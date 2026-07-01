'Rght time:' Jimmy Alapag returns to PBA to lead NLEX Warriors

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MANILA -- Jimmy Alapag is back where it all began.

After spending the past six years building his coaching résumé in the U.S., including a stint as a player development coach with the NBA's Sacramento Kings, the former PBA Most Valuable Player has returned home to take over as the new head coach of NLEX beginning with the 2026 PBA Governors' Cup.

Alapag, 47, officially signed his contract on Monday evening in the presence of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, MPTC president Luis Renon, and Road Warriors team governor Ronald Dulatre before immediately getting to work.

He then met the team for the first time at the UP Epsilon Chi Center on Tuesday, when he observed the Road Warriors during a tune-up game against Blackwater.

Alapag said the opportunity simply came at the perfect stage of his life and career.

"It just felt like it was the right time," Alapag said at a press conference in Opus Mall, Pasig City.

"I've had an opportunity to see a lot, to learn a lot, and I know how much it's allowed me to grow not just as a husband, as a father, but as a coach."

Alapag said he had not initially planned to return to the Philippines.

Following the conclusion of his stint with Sacramento, he remained in discussions with several NBA organizations as he explored opportunities to continue working in the league.

"At the time that I got the phone call from Ms. Erika [Dy], I was still in contact with probably seven or eight NBA teams and exploring potential opportunities as a player development coach, possibly as an assistant coach," he said.

"But again, once the conversation started about Gilas and then a possible opportunity to come home and be a head coach, like I said, it just felt like the right time to come home."

Alapag said the move was also a family decision, giving his wife and children the chance to experience life back in the Philippines.

"It's a great time for not just myself, but also for L.J. [Alapag, his wife] and the kids and me," he said..

"They get a chance to see what it's like to be home. So I'm thankful for that, and yeah, it was the right time."

Alapag revealed that his first conversation with the MVP Group was not about coaching NLEX, but about potentially helping the Gilas Pilipinas program.

"The funny part is that the first conversation was all about Gilas," he said.

"I was in conversation with Ms. Erika, and she asked if I would be open to helping. And I explained to her that I was open to help."

However, his commitments to the NBA calendar made it difficult to commit at the time.

"Usually, it was a time constraint because after the NBA season, it was a pre-draft camp, then the Summer League, so there was no time," he said.

Now back in the country full-time, Alapag said he remained eager to contribute whenever the national team needed him.

"But now that I'm back home, with the opportunity being there, I'm always ready to help," he said.

"The Gilas program has been close to my heart, and we get the opportunity on the national team to represent all of us, everyone here at home and our kababayans abroad. And I understand that opportunity."

Alapag replaces veteran tactician Jong Uichico, who steered the Road Warriors for five conferences and guided the franchise to four quarterfinal appearances.

The appointment marks another chapter in Alapag's long association with the MVP Group, for whom he spent his entire PBA playing career with TNT from 2003 to 2015 -- winning six championships and establishing himself as one of the greatest point guards in league history before finishing his playing career with Meralco.

He later began his coaching career with San Miguel Alab in the ASEAN Basketball League before moving to the U.S., first with the NBA G League's Stockton Kings and eventually with Sacramento.

Now, after years of learning at basketball's highest level, Alapag returns to Philippine basketball with the responsibility of leading NLEX into a place unknown to the franchise -- title contention.