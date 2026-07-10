How to watch PBA Governors' Cup: Fixtures, results, all you need to know

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June Mar Fajardo remains the league's most unstoppable force, and he is closing on a possible 10th MVP. PBA Media Bureau

The road to the PBA Governors' Cup championship begins anew as the league opens its season-ending conference on July 10, with playdates every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Here's everything you need to know before the conference tips off.

The 13 PBA teams will once again be split into two groups in a double-round robin elimination. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, where crossover best-of-three series await before the tournament shifts to the traditional best-of-seven semifinals and Finals.

This year's edition also features the return of the Macau Giant Pandas as the league's guest team, after participating in the past Commissioner's Cup.

The conference will also be unlike any other, as the PBA schedule has been carefully structured around Gilas Pilipinas' international commitments. The tournament will take a break after Aug. 14 to accommodate the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers third window and the 20th Asian Games.

Eliminations are scheduled for Oct. 7 to 21, while quarterfinals start on Oct. 25.

The conference will take another break in November for the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, before the semifinals and Finals take place in December.

What are the double-round robin elimination groups for the PBA Governors' Cup

Group A: Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater Bossing, Macau Giant Pandas, Magnolia Hotshots, Meralco Bolts, Phoenix Fuel Masters, Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Group B: Converge FiberXers, NLEX Road Warriors, San Miguel Beermen, Terrafirma Dyip, Titan Ultra Giant Risers, TNT Tropang 5G.

How can I watch the PBA Governors' Cup games?

Fans can catch the games live through the Pilipinas Live App, the One Sports YouTube channel, and Cignal Play. Television coverage is also available on PBA Rush (Channel 260 HD or Channel 90 SD) and RPTV.

Players to watch in the PBA Governors' Cup

(*Stats from RealGM in the past conference except for Macau and Terrafirma)

RJ Abarrientos (Barangay Ginebra)

- Looks to continue his breakout Commissioner's Cup into the last conference of Season 50.

- 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 60.8 TS% in 37.3 minutes

Robert Bolick (NLEX Road Warriors)

- Hopes to turn impressive numbers into winning under the guidance of new head coach Jimmy Alapag.

- 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on 63.7 TS% on 38.0 minutes

CJ Cansino (Meralco Bolts)

- Continuous development will be essential to the success of the team come playoff time.

- 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55.1 TS% in 23.5 minutes

Juan Gomez de Liaño (Converge FiberXers)

- Aims to cap an impressive rookie season by steering his team back to the playoffs.

- 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 55.3 TS% in 30.4 minutes

Jordan Heading (TNT Tropang 5G)

- Consistency will be key for for the team's title defense in the Governors' Cup.

- 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 59.5 TS% in 29.7 minute

Kobey Lam (Macau Giant Pandas)

- Addition to the team could lead to a better showing in their second go-around in the PBA.

- (2022-23 w/ Bay Area Dragons): 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 54.6 TS% in 31.5 minutes

Jerom Lastimosa (Magnolia Hotshots)

- Another opportunity to showcase that he's the lead guard of the present and future.

- 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 59.7 TS% in 25.1 minutes

June Mar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen)

- Closing on a possible 10th MVP, and remains the league's most unstoppable force.

- 16.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 60.5 TS% in 33.7 minutes

Adrian Nocum (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)

- Beyond the highlight reels, his evolution as a complete scorer will be an intriguing watch.

- 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 50.4 TS% in 26.9 minutes

Dalph Panopio (Blackwater Bossing)

- With multiple trade rumors swirling, maybe it's time to take charge.

- 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 42.2 TS% in 20.7 minutes

Ricci Rivero (Phoenix Fuel Masters)

- With defenses keying in on him now, scoring growth will be tested in this conference.

- 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 50.5 TS% in 32.5 minutes

Bryan Sajonia (Titan Ultra Giant Risers)

- Even with struggles in the Commissioner's Cup, he emerged as a bright spot for the team

- 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 53.2 TS% in 17.8 minutes

Juami Tiongson (Terrafirma Dyip)

- After being the main guy from 2019 to 2023, he is tasked to rediscover his magic to lead a young squad

- (2023-24 season w/ Terrafirma): 20.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 54.2 TS% in 37.5 minutes

Who are the Imports in the PBA Governors' Cup

Blackwater Bossing : Kentrell Barkley

Barangay Ginebra : Justin Brownlee (lRiley Grigsby is a temporary replacement)

Converge FiberXers : Jalen Hudson

Macau Black Knights : De'Vondre Perry

Magnolia Hotshots : KJ Buffen

Meralco Bolts : Jordon Varnado

NLEX Road Warriors : DeQuan Jones

Phoenix Fuel Masters : BJ Johnson

Rain or Shine Elasto Painters : Aaron Fuller

San Miguel Beermen : George King

Terrafirma Dyip : Justin Strings

Titan Ultra Giant Risers : Tirrell Brown

TNT Tropang 5G: Darius Days, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson* (* might return in October)

