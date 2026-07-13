PBA Governors' Cup Power Rankings: NLEX Road Warriors take early Group A lead

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The opening week of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup is in the books, with Jimmy Alapag and the NLEX Road Warriors emerging as the first team to reach the two-win mark in Group A, while the Blackwater Bossing and Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters scored statement victories in Group B.

Here's what stood out from the teams that have already taken the floor and what to watch for as the league's perennial contenders begin their campaigns in the coming week.

Group A

1. NLEX Road Warriors (2-0) -- Jimmy Alapag showcases the team's abilities

One of the biggest takeaways from Jimmy Alapag's first two games at the helm has been NLEX's ability to win in different ways, making full use of its depth and lineup versatility.

In their opening victory over Macau, the Road Warriors produced 63 bench points, led by Kevin Alas' 19-point effort. They followed that up with a different formula against Terrafirma, as import DeQuan Jones took over offensively by scoring 25 of his 30 points in the first half to stave off a late comeback.

Through two games, NLEX has shown it can lean on multiple contributors depending on what the situation demands.

Despite shooting just 2-for-9 in the second half against Terrafirma, DeQuan Jones still finished with a game-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks for NLEX. PBA

2. San Miguel Beermen (0-0) -- Added shooting to complement June Mar Fajardo

After a quarterfinal exit in the Commissioner's Cup, San Miguel wasted no time adding more perimeter firepower to an already loaded local core.

The Beermen acquired Jerrick Ahanmisi and Paolo Hernandez from Terrafirma in exchange for Juami Tiongson and Chris Miller. Beyond averaging 21.3 points per game last conference, Ahanmisi ranked among the league's best perimeter threats, knocking down 2.4 three-pointers per game, while former Mapúa Cardinal Paolo Hernandez provides another scoring option off the bench after averaging 9.8 points.

3. TNT Tropang 5G (0-0) -- Can Darius Days fill RHJ's shoes?

The defending Governors' Cup champions will begin their title defense without their prolific import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, putting the spotlight on newcomer Darius Days to hold the fort.

The former Houston Rockets forward brings an impressive résumé of his own. During the 2025-26 B.League season with the San-en NeoPhoenix, the 26-year-old averaged 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 39.2% from three-point range.

While Days offers a different skill set from Hollis-Jefferson, his floor spacing and scoring versatility could give TNT another dimension on the offensive end.

How to watch PBA Governors' Cup: Fixtures, results, all you need to know

4. Converge FiberXers (1-0) -- Getting Justin Arana in rhythm

One of Converge's biggest questions last conference was how to balance the minutes of local big men Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar alongside an import.

In the Governors' Cup, however, that concern has eased, with either Arana or Baltazar able to anchor the paint on his own.

Against an import-less Titan squad, it was Arana that the FiberXers consistently fed inside through post touches and pick-and-roll actions, allowing him to finish with 14 points on 60% shooting from the field.

As the level of competition rises, building his confidence and rhythm early should make Converge's frontcourt even more difficult to defend.

Justin Arana stepped up for Converge against Titan Ulta, joining Mikey Williams, Calvin Abueva, and Juan Gomez de Liaño in a decisive 19-9 run that blew the game open and gave the FiberXers a commanding 50-26 halftime lead. PBA

5. Terrafirma Dyip (1-1) -- Maverick Ahanmisi and Juami Tiongson will get their chances

After Geo Chiu's dominant 19-point, 23-rebound performance in Terrafirma's opening win over Titan, it was veteran guards Maverick Ahanmisi and Juami Tiongson who nearly engineered an improbable comeback against NLEX.

Trailing 90-67 entering the fourth quarter, the Dyip erupted for a 33-11 run before falling just a point short.

Ahanmisi embraced primary playmaking duties while mixing in efficient pull-up scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists on a superb 73.1 TS%.

Tiongson, meanwhile, added 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists, giving Terrafirma a veteran backcourt capable of keeping the offense organized and competitive.

6. Macau Giant Pandas (0-1) -- Who else after Damian Chongqui and De'Vondre Perry?

In Macau's 39-point loss to NLEX, diminutive guard Damian Chongqui and import De'Vondre Perry accounted for 61 of the team's 75 points, carrying almost the entire offensive load.

That kind of imbalance is rarely sustainable and mirrors the same issue that plagued Macau last conference.

The Giant Pandas will need more production from the rest of the roster, especially from their players with PBA experience, after Ramon Cao and Kobey Lam combined for just 8 points on 3-for-22 shooting from the field.

7. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (0-2) -- No import, big problem

Titan Ultra endured a dreadful opening week, becoming the first team to suffer two defeats in the ongoing conference.

After going down against Terrafirma on opening day, the Giant Risers set a PBA record of missed triples in a half at 17 attempts en route to a 114-75 defeat versus Converge.

After playing All-Filipino in its first two games, Titan is expected to have James Milton available for its next assignment against NLEX.

Group B

1. Barangay Ginebra San Miguel (0-0) -- Riley Grigsby will be put into the spotlight

With Justin Brownlee still recovering from the various injuries he sustained during Ginebra's Commissioner's Cup title run and his stint with Gilas Pilipinas, head coach Tim Cone has turned to Riley Grigsby as the Gin Kings' temporary import to open the conference.

The 26-year-old forward brings NBA G League experience with the Santa Cruz Warriors and Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with the ability to knock down catch-and-shoot triples that should fit well in the triangle offense.

Replicating Brownlee's production of 31.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 60.0 TS% last conference will be a daunting task, but Ginebra simply hopes Grigsby can keep the team afloat until its resident import returns.

2. Meralco Bolts (0-0) -- Banking on familiarity with Jordon Varnado

After cycling through multiple imports in the Commissioner's Cup, Meralco hopes stability will make the difference this time.

The Bolts never found the right fit with Marvin Jones before turning to Patrick Gardner late in the conference after their initial signing of Ismael Romero fell through because of issues related to his conduct before joining the team.

For this conference, Meralco is banking on familiarity with Jordon Varnado, who previously suited up for the squad in the Basketball Champions League Asia.

In three games, the 29-year-old forward averaged 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, as the Bolts will look to him to help lead a deeper playoff run.

3. Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters (1-0) -- Jason Perkins finds success inside

Even though the leading local scorer from the previous conference, Ricci Rivero, was limited to just six points, Jason Perkins provided the much-needed support to import BJ Johnson's stellar 34-point outing, finishing with 23 points, including 14 in the second quarter, as Phoenix erased a 16-point deficit to stun Magnolia and secure its first win of the conference.

What made the 33-year-old lefty's performance even more encouraging was where he generated his offense.

Rather than settling for jumpers, he relentlessly attacked the paint, going 7-for-9 from inside the arc while consistently finishing through contact, which complemented the perimeter scoring of Johnson.

Jason Perkins turned in a stellar performance for Phoenix against Magnolia, finishing with 23 points. PBA

4. Blackwater Bossing (1-0) -- Pace and space led by Kentrell Barkley

If there was one surprise through the first three playdates of the Governors' Cup, it was Blackwater's offensive explosion behind the debut of import Kentrell Barkley in its upset of Rain or Shine.

The 2024 IBL MVP made an immediate impact, knocking down his first seven shots, scoring 18 points in the opening quarter, and finishing with a triple-double of 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists on an outstanding 69.1 TS%.

More importantly, his scoring gravity and playmaking fueled the Bossing's transition attack, leading to 12 made three-pointers while allowing the Bossing to outscore the Elasto Painters 20-9 in points off turnovers and edge them 24-23 in fastbreak points, a remarkable feat against one of the league's premier running teams.

Kentrell Barkley turned heads in his first game as Blackwater's import in the 2026 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA

5. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (0-1) -- Injury woes to start the conference

A blowout loss to Blackwater is far from an ideal way to open the Governors' Cup, but the bigger concern for Rain or Shine remains the growing list of injuries that has left its rotation shorthanded.

Keith Datu and Jun Roque are expected to miss the conference, while lead guard Felix Lemetti and Stanley Pringle have yet to suit up, with Leonard Santillan also sidelined by a hand injury. That places even greater responsibility on Adrian Nocum and Gian Mamuyac, who scored 17 and 12 points respectively in the loss, while import Aaron Fuller did his part with an impressive double-double of 38 points and 15 rebounds, leaving the rest of the core to shoulder a greater burden.

6. Magnolia Hotshots (0-1) -- LA Tenorio's search for the right rotation

Beyond the foul trouble that limited import KJ Buffen, Magnolia is still searching for the right lineup combinations to maximize its personnel.

With the 26-year-old Buffen occupying the power forward spot, Ian Sangalang slid to center in the starting unit while Zav Lucero came off the bench -- a move that paid off as the former scored 14 points and the latter added 20.

Yet, the bigger concern was the limited offensive production from starters Rome Dela Rosa and Javi Gomez de Liaño, who finished with zero and two points, respectively.