Back from injury, Kmark Cariño shines in Ginebra's bounce-back win

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Kemark Cariño continues to make encouraging strides in his return from a long-term ACL injury, providing another glimpse of his potential in Barangay Ginebra San Miguel's dominant 115-85 victory over Blackwater Bossing in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday.

The 28-year-old big man scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, and made the most of his 13 minutes off the bench as Ginebra bounced back emphatically from its loss to Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters on Sunday.

Cariño's productive outing marked another encouraging step in his recovery after missing significant time.

With Ginebra gradually easing him back into the rotation, every meaningful stint has become valuable, not only for rebuilding his conditioning but also for regaining the confidence and rhythm that are often the last pieces to return after a lengthy layoff.

"Honestly, I was surprised when Coach [Tim Cone] suddenly called my name," Cariño said after the game.

"I just have to earn back Coach Tim's trust after giving me those minutes."

As he continues to regain his old form, Cariño also knows that earning a regular spot in Ginebra's rotation will not be easy, especially with fellow big men Japeth Aguilar, Isaac Go, and Norbert Torres also in the frontcourt.

From the moment Cariño joined Ginebra, the former San Beda Red Lion understood that opportunities would be limited under Tim Cone's notoriously short rotation, making preparation just as important as production.

After a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury, Kemark Cariño is making the most of his opportunities off the bench for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup. PBA

"Ever since I came to Ginebra, I already knew Coach Tim preferred a short rotation," he said.

"That's why I just make sure I'm ready every time, every game. I just stay ready."

Cariño has already established himself as a defensive anchor, earning a spot on the PBA All-Defensive Team during his rookie campaign with Terrafirma in Season 48 after averaging 1.8 blocks per game.

His length, mobility, and timing around the rim have long made him an intriguing frontcourt prospect.

While his defense earned him league-wide recognition, Cariño has also shown throughout his career that he can be a capable offensive contributor, as evidenced by his performance against Blackwater, mixing interior finishes with a three-pointer.

For now, however, the path to earning consistent minutes under Cone begins with making an impact on the defensive end.

PBA Governors Cup Table Group A Games Wins Losses Streak % NLEX Road Warriors 3 3 0 W3 100.0 San Miguel Beermen 3 3 0 W3 100.0 Converge FiberXers 4 3 1 L1 75.0 TNT Tropang 5G 2 1 1 L1 50.0 Terrafirma DYIP 4 1 3 L3 25.0 Titan Ultra Giant Risers 4 1 3 w1 25.0 Macau Black Pandas 4 0 4 L4 0.0

PBA Governors Cup Table Group B Games Wins Losses Streak % Phoenix 4 3 1 L1 75.0 Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 2 1 1 W1 50.0 Blackwater Bossing 4 2 2 L2 50.0 Meralco Bolts 4 2 2 L1 5.0 Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots 3 1 2 W1 33.0 Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters 3 1 2 W1 33.0

"My defense still isn't quite where I want it to be, but I'm getting there," he said.

"My wife even told me earlier, 'Don't worry about the points. Just focus on playing defense.'

"So that's my mindset. Ever since I got here, it's always been about defense. The points will come."

Defense may earns Cariño his minutes in Ginebra's rotation, but performances like this against Blackwater serve as a reminder that the Gin Kings have another capable two-way player waiting in the wings whenever his number is called.

The Gin Kings, meanwhile, showcased their impressive depth against the Bossing.

Import Riley Grigsby finished with 18 points and five assists, while Stephen Holt and Japeth Aguilar rebounded after failing to make a single field goal in the loss to Phoenix by scoring 19 and 11 points, respectively.

Gilas Pilipinas teammates RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario combined for 25 points, while Ralph Cu added 11 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Nards Pinto also chipped in 11 points as Ginebra claimed its first victory in the Governors' Cup conference.