PBA title despite losing original import Bol Bol in the semifinals and dealing with multiple injuries throughout its campaign. Even with those setbacks, the Tropang 5G pushed the championship series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

Chris McCollough reminded everyone why he remains one of the league's premier reinforcements, averaging 33 points per game in the Finals. RR Pogoy and Jordan Heading also elevated their play when TNT needed it most, delivering several offensive outbursts throughout the postseason.

The challenge now is turning another painful finals loss into motivation.

TNT heads into the Governors' Cup as the defending champion, with Darius Days set to reinforce the squad while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson continues his recovery.

The conference tips off on July 10, giving the Tropang 5G another opportunity to reassert itself as one of the PBA's standard-bearers.