PBA Standings

PBA Governors Cup Table Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % Barangay Ginebra San Miguel -- -- -- -- -- Blackwater Bossing -- -- -- -- -- Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots -- -- -- -- -- Meralco Bolts -- -- -- -- -- Phoenix -- -- -- -- -- Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters -- -- -- -- --

PBA Governors Cup Table Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 1 1 0 W1 152.0 Terrafirma DYIP 1 1 0 W1 113.0 Converge FiberXers -- -- -- -- -- San Miguel Beermen -- -- -- -- -- TNT Tropang 5G -- -- -- -- -- Titan Ultra Giant Risers 1 0 1 L1 88.4 Macau Black Pandas 1 0 1 L1 65.7

PBA Governors' Cup Schedule of Eliminations (all times PST)

Friday, July 10 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip 113-100 Titan Ultra Giant Risers

7:30 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas 75-114 NLEX Road Warriors

Saturday, July 11 (Ynares Center, Montalban)

5:15 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

7:30 p. m.: Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters vs. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

Sunday, July 12 (Ynares Center, Montalban)

5:15 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. Terrafirma Dyip

7:30 p. m.: Titan Ultra Giant Risers vs. Converge FiberXers

Tuesday, July 14 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

7:30 p. m.: San Miguel Beermen vs. Macau Giant Pandas

Wednesday, July 15 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Converge FiberXers vs. Terrafirma Dyip

7:30 p. m.: Meralco Bolts vs. Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters

Friday, July 17 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas vs. Converge FiberXers

7:30 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

Saturday, July 18 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. San Miguel Beermen

7:30 p. m.: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters vs. Meralco Bolts

Sunday July 19 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. Macau Giant Pandas

7:30 p. m.: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters

Tuesday, July 21 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Meralco Bolts vs. Blackwater Bossing

7:30 p. m.: Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Wednesday, July 22 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

7:30 p. m.: San Miguel Beermen vs. Converge FiberXers

Friday, July 24 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots vs. Meralco Bolts

7:30 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

Saturday, July 25 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

7:30 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. TNT Tropang 5G

Sunday, July 26 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. San Miguel Beermen

7:30 p. m.: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Tuesday, July 28 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters vs. Blackwater Bossing

7:30 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. Converge FiberXers

Wednesday, July 29 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. Macau Giant Pandas

7:30 p. m.: San Miguel Beermen vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

Friday, July 31 (Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay)

5:15 p. m.: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters vs. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

7:30 p. m.: Meralco Bolts vs. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

Saturday, Aug. 1 (Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay)

5:15 p. m.: Converge FiberXers vs. NLEX Road Warriors

7:30 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. San Miguel Beermen

Sunday, Aug. 2 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Rain or Shine Elasto Painters vs. Meralco Bolts

7:30 p. m.: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Titan Ultra Giant Risers vs. Macau Giant Pandas

7:30 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. TNT Tropang 5G

Wednesday, Aug. 5 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters

7:30 p. m.: San Miguel Beermen vs. Converge FiberXers

Friday, Aug. 7 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. NLEX Road Warriors

7:30 p. m.: Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots vs. Meralco Bolts

Saturday, Aug. 8 (Ynares Center, Montalban)

5:15 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

7:30 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas vs. San Miguel Beermen

Sunday, Aug. 9 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

7:30 p. m.: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Blackwater Bossing

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Converge FiberXers vs. Terrafirma Dyip

7:30 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. TNT Tropang 5G

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Titan Ultra Giant Risers vs. San Miguel Beermen

7:30 p. m.: Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots vs. Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters

Friday, Aug. 14 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Converge FiberXers vs. NLEX Road Warriors

7:30 p. m.: Meralco Bolts vs. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

Wednesday, Oct. 7 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. Macau Giant Pandas

7:30 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. TNT Tropang 5G

Friday, Oct. 9 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots

7:30 p. m.: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters

Saturday, Oct. 10 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas vs. Terrafirma Dyip

7:30 p. m.: TNT Tropang 5G vs. San Miguel Beermen

Sunday, Oct. 11 (Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City)

5:15 p. m.: Titan Ultra Giant Risers vs. Converge FiberXers

7:30 p. m.: Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots vs. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel

Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Meralco Bolts vs. Blackwater Bossing

7:30 p. m.: Macau Giant Pandas vs. TNT Tropang 5G

Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Manila)

5:15 p. m.: Terrafirma Dyip vs. San Miguel Beermen

7:30 p. m.: NLEX Road Warriors vs. Titan Ultra Giant Risers

Friday, Oct. 16 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Converge FiberXers vs. Macau Giant Pandas

7:30 p. m.: Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters vs. Meralco Bolts

Saturday, Oct. 17 (Ynares Center, Antipolo)

5:15 p. m.: Titan Ultra Giant Risers vs. Terrafirma Dyip

7:30 p. m.: Blackwater Bossing vs. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters