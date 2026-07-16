Jimmy Alapag's culture shift fuels NLEX's unbeaten start to PBA Governors' Cup

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The Jimmy Alapag era is off to a near-perfect start for the NLEX Road Warriors.

NLEX remain unbeaten in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup after dismantling the Titan Ultra Giant Risers, 135-100, at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, improving to 3-0 and taking sole possession of the top spot in Group A.

They opened their campaign with a 114-75 rout of the Macau Giant Pandas before escaping past Terrafirma Dyip, 101-100.

Despite the spotless record and eye-catching margins of victory, no one inside the Road Warriors' camp is likely getting carried away.

Just one conference ago, the team finished atop the Commissioner's Cup standings with a 10-2 record only to see their title hopes unravel after blowing a twice-to-beat advantage against Bol Bol and TNT Tropag 5G in the quarterfinals.

With that experience still fresh, let's take a look at what remains from the good things that transpired last conference, the changes that have emerged under new leadership, and what areas need to improve as the level of competition inevitably rises.

Utilizing the whole bench

Through NLEX's first three games, Alapag deployed 16 players in the wins over Macau and Titan Ultra, and 15 saw action against Terrafirma.

The blowout victories naturally allowed the Road Warriors to empty the bench, but their depth was also a key reason they could build and sustain those commanding leads in the first place.

That depth has translated into production: NLEX's second unit has averaged 49.7 points per game in its first three outings, consistently providing a spark regardless of the lineup on the floor.

"I do think that we have the depth to stretch our bench a little bit, to give some of the other guys an opportunity," Alapag said after their opening win of the conference.

"It will be up to them to take advantage of those minutes. But I think the competitive spirit of this group is very encouraging at this early stage."

play 0:44 Jimmy Alapag: We can get contributions from a lot of different players

Among the biggest beneficiaries has been veteran guard Kevin Alas; he has averaged 14.0 points while playing just 16.7 minutes per game, making the most of his opportunities with efficient scoring off the bench

However, Alas is no stranger to Alapag's leadership, as the two were teammates with TNT in 2014, when the then-veteran point guard also served as one of his mentors.

They were later reunited with Gilas Pilipinas, giving Alas firsthand experience of the culture Alapag has long tried to establish within his teams.

"During my rookie year, Jimmy was my teammate," Alas said after NLEX's conference-opening victory over the Red Pandas.

"He was my mentor at TNT and with Gilas.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity because from Day 1, Coach Jimmy has been trying to instill a culture within our team to do things the right way. At the same time, he's giving everyone an opportunity.

"I guess it's up to the guys to maximize the opportunity given by Coach Jimmy. It's gonna be a long season, and we're excited and looking forward to what's ahead."

NLEX worked to lessen its dependence on Robert Bolick through the previous conferences under Jong Uichico, and Alapag appears to be building on that foundation.

With greater trust in the team's depth and more players sharing the offensive load, the Road Warriors have become a more balanced team early in the Governors' Cup.

What has been their offense?

Along with reducing its reliance on Bolick's half-court creation, one of the biggest offensive changes under Alapag has been NLEX's emphasis on playing in transition.

Through three games, the Road Warriors have averaged 23.3 fast-break points, a reflection of their desire to push the pace whenever opportunities arise.

Their deeper rotation has also complemented that identity, allowing the former Sacramento Kings player development coach to keep fresh legs on the floor without sacrificing intensity.

However, their close call against Terrafirma revealed areas that need polishing.

NLEX managed just 18 fastbreak points in that contest, its lowest output of the conference, and struggled once the Dyip slowed the game down and switched to a zone defense in the fourth quarter -- limiting the Road Warriors to 11 points. A comfortable 23-point lead quickly dwindled to a single point before the Road Warriors ultimately held on for the win.

"I have to do a better job," Alapag said after that game. "I don't think I did a very good job in that fourth quarter putting us in a position to score. I think the zone gave us some issues, and that's a credit to Terrafirma and their staff."

While NLEX has looked dangerous when it is able to dictate the tempo, its next step is to show it can consistently generate quality offense in the half court.

As opponents inevitably adjust to the Road Warriors' up-tempo attack, the ability to find answers against set defenses could determine whether their hot start translates into sustained success.

Jimmy Alapag has steered NLEX to three straight victories in their opening assignments in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup. PBA

Great tests moving forward

After taking care of business against the lower half of Group A, NLEX enters a stretch that should provide a clearer picture of where it stands under Alapag.

The Road Warriors begin that string of games against San Miguel, which welcomes back nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo after he missed the Beermen's opening game against Macau.

Coupled with prolific import George King, San Miguel will present NLEX with its toughest assignment in the conference to date when they meet on July 26.

"I think it will be a great test for us, not just for our big guys, but I think for our entire team," Alapag said of the assignment against San Miguel.

"That is a team that has really stamped their legacy in this league with their dominance behind June Mar. Great challenge for our guys, especially this early in the conference. And we have some time to prepare."

For Alapag, the matchup also serves as a reminder of what he hopes NLEX can eventually become.

San Miguel has enjoyed years of continuity, developing the chemistry and identity that have made it one of the PBA's model franchises, but the Road Warriors are still laying that foundation.

"My vision is that hopefully we'll get there at some point down the road," Alapag said after the Road Warriors defeated the Giant Risers.

"But a great challenge ahead."

The schedule only gets tougher after San Miguel, with NLEX facing Converge on Aug. 1 before going up against defending champion TNT on Aug. 4 to conclude the first round of the group stage.

Those games should offer a much better gauge of how much progress the Road Warriors have truly made.

"These next two weeks will be very important for us to continue to build off these first three games," Alapag said.