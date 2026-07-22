Phoenix, Blackwater unbeaten no more as Meralco, Rain or Shine rebound in PBA Governors' Cup

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Blackwater Bossing and Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters each suffered their first defeat of the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday.

Meralco Bolts survived a late Blackwater rally to escape with a 116-114 victory, while Rain or Shine Elasto Painters bounced back with a 105-98 win over Phoenix.

Here's the chief takeaways from the latest action in Group B.

Meralco's bench delivers once again

Meralco ranked No. 3 in the league in bench scoring going into the game, at 47.0 points per contest, and that strength was key in this victory.

The starters provided the biggest offensive punch, led by import Antonio Hester's 25 points, but the Bolts' 41-21 advantage in bench scoring ultimately proved to be the difference.

Hester, making his PBA return, immediately made his presence felt in the paint with 23 first-half points, opening up opportunities for the rest of the offense.

Blackwater repeatedly sent double teams at the 6-foot-3 bruising import, and Allein Maliksi capitalized by knocking down two three-pointers to finish with eight points, while Bong Quinto's timely cuts produced seven points that helped to erase the Bossing's early 14-point first-quarter lead.

The biggest beneficiary, however, was Chris Banchero, who finished with 16 points and four assists while converting three of his four attempts from the four-point line.

The 37-year-old backup point guard is now averaging 15.5 points while shooting 85.7% from four-point range.

"I'm working on everything, but the shot is falling right now," Banchero said of his recent success from four-point range.

"I just take what they give me, and they're going to start coming out. Then I'll be able to attack the basket."

Meralco's starters took over in the fourth quarter, with CJ Cansino, Cliff Hodge, and Chris Newsome combining for 45 points as the Bolts outscored Blackwater 37-24 in the period.

Newsome, a Gilas Pilipinas mainstay, also scored the go-ahead basket in transition to spoil the Bossing's late comeback attempt.

Sedrick Barefield led Blackwater's push with 29 points on an efficient 65.0 TS%, while import Kentrell Barkley added 28. RK Ilagan chipped in 20 points and hit two crucial baskets that tied the game, but he committed a costly turnover on the team's final possession as Blackwater absorbed its first loss of the conference.

play 0:12 Fuller: Finally we're playing with some sense of urgency

Rain or Shine locks in defensively

Facing the prospect of an 0-3 start to the conference, Rain or Shine knew it could not afford another setback in the short double-round robin group stage.

From the opening tip, that urgency was evident on the defensive end.

After allowing 125.8 points per 100 possessions through its first two games, the second-worst mark among the league's 13 teams, the Elasto Painters held Phoenix to just 41.8% shooting from the field.

That was reflected in import BJ Johnson's 27-point performance, which came on an inefficient 48.5 TS%.

Phoenix also lost star guard Ricci Rivero to an ejection after he was assessed both a technical and an unsportsmanlike foul, limiting him to just four points in 13 minutes.

The defensive effort fueled Rain or Shine's trademark ball movement, as the Elasto Painters finished with 29 assists.

PBA Governors Cup Table Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Blackwater Bossing 3 2 1 L1 66.67 Meralco Bolts 3 2 1 W1 66.67 Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters 3 1 2 W1 33.33 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 1 0 1 L1 0.0 Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 2 0 2 L2 0.0

Many of those opportunities went to Aaron Fuller, who dominated the paint with his positioning and seals. He finished with 28 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 71.4% from inside the arc.

A key factor in Fuller's success was the team's effective high-low action with Luis Villegas, who once again filled the stat sheet with nine points, four assists, and two steals.

Adrian Nocum continued his scoring surge with 19 points, while Mike Malonzo provided a spark off the bench with 12. Caelan Tiongson also stretched the floor with 11 points, knocking down three triples.

For head coach Yeng Guiao, the team's effort was exactly what he wanted to see.

"We really made a conscious effort to tighten up our defense and secure the rebounds," Guiao said.

"The bonus for us tonight was the 29 assists. That's a great sign because it shows the ball was moving well and we were able to generate plenty of open three-point looks."

Gian Mamuyac faced Rain or Shine for the first time since being traded to Phoenix Super LPG after spending the first four seasons of his PBA career with the Elasto Painters. PBA

Mamuyac faces his former team

Just a week after being traded to Phoenix, Gian Mamuyac faced Rain or Shine, the team that selected him fifth overall in the 2022 PBA Draft and with which he spent the first four seasons of his PBA career.

Still adjusting to head coach Charles Tiu's system, the 27-year-old guard finished with a modest stat line of eight points, two rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in the losing effort.

His former coach, Guiao, believes it's only a matter of time before Mamuyac finds his footing with the Fuelmasters.

"I think he'll play even better," Guiao said.

"Right now, he's still figuring things out and learning how he'll fit into their system."

Mamuyac's departure marked the end of a partnership that saw him develop into one of Rain or Shine's key contributors during multiple deep playoff runs.

Guiao made it clear that the respect and bond they built together remain unchanged.

"To us, Mamu is family," he said.

"That hasn't changed."