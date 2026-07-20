Darius Days eyes brighter days for TNT after PBA debut win

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After a missed opportunity to suit up for the TNT Tropang 5G in 2024, Darius Days finally made his long-awaited PBA debut in victorious fashion.

Even with a depleted local roster, TNT made sure to open its PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup campaign on the right note, escaping the Macau Giant Pandas, 106-103, on Sunday, July 19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Former NBA forward Darius Days finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists in a winning PBA debut for TNT. PBA

The former Houston Rockets forward produced a respectable all-around debut with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists while posting a 60.3 true shooting percentage.

However, for the 26-year-old import, the win meant much more than a solid stat line.

After waiting two years for another opportunity to play in the league, finally taking the court felt like a full-circle moment.

"It feels amazing. My first game being a win out here in the PBA, I'm super excited to be here. It's such a blessing to be in the Philippines," he said,

There were also understandable signs of rust, as Sunday marked Days' first competitive game since January, and it showed at times.

He often operated as a pick-and-pop threat to keep the floor spaced for TNT's slashers rather than fully utilizing the size advantage he possesses.

However, his outside shot never fully came around, as he finished 3-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Moving forward, what is most important for Days is gaining a better understanding of head coach Chot Reyes' dribble-drive offense.

"You know, we were just getting confused on the ball screens in the first half. But we kind of did better in the second half, so there's a lot of room for improvement," Days said when asked about the adjustments to Reyes' system.

After missing an opportunity to join TNT in 2024, Darius Days finally made his long-awaited PBA debut in the Tropang 5G's opening win of the Governors' Cup. PBA

With Calvin Oftana, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Jayson Castro all sidelined by injuries, and veteran Kelly Williams away from the team for personal reasons, Days is being asked to shoulder a significant responsibility from the opening tip of the conference.

More than just scoring, he will be counted on to defend effectively in space, rebound, facilitate from the frontcourt, and help stabilize a roster that is still waiting to regain full strength.

While TNT has enjoyed tremendous success with three-time PBA champion Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who could return later in the conference, as well as former NBA players Bol Bol and Chris McCullough, Days understands the inevitable comparisons.

Rather than trying to replicate what any of them brought to the franchise, the former LSU standout is focused on carving out his own role within TNT's system.

"Just getting better and better. There are still some things to work on, and we still need to build that team chemistry," Days told ESPN Philippines in a separate interview.

"I'm not Bol Bol nor am I Rondae [Hollis-Jefferson], so it's gotta be a different type of chemistry that I have to build with TNT."