How Gian Mamuyac changes Phoenix, leaves Rain or Shine searching

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After months of trying to find common ground on a new contract, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Gian Mamuyac ultimately decided to part ways.

Unable to reach a deal with the 27-year-old wing, Rain or Shine traded Mamuyac and its Season 53 second-round pick to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters in exchange for Phoenix's Season 53 first-round selection.

With the move carrying significant implications on and off the court, here's what it means for both teams moving forward.

Mamuyac gives Phoenix another versatile weapon

It didn't take long for Charles Tiu to establish an identity with Phoenix.

After snapping a five-conference playoff drought in the Commissioner's Cup, the Fuel Masters have carried that momentum into the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup with impressive wins over Magnolia and Meralco to stand 2-0.

Adding Mamuyac gives Tiu another dependable two-way player who fits the style Phoenix has begun to embrace.

"Excited! Going to figure out how to fit him in what we are doing and hope he does well for us," Tiu told ESPN Philippines via text message.

PBA Governors Cup Table Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix 2 2 0 W2 100.0 Blackwater Bossing 1 1 0 W1 100.0 Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Meralco Bolts 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel -- -- -- -- --

In the Commissioner's Cup, Mamuyac averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in what turned out to be his final conference with Rain or Shine.

Phoenix has high-scoring guard Ricci Rivero already on the roster, so Mamuyac does not have to shoulder the scoring load to make an impact.

Instead, he can thrive as a complementary piece by defending the opponent's top perimeter threat, attacking closeouts, and keeping the offense flowing with smart decision-making.

Gian Mamuyac is another dependable two-way player who fits the style that Phoenix has begun to embrace. PBA

Those qualities should further improve Phoenix's ball movement.

The Fuel Masters are averaging just 18.0 assists through their first two games, which ranks ninth in the league.

Better ball movement could also create even more open looks for import BJ Johnson and Kenneth Tuffin, who have combined to shoot 11-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Mamuyac is also capable of consistently getting into the paint, which should benefit Phoenix's frontcourt tandem of Jason Perkins and Kai Ballungay. He has repeatedly shown the ability to break down defenders off the dribble and collapse opposing defenses, creating easy dump-off opportunities around the rim.

Overall, Mamuyac's ability to pressure the rim gives Phoenix another way to generate high-percentage shots inside while complementing the outside shooting it has showcased through its first two games.

PBA Governors Cup Table Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 3 3 0 W3 100.0 Converge FiberXers 2 2 0 W2 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 1 1 0 W1 100.0 Terrafirma DYIP 3 1 2 L2 33.3.0 Macau Black Pandas 2 0 2 L2 0.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 3 0 3 L3 0.0 TNT Tropang 5G -- -- -- -- --

Rain or Shine now has a void to fill

Mamuyac's departure leaves a significant void in what the Elasto Painters do on both ends of the floor.

Whenever games tightened in the playoffs, head coach Yeng Guiao often relied on the versatile trio of Mamuyac, Adrian Nocum, and Jhonard Clarito.

Their defensive versatility allowed Rain or Shine to switch across multiple positions, while Mamuyac's ability to initiate the offense and consistently get downhill made him the group's primary creator, generating quality looks for both himself and his teammates.

Without him, the Elasto Painters will need more from their point guard rotation of Andrei Caracut, Anton Asistio, and Joshua David to stabilize the offense and take on a greater share of the playmaking responsibilities.

The loss, however, extends beyond the X's and O's.

Mamuyac had grown into one of Rain or Shine's emotional leaders and eventually became the team's captain, making his departure as much about losing a respected locker room presence as it is about losing one of the team's most dependable two-way players.