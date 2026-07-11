John Amores embraces fresh start in PBA after turbulent road back

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In his third chance in basketball, John Amores is no longer dwelling on the past. Instead, he is focused on making the most of his latest opportunity with the Titan Ultra Giant Risers.

Now a family man, Amores returned to PBA action on Friday, suiting up for Titan Ultra in their 113-100 loss to the Terrafirma Dyip on the opening night of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"I'm so thankful to the Lord," Amores said in Filipino. "That is No. 1. It's hard to be out of the PBA, especially now that I already have kids."

"I now need to avoid the things that happened to me. I need to leave behind the things that could destroy me. I am now focused on my family. I will just do my job."

In September 2024, Amores and his brother surrendered to the Philippine National Police after CCTV footage seemed to show him firing a gun at a man following a heated argument during a pickup basketball game in Lumban, Laguna.

The victim was unharmed, but the incident led to attempted murder charges.

Amores and his brother were placed in police custody and spent the night in a holding cell while undergoing inquest proceedings in connection with the shooting.

The following day, they posted bail and were released from police detention while the legal process continued.

The victim's family initially said after the incident that they would not agree to a settlement, but both parties eventually reached an amicable settlement regarding the charges.

The incident also led to an indefinite suspension from the PBA, and the revocation of Amores' professional license by the Games and Amusements Board.

Amores' license has now been reinstated, paving the way for him to sign a one-conference contract with Titan Ultra just two days before the Governors' Cup tipped off.

He finished his return with five points on 2-of-5 shooting, including one 3-pointer, along with two rebounds and one turnover.

The 27-year-old logged nine minutes after spending the entire first half on the bench, providing a spark for the Giant Risers, who struggled to sustain their offense down the stretch.

This return marks Amores' third opportunity to revive his basketball career.

In 2022, while playing for Jose Rizal University, Amores made national headlines after punching four College of St. Benilde Blazers players during an NCAA game.

The incident resulted in an indefinite NCAA ban and his expulsion from JRU's basketball program. He has since made amends with Benilde and its then-head coach, Charles Tiu, who now serves as head coach of the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA.

Before that incident, Amores was involved in a preseason altercation in which he punched Mark Belmonte of the UP Fighting Maroons. The latter now plays for the Letran Knights in the NCAA.

Amores said he had to undergo several psychological evaluations, attend ethics seminars and outreach programs, and improve his physical conditioning, in order to regain his professional license.

Titan Ultra retained his rights after acquiring the NorthPort Batang Pier franchise in 2025; NorthPort had selected Amores with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 PBA Draft.

"They gave us plenty of tasks, so it was quite challenging, but we pulled it off," Amores said of the process of earning back his license.

"I'm thankful for Titan. I will help the team, even in the little things."

Amores now has at least nine more elimination-round games to prove himself, both as a player and as a person.

As he begins another chapter in his career, he plans to entrust every decision to his faith.

"I will pray over every decision I make and everything I do in life," he said. "I think I'll surrender everything to the Lord. I'll leave it all in His hands, whatever happens to me."