Life after Gian Mamuyac begins as Rain or Shine opens Governors' Cup at 0-2

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The post-Gian Mamuyac era has gotten off to a rough start for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who slipped to 0-2 in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup after a 122-114 loss to the Meralco Bolts on Saturday, July 18, at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

After surrendering 131 points and allowing Blackwater to shoot 59.7 percent from two-point range in their opener, the Elasto Painters once again struggled to string together defensive stops.

Meralco shot an efficient 50.7 percent from the field, while Rain or Shine also lost the rebounding battle, 46-30.

The Bolts' backcourt proved to be the difference, with Jason Brickman orchestrating the offense with 19 points and seven assists, while Chris Banchero and CJ Cansino combined for 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

It also underscored what Rain or Shine no longer has in Gian Mamuyac: a dependable point-of-attack defender capable of disrupting opposing guards, fighting through screens, and making life difficult for primary ballhandlers.

That defensive effort left head coach Yeng Guiao frustrated.

"I'm a little disappointed with our guard defense because Jason Brickman and Chris Banchero were the ones who really beat us. We defended them really poorly," he said.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao looks on during the Elasto Painters' 122-114 loss to Meralco, a defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup. PBA.

However, the defensive issues did not begin after Mamuyac's departure.

Even with him still in the lineup during Rain or Shine's opening loss, Blackwater's backcourt trio of RK Ilagan, Sedrick Barefield, and Dalph Panopio combined for 66 points.

For context, the Elasto Painters built their success on the defensive end during the Commissioner's Cup, finishing with the league's second-best defensive rating by allowing just 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

The 27-year-old combo guard played a major role in that identity, averaging 1.2 steals while consistently taking on the toughest backcourt assignments.

While Guiao admitted Mamuyac's absence is significant, he also knows Rain or Shine has no choice but to move forward.

"Mamu was a huge part of our team, but I think we just have to accept the reality that he's with another team now," Guiao said.

Adrian Nocum assumed much of the primary ball-handling duties against Meralco and responded with 21 points, seven assists, and four steals, while rookie Deo Cuajao continued his promising start by scoring 19 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Yeng Guiao admitted Rain or Shine misses Gian Mamuyac's defensive presence but stressed the Elasto Painters must move forward after their 0-2 start. PBA

On the other hand, Rain or Shine's true point guards saw limited action.

Anton Asistio logged the most minutes among the healthy floor generals with 15, while starting point guard Andrei Caracut played just seven minutes, leaving Nocum to shoulder much of the playmaking responsibilities.

Despite the 0-2 start, Guiao believes the Elasto Painters remain firmly in the playoff picture under the Governors' Cup's group-stage format, though he admitted the margin for error is already shrinking.

As they aim to continue establishing themselves as the PBA's top independent team with five semifinal appearances in the past six conferences, Rain or Shine's resolve will be tested in a tough Group B, including a showdown against Mamuyac and his new team.

"Looking ahead, we believe we need to win five of our 10 games to have a chance. We still have eight games left, and I think we can still win five of those. We're still in the race," the 67-year-old mentor said.

"Next week is crucial for us because we'll be facing Phoenix and Ginebra. I think next week will determine whether we can get ourselves back into this race."