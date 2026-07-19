No revenge needed: Juami Tiongson leads by example despite Terrafirma heartbreak

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For the third straight game, the Terrafirma Dyip found themselves clawing back from a double-digit deficit.

But for the third straight outing, they came away empty-handed.

After erasing a 22-point deficit and even taking a three-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, Terrafirma ultimately succumbed late in a 109-104 loss to the San Miguel Beermen on Saturday, July 18, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Leading another spirited comeback was Juami Tiongson, who faced San Miguel for the first time since being traded back to the Dyip before the start of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup.

The 34-year-old guard finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while posting an efficient 67.5 true shooting percentage.

He scored 17 of his points in the second half, highlighted by a pull-up three-pointer with 1:21 remaining that gave Terrafirma a 104-101 lead.

Despite facing the team with which he won two PBA Philippine Cup championships, Tiongson insisted there was never any added motivation on his end.

"Actually, there are no hard feelings. When they traded me, they were very professional. Everyone keeps calling it a revenge game, but why would it be revenge?" he said.

Juami Tiongson scored 27 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:21 remaining, but Terrafirma's comeback fell just short in a 109-104 loss to San Miguel. PBA

Tiongson returned to Terrafirma after spending three conferences with San Miguel.

The Dyip acquired him and rookie Chris Miller in exchange for Jerrick Ahanmisi and Paolo Hernandez.

Still, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle admitted that playing against his former club naturally brought out his competitive side.

"Of course, when you get traded. Even when NLEX traded me to Terrafirma before, I came into that game really focused," he shared.

"I guess it's just about wanting to win and wanting to prove myself again."

Facing San Miguel for the first time since returning to Terrafirma, Juami Tiongson delivered a standout performance while embracing a bigger leadership role for the rebuilding Dyip. PBA

Despite slipping to 1-3, Terrafirma has shown a knack for making games competitive in the closing minutes, averaging 32.0 fourth-quarter points during its three straight narrow defeats.

With a young roster still learning how to finish games, Tiongson has embraced the responsibility of serving as one of the team's vocal leaders and steadying presences on the floor.

Alongside fellow veterans Mav Ahanmisi and Aljon Mariano, he has taken it upon himself to set the standard for a squad filled with developing players, hoping their resilience eventually translates into victories.

"I guess that's all we can ask from our team because there are only a few veterans here. There's me, Mav, Aljon, and the rest are young guys," he stated.

"All we want is to keep fighting until the very end and give ourselves a chance to win. Of course, it's disappointing because we could easily be 4-0 or 3-1, and that would have given us a chance to make the playoffs."