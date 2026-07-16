Justin Arana, Ken Tuffin star as Converge, Phoenix remain undefeated in PBA

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Converge FiberXers and Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters each improved to 2-0 in a pair of one-possession thrillers in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Converge defeated the Terrafirma Dyip, 105-103, before Phoenix claimed a nail-biting 98-97 victory over the Meralco Bolts.

Here are three takeaways from an entertaining PBA doubleheader.

Converge's local core carries the load

Converge import Jalen Hudson produced a dreadful outing, as he finished with just two points on a woeful 1-of-14 shooting from the field.

Fortunately for the FiberXers, the depth and talent of their All-Filipino core proved more than enough to overcome his struggles and hold off a gritty Terrafirma side.

Converge established its rhythm early by repeatedly going to two-man actions involving Juan Gomez de Liaño alongside either of its twin towers, Justin Arana or Justine Baltazar.

With Terrafirma collapsing on the ballhandler, the sets consistently created quality looks for the big men, allowing the FiberXers to stay in control.

Arana was the biggest beneficiary, erupting for the second 30-point game of his PBA career with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while shooting an efficient 73.7% from inside the arc.

For the 27-year-old center, carrying the offensive load was simply part of the responsibility after Converge's disappointing Commissioner's Cup campaign, during which the team narrowly missed the playoffs with a ninth-place finish.

"Every game, I just give my all. Of course, we have to bounce back this conference, so our main motivation is to make sure we don't repeat what happened last conference," Arana said after the game.

Gomez de Liaño backed him up with 19 points, repeatedly attacking downhill off high ball screens and putting pressure on Terrafirma's defense.

Meanwhile, Baltazar continued to showcase his versatility, tallying 16 points and 14 rebounds while stretching the floor with two three-pointers. He also made his presence felt on the offensive glass and in pick-and-pop situations.

Justin Arana led the Converge charge with the second 30-point performance of his PBA career. PBA

PBA Governors Cup Table Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 3 3 0 W3 100.0 Converge FiberXers 2 2 0 W2 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 1 1 0 W1 100.0 Terrafirma DYIP 3 1 2 L2 33.3.0 Macau Black Pandas 2 0 2 L2 0.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 3 0 3 L3 0.0 TNT Tropang 5G -- -- -- -- --

Tuffin catches fire, Rivero bounces back

After falling behind early in their opening win over Magnolia, Phoenix seized control from the outset against the Bolys, racing to a 31-22 first-quarter lead behind three early triples from Ken Tuffin.

Meralco slowly swung the momentum in the middle quarters through the steady play of veteran Allein Maliksi, who poured in 16 points off the bench, and Brandon Bates, who anchored the paint with a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double.

As the Bolts clawed their way back, Ricci Rivero consistently provided Phoenix with an offensive spark -- attacking the rim and creating scoring opportunities whenever the Fuelmasters needed a basket.

Tuffin finished with 17 points and seven rebounds on an efficient 68.6 TS%, calmly knocking down crucial free throws in the closing moments to help to preserve the victory.

Rivero bounced back from his dismal six-point outing against Magnolia by leading Phoenix's local contingent with 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The duo complemented another stellar performance from import BJ Johnson, who paced Phoenix with 26 points on 63.0 TS% while knocking down four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Phoenix head coach Charles Tiu said his team's composure, despite surrendering the lead in the second half, was key, with Tuffin and Rivero helping to steady the ship.

"I think this was important for us because we didn't panic," Tiu said. "They led pretty much the second half, and yeah, it was back-and-forth.

"I just thank the basketball gods today because maybe it was kind of meant for us. We caught some breaks and stops. They had good looks in the end, and they missed."

play 0:33 Tiu: Phoenix's Kenneth Tuffin is a 'glue guy'

PBA Governors Cup Table Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix 2 2 0 W2 100.0 Blackwater Bossing 1 1 0 W1 100.0 Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Meralco Bolts 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel -- -- -- -- --

Terrafirma's resilience deserves attention

Terrafirma suffered its second straight heartbreaking loss after another spirited fourth-quarter rally came up short.

Much like in its game against NLEX, whom it outscored 33-11 in the final period, the Dyip mounted another late charge, winning the fourth quarter against Converge, 32-23.

Their switch to a zone defense once again disrupted the opposing offense and fueled the comeback, but the deficit proved too much to overcome as Converge's early cushion held until the final buzzer.

Import Justin Strings turned in his best performance of the conference with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on an efficient 57.3 TS%.

He punished mismatches in the post, knocked down midrange jumpers, and repeatedly found ways to score despite drawing the bulk of Converge's defensive attention.

Terrafirma's Justin Strings erupted for 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the Dyip's one-point defeat by Converge FiberXers. PBA

Strings believes Terrafirma is much closer to breaking through than its 1-2 record suggests.

"It's tough because two games in a row we're one possession away from being 3-0," he said.

"So, on one end, it's sad because you want to win. But on the other end, we feel good because we're competing with every team.

Strings also received solid support from the Dyip's second unit, as Juami Tiongson chipped in 16 points while CJ Catapusan knocked down timely perimeter shots to score 11, giving Terrafirma another encouraging performance from its bench.