Jimmy Alapag bets on continuity as NLEX Road Warriors open new era with victory

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Armed with three years of NBA coaching experience, Jimmy Alapag is choosing to build on the culture and system already in place at NLEX rather than overhaul them.

Alapag, who served as the Sacramento Kings' player development coach over the past three seasons, made a winning PBA head coaching debut on Friday, as the Road Warriors routed Macau Giant Pandas 114-75 to open the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

For the former PBA MVP, taking over NLEX required only subtle adjustments, with the team already having established a strong identity under former head coach Jong Uichico.

"My main objective was to make very subtle adjustments," Alapag said.

"I said, 'If you look back to the last conference, they were, you know, the No. 1 team in the eliminations.' So I didn't feel like I needed to make any major changes.

"I think the competitive spirit of this group is very encouraging."

That continuity also helped the players quickly adapt to Alapag's leadership despite having just one week of practice before the conference.

"From day one, he laid down the culture of doing things the right way," Kevin Alas said after posting 19 points against Macau. "There's also continuity from coach Jong Uichico's system. The combination works."

Alas shared the backcourt with Alapag during his rookie season with TNT Tropang 5G, when the veteran point guard and Jayson Castro were ahead of him in the rotation.

Years later, their roles have come full circle, with Alapag now calling the shots from the sidelines while Alas runs the offense on the floor.

"It's nice we got coach Jimmy his first official PBA win," Alas said.

NLEX scored 69 points in the first half to blow past Macau in Alapag's head coaching debut, ushering in a new era for the Road Warriors.

Last conference, NLEX topped the elimination round only to squander its twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals -- losing to TNT Tropang 5G.

Alapag's influence as one of the league's greatest point guards was evident in his first game at the helm. NLEX recorded 30 assists on 43 made field goals, while Macau managed just eight assists in the entire contest.

The 39-point rout also marked the largest winning margin in franchise history.

With the outcome decided early, Alapag gave all 16 players on the roster a chance to see action.

"I'm really happy with the group, with their competitive spirit and unselfishness," Alapag said. "We had 30 assists. That says a lot. It's a good foundation we can build on."

Alapag left the Philippines in 2020 to pursue an NBA coaching career, and he said that returning to coach in the PBA, where he built his legacy, had brought him a renewed sense of fulfillment.

"It's fun, just to be home," Alapag said.

"Before I left in 2020, our family had been here for 19 years. And the last six years, I've seen a lot and learned a lot in my time in the NBA.

"To take everything that I've learned from my experience here, also in Gilas, and now my experience back in the States, and pour that into this group and this generation of Philippine basketball, that's the exciting part."

Alapag and the Road Warriors return to action on Sunday, against the Terrafirma Dyip in a matchup between the opening-day winners in the Governors' Cup